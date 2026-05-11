Protect your brand, shape the narrative, and prove PR’s impact
Monitor media coverage, track brand sentiment in real time, and measure the true impact of your communications strategy with the platform built specifically for the savviest PR pros.
The top-rated brand monitoring platform for PR teams
Track media coverage as it happens, understand public sentiment, detect emerging issues early, and demonstrate the measurable impact of your communications strategy.
Track brand mentions across all media — media, news, blogs, forums, podcasts, and broadcast in real time. When your brand becomes part of the conversation, you’ll know instantly.
Identify sudden spikes in negative sentiment or unusual conversation volume before they escalate into full-blown crises. Get alerts the moment a potential issue begins to trend so your team can respond quickly and confidently.
AI-powered sentiment analysis reveals how audiences truly feel about your brand, campaigns, executives, and announcements — giving PR teams the insights they need to guide messaging and protect brand reputation.
Conversation clustering and trend detection uncover the topics, influencers, and narratives shaping public discourse in your industry so you can craft timely and relevant communications.
You have to hear what people are saying in order to understand what may read as tone deaf … It’s about informing key decision-makers so everyone’s on the same page.
Brand reputation analytics simplified
Quantifying your brand health and media impact is critical to proving value. Know exactly what works with simple, customizable reporting and the deepest analytics in the industry.
Prove the value of PR with real data — not guesses
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI makes PR measurement clear, visual, and easy to share. Quantify the reach, engagement, and influence of your earned media coverage across digital, social, and broadcast channels.
Track your share of voice against competitors
Benchmark your brand against competitors to understand your share of voice in key conversations and identify opportunities to lead the narrative. Track how your brand sentiment, awareness, and perception compares to understand how your communications efforts influence reputation and audience trust.
Turn real conversations into a powerful comms strategy
AI-powered conversation clustering reveals the themes, stories, and angles shaping conversations about your brand and industry. Detect emerging topics and conversations early so your team can proactively shape messaging and lead the narrative.
Discover the right influencers, journalists, and partnerships
Identify journalists, influencers, detractors, and key opinion leaders driving coverage and conversation so you can strengthen media relationships, discover the right partners, and amplify your messaging.
Prove your strategy’s impact and get buy-in
Create customizable dashboards and automated reports that translate complex data into clear insights for executives and stakeholders.
"Talkwalker fornisce dati in tempo reale e la capacità di rispondere in modo estremamente rapido, garantendo una velocità essenziale per una gestione efficace della reputazione e delle crisi."
Brand sentiment analysis
Understand how audiences truly feel about your brand with AI-powered sentiment analysis. Monitor shifts in perception and track brand health over time.
Crisis detection and alerts
Identify spikes in negative sentiment or unusual conversation volume before issues escalate. Automated alerts help your team respond quickly and confidently.
Earned media measurement
Measure the reach, engagement, and impact of media coverage and PR campaigns. Quantify earned media value and demonstrate the impact of communications initiatives.
Share of voice analysis
Benchmark your brand against competitors and track your presence in key conversations. Identify opportunities to lead industry narratives and strengthen brand visibility.
Conversation clusters
AI automatically groups conversations into key themes and topics so you can quickly understand the narratives shaping public perception.
Influencer discovery
Identify journalists, creators, and influential voices driving conversations in your industry so you can amplify your message and strengthen media relationships.
Competitive media intelligence
Monitor competitor coverage, messaging, and sentiment to understand how your brand compares and where you can differentiate.
Dashboards and automated reporting
Turn complex communications data into clear, visual insights. Share customizable dashboards and automated reports with leadership to demonstrate PR impact.
LLM insights
Safeguard your reputation by illuminating how the most popular LLMs – like Gemini and ChatGPT – portray your brand.
Customer stories
See how a public utility shattered expectations and won brand love with smart social listening
A university used Hootsuite to measure brand sentiment during a pivotal brand shift — and it paid off
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
PR analytics software helps communications teams monitor brand mentions, track media coverage, analyze public sentiment, and measure the impact of public relations campaigns. Platforms like Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI consolidate data from social media, news outlets, blogs, forums, and broadcast media to provide a comprehensive view of brand reputation and communications performance.
Media monitoring tracks mentions of your brand, competitors, products, or industry across digital media sources such as social media, news websites, blogs, forums, and broadcast channels. It allows PR teams to stay informed about how their brand is discussed publicly and respond quickly to emerging stories or potential crises.
PR teams can measure earned media impact by tracking metrics like reach, engagement, sentiment, share of voice, and media mentions across channels. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker aggregates these metrics into dashboards and reports that clearly demonstrate the value of PR efforts.
AI analyzes millions of conversations across social media and news in real time to detect sudden spikes in mentions, negative sentiment, or unusual conversation patterns. These early signals alert PR teams to potential issues before they escalate into full-scale crises.
Sentiment analysis uses AI and natural language processing to analyze text from social media posts, news articles, and other online content. It classifies conversations as positive, negative, or neutral, helping PR teams understand how audiences feel about their brand.
The platform monitors conversations across social media networks, news websites, blogs, forums, podcasts, and broadcast media. It can also detect brand mentions in images, videos, and audio content to provide a complete picture of brand visibility.
Real-time monitoring and automated alerts notify PR teams the moment conversations spike or negative sentiment increases. This allows teams to respond quickly, adjust messaging, and manage potential reputation risks before they escalate.
Lead the conversation with confidence
Request a demo to see how AI-powered media monitoring and PR analytics can transform your communications strategy.