Salta ai contenuti
Hootsuite dashboard showing reputation metrics, crisis analysis charts, a new alert notification, and two smiling people on laptops.

Protect your brand, shape the narrative, and prove PR’s impact

Monitor media coverage, track brand sentiment in real time, and measure the true impact of your communications strategy with the platform built specifically for the savviest PR pros.

Request a demo

The top-rated brand monitoring platform for PR teams

Track media coverage as it happens, understand public sentiment, detect emerging issues early, and demonstrate the measurable impact of your communications strategy.

Track brand mentions across all media — media, news, blogs, forums, podcasts, and broadcast in real time. When your brand becomes part of the conversation, you’ll know instantly.

Identify sudden spikes in negative sentiment or unusual conversation volume before they escalate into full-blown crises. Get alerts the moment a potential issue begins to trend so your team can respond quickly and confidently.

AI-powered sentiment analysis reveals how audiences truly feel about your brand, campaigns, executives, and announcements — giving PR teams the insights they need to guide messaging and protect brand reputation.

Conversation clustering and trend detection uncover the topics, influencers, and narratives shaping public discourse in your industry so you can craft timely and relevant communications.

Hootsuite dashboard showing brand mentions chart, Coca-Cola social post with bottles, source list, and a new alert notification.
Hootsuite Crisis Management dashboard showing sentiment trend lines with a TalkwalkerAI insight panel highlighting negative consumer reactions.
Hootsuite dashboard showing brand sentiment stats and a customer surveys donut chart with 58% positive, 30% neutral, 12% negative.
Hootsuite dashboard showing customer preferences bubble chart, message diffusion network graph, and a social media post with a hand holding a phone.

Request a demo

Immagine della Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine
You have to hear what people are saying in order to understand what may read as tone deaf … It’s about informing key decision-makers so everyone’s on the same page.
Timea Gaines
Communications Consultant
Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine

Brand reputation analytics simplified

Quantifying your brand health and media impact is critical to proving value. Know exactly what works with simple, customizable reporting and the deepest analytics in the industry.

Dashboard showing media coverage bar charts, social media network icons, 32.1K earned results, and 39 owned results with growth metrics.

Prove the value of PR with real data — not guesses

Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI makes PR measurement clear, visual, and easy to share. Quantify the reach, engagement, and influence of your earned media coverage across digital, social, and broadcast channels.

Dashboard showing competitive performance analysis charts, share of voice donut chart, and social account metrics table.

Track your share of voice against competitors

Benchmark your brand against competitors to understand your share of voice in key conversations and identify opportunities to lead the narrative. Track how your brand sentiment, awareness, and perception compares to understand how your communications efforts influence reputation and audience trust.

Three data dashboards showing a response line chart, a sentiment donut chart, and a message diffusion network diagram.

Turn real conversations into a powerful comms strategy

AI-powered conversation clustering reveals the themes, stories, and angles shaping conversations about your brand and industry. Detect emerging topics and conversations early so your team can proactively shape messaging and lead the narrative.

Social media analytics dashboard showing top authors, post impressions of 28.3K, and a social post preview with a smiling man.

Discover the right influencers, journalists, and partnerships

Identify journalists, influencers, detractors, and key opinion leaders driving coverage and conversation so you can strengthen media relationships, discover the right partners, and amplify your messaging.

Social media analytics dashboard showing engagement rate chart, 6,783 impressions gauge, and channel growth for TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

Prove your strategy’s impact and get buy-in

Create customizable dashboards and automated reports that translate complex data into clear insights for executives and stakeholders. 

&quot;Talkwalker fornisce dati in tempo reale e la capacità di rispondere in modo estremamente rapido, garantendo una velocità essenziale per una gestione efficace della reputazione e delle crisi.&quot;
Bengin Korkmaz
Direttore generale dell'intelligence open source
DIE PR-BERATER
Icona dell'analisi del sentiment ricerche di mercato

Brand sentiment analysis

Understand how audiences truly feel about your brand with AI-powered sentiment analysis. Monitor shifts in perception and track brand health over time.

icona del megafono

Crisis detection and alerts

Identify spikes in negative sentiment or unusual conversation volume before issues escalate. Automated alerts help your team respond quickly and confidently.

icona della cartella

Earned media measurement

Measure the reach, engagement, and impact of media coverage and PR campaigns. Quantify earned media value and demonstrate the impact of communications initiatives.

Icona del grafico a torta

Share of voice analysis

Benchmark your brand against competitors and track your presence in key conversations. Identify opportunities to lead industry narratives and strengthen brand visibility.

Cluster icon

Conversation clusters

AI automatically groups conversations into key themes and topics so you can quickly understand the narratives shaping public perception.

Immagine settore tecnologia colonna elenco elemento 4 &quot;Trova influencer&quot;

Influencer discovery

Identify journalists, creators, and influential voices driving conversations in your industry so you can amplify your message and strengthen media relationships.

Settori beni di consumo colonna elenco 3 icona &quot;Benchmarking competitivo&quot;

Competitive media intelligence

Monitor competitor coverage, messaging, and sentiment to understand how your brand compares and where you can differentiate.

dashboards and automated reporting icon

Dashboards and automated reporting

Turn complex communications data into clear, visual insights. Share customizable dashboards and automated reports with leadership to demonstrate PR impact.

LLM insights icon

LLM insights

Safeguard your reputation by illuminating how the most popular LLMs – like Gemini and ChatGPT – portray your brand. 

Customer stories

See the ways brands like yours use Hootsuite across their organizations.
Aerial view of a large concrete dam with multiple open floodgates releasing powerful white water into a blue-green river below.
PR and communications Customer stories Hydro Quebec logo

See how a public utility shattered expectations and won brand love with smart social listening

20%increase in overall business reputation score
1800brand mentions per week
Read the full case study
Gothic sandstone university building with a clock tower, arched windows, ivy-covered walls, green lawn, and a partly cloudy blue sky.
PR and communications - Customer stories University of Sydney icon

A university used Hootsuite to measure brand sentiment during a pivotal brand shift — and it paid off

31.5%increase in brand sentiment score
4xInstagram campaign engagement rate
Read the full case study

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

PR analytics software helps communications teams monitor brand mentions, track media coverage, analyze public sentiment, and measure the impact of public relations campaigns. Platforms like Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI consolidate data from social media, news outlets, blogs, forums, and broadcast media to provide a comprehensive view of brand reputation and communications performance.

Media monitoring tracks mentions of your brand, competitors, products, or industry across digital media sources such as social media, news websites, blogs, forums, and broadcast channels. It allows PR teams to stay informed about how their brand is discussed publicly and respond quickly to emerging stories or potential crises.

PR teams can measure earned media impact by tracking metrics like reach, engagement, sentiment, share of voice, and media mentions across channels. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker aggregates these metrics into dashboards and reports that clearly demonstrate the value of PR efforts.

AI analyzes millions of conversations across social media and news in real time to detect sudden spikes in mentions, negative sentiment, or unusual conversation patterns. These early signals alert PR teams to potential issues before they escalate into full-scale crises.

Sentiment analysis uses AI and natural language processing to analyze text from social media posts, news articles, and other online content. It classifies conversations as positive, negative, or neutral, helping PR teams understand how audiences feel about their brand.

The platform monitors conversations across social media networks, news websites, blogs, forums, podcasts, and broadcast media. It can also detect brand mentions in images, videos, and audio content to provide a complete picture of brand visibility.

Real-time monitoring and automated alerts notify PR teams the moment conversations spike or negative sentiment increases. This allows teams to respond quickly, adjust messaging, and manage potential reputation risks before they escalate.

A smiling woman in blue beside media monitoring dashboards showing brand engagement, crisis management charts, and sentiment alerts.

Lead the conversation with confidence

Request a demo to see how AI-powered media monitoring and PR analytics can transform your communications strategy.

Request a demo