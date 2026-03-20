Salta ai contenuti

Contact us

We’re on standby for all your sales, billing, tech support, and dashboard questions. We’d love to hear from you.

handshake icon

Contact sales

See how Hootsuite works for your business with a personalized, risk-free demo.

Book a demo →
Support agent icon

Get customer support

Have questions about your plan, features, billing, or setup? Submit a help request.

See four ways to get in touch →
web traffic icon

Visit our help center

Read how-to guides and learn how to use every Hootsuite feature.

Visit our help center →

Contact sales

Interested in learning more about Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI? Book your demo now.

What you can expect

A zero-commitment demo of Hootsuite Enterprise, tailored to the way you work and your specific needs

A live look at all the powerful tools that will help you measure and prove your success, all based on your goals and KPIs

A chance to answer questions and get an idea of how Hootsuite can save you time, simplify, and reach new heights on social

Trusted by the best brands on social

Logo media dell'Organizzazione Mondiale della SanitàQuadrato con logo AdobeLogo della University of ChicagoLogo UHAUL

Step 1 of 2

Richiedi una dimostrazione di Hootsuite Enterprise

* indica i campi obbligatori

Professional in light blue blazer using laptop against coral background, with interface elements showing inbox and reporting features

Contatta l'assistenza clienti

Hai bisogno di aiuto? Faccelo sapere. Includi l'indirizzo e-mail associato al tuo account Hootsuite e una descrizione del problema. Accogliamo con favore anche nuovi suggerimenti su funzionalità e ricette di guacamole strabilianti.

Ecco quattro modi per contattare l'assistenza clienti:

  1. Inviaci un messaggio dalla dashboard di Hootsuite; o

  2. Invia un'e-mail al tuo rappresentante dell'account per ricevere assistenza con il tuo piano Enterprise; o

  3. Invia una richiesta di aiuto; o

  4. Contattaci su Twitter (X) o Facebook per supporto sui social media 24 ore su 24, 7 giorni su 7.

TwitterFacebook

@hootsuite/facebook

Social media content calendar interface showing scheduled posts for Pillpop brand, with three product images and posting times for March 2026

Orario operativo

Orario di operatività: dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 9:00 alle 17:00
PST GMT-8, CST GMT-6, EST GMT-5, EET GMT+2, CET GMT+1

Dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 9:00 alle 13:00, dalle 15:00 alle 17:00
SGT GMT +8

Dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 9:00 alle 16:00
AEDT GMT + 11

Dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 9:00 alle 17:00
NZDT GMT +12

Lingue supportate:
Inglese, francese e spagnolo

I nostri uffici

    Vancouver HQ

    Vancouver, BC
    V5T4L1

    Toronto

    Toronto, ON
    M5V 3C7

    Montréal

    Montreal, QC
    H3B2V6

    Mexico City

    Città del Messico
    11520

    Londra

    Londra, Regno Unito
    WC1V6LJ

    Parigi

    75009 Parigi
    Francia

    Milano

    Milano
    20124

    Romania

    Bucarest
    011237

    Amburgo

    Amburgo
    20355

    Roma

    Roma, RM, Italia
    00185

    Sydney

    Sydney NSW, 2000
    Australia

    Hasselt

    3500 Hasselt
    Belgio