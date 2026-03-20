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What you can expect
✓ A zero-commitment demo of Hootsuite Enterprise, tailored to the way you work and your specific needs
✓ A live look at all the powerful tools that will help you measure and prove your success, all based on your goals and KPIs
✓ A chance to answer questions and get an idea of how Hootsuite can save you time, simplify, and reach new heights on social
Trusted by the best brands on social
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Contatta l'assistenza clienti
Hai bisogno di aiuto? Faccelo sapere. Includi l'indirizzo e-mail associato al tuo account Hootsuite e una descrizione del problema. Accogliamo con favore anche nuovi suggerimenti su funzionalità e ricette di guacamole strabilianti.
Ecco quattro modi per contattare l'assistenza clienti:
Inviaci un messaggio dalla dashboard di Hootsuite; o
Invia un'e-mail al tuo rappresentante dell'account per ricevere assistenza con il tuo piano Enterprise; o
Contattaci su Twitter (X) o Facebook per supporto sui social media 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7.
Orario operativo
Orario di operatività: dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 9:00 alle 17:00
PST GMT-8, CST GMT-6, EST GMT-5, EET GMT+2, CET GMT+1
Dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 9:00 alle 13:00, dalle 15:00 alle 17:00
SGT GMT +8
Dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 9:00 alle 16:00
AEDT GMT + 11
Dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 9:00 alle 17:00
NZDT GMT +12
Lingue supportate:
Inglese, francese e spagnolo
I nostri uffici
Vancouver HQ
Vancouver, BC
V5T4L1
Toronto
Toronto, ON
M5V 3C7
Montréal
Montreal, QC
H3B2V6
Mexico City
Città del Messico
11520
Londra
Londra, Regno Unito
WC1V6LJ
Parigi
75009 Parigi
Francia
Milano
Milano
20124
Romania
Bucarest
011237
Amburgo
Amburgo
20355
Roma
Roma, RM, Italia
00185
Sydney
Sydney NSW, 2000
Australia
Hasselt
3500 Hasselt
Belgio