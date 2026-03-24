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Scegli il piano più adatto alle tue esigenze

Gestisci i social media da un'unica postazione.

(Save up to 20%)

  • Standard

    al meseper utente/mese*
    Free 30-day trial
    Salta la prova, ottieni il 25% di sconto*

      Funzionalità incluse:

      • Fino a 10 account social

      • Programmazione illimitata dei post

      • Consigli sul momento migliore per pubblicare

      • Assistente AI con generatore di immagini e didascalie

      • Modelli Canva e Adobe Express

      • Un’unica casella di posta per tutti gli account social

      • Automazioni dei messaggi diretti (DM)

      • Ricerca delle menzioni del brand e dei concorrenti negli ultimi 7 giorni

      • Analisi del sentiment del brand e dei concorrenti

      • Benchmark rispetto a 5 concorrenti

      • Assegna i messaggi diretti (DM) ai membri del team**

      ... e molto altro ancora!

        Scopri di più su Standard

      • Più apprezzato

        Advanced

        al meseper utente/mese*
        Free 30-day trial
        Salta la prova, ottieni il 25% di sconto*

          Everything in Standard, PLUS:

          • Account social illimitati

          • Report e modelli di analisi personalizzabili

          • Saved message replies and auto-responses

          • Bulk schedule up to 350 posts at once

          • Auto-route and tag messages

          • Confronto con 20 concorrenti

          • Export, email, and schedule reports

          • Search the past 30 days for brand and competitor mentions

          • Outbound post tagging and reporting

          ... e molto altro ancora!

            Scopri di più su Advanced

          • Enterprise

            Su misura
            Richiedi una demo

              Tutto ciò che è incluso nel piano Advanced, PLUS:

              • Un piano completamente personalizzato per massimizzare il Suo investimento

              • Add as many users as you need

              • Accesso esclusivo ai nostri strumenti più potenti

              • Enterprise customer support

              • Single sign-on (SSO)

              Massimizza le prestazioni con:

              1. Employee Advocacy (Amplify)

              2. Listening powered by Talkwalker

              3. Advanced Analytics 

              4. Advanced Inbox

              5. Chatbot con intelligenza artificiale generativa

              6. Gestione delle recensioni

              7. Premier Services

              8. Vendita attraverso i social

              9. Integrazione con Salesforce

              10. Integrazione della conformità (Proofpoint)

                Scopri di più su Enterprise

              *I prezzi sono espressi in , in base a fatturazione annuale e non includono le tasse applicabili. Lo sconto per il salto del periodo di prova è valido solo con il pagamento annuale.

              **Disponibile per più utenti

              Confronta le funzionalità di Hootsuite "faccia a faccia"

              Legenda

              checkmarkIncluso nel piano

              * Disponibile per più utenti

              		Standard
              per utente/mese, Fatturati annualmente
              Free 30-day trial

              Più apprezzato

              Avanzato
              per utente/mese, Fatturati annualmente
              Free 30-day trial
              		Enterprise
              Contatta per info sui prezzi
              Richiedi una demo

              Generale

              Collega gli account per pubblicare, programmare e gestire tutti i tuoi contenuti da un'unica piattaforma.
              10
              Unlimited
              Unlimited
              Il numero di utenti che possono collaborare all'interno del tuo account Hootsuite.
              1+
              1+
              5+
              Rendi possibile la collaborazione tra dipendenti, snellisci i flussi di lavoro e gestisci le autorizzazioni.
              Include organizzazione dipartimentale*
              Include organizzazione dipartimentale*
              Include organizzazione dipartimentale
              Personalizza le notifiche per concentrarti su ciò che conta per te.
              Include gestione delle notifiche
              Include gestione delle notifiche
              Include gestione delle notifiche

              Pubblicazione e cura dei contenuti

              Draft, schedule, and publish posts to keep your content flowing.
              Unlimited
              Unlimited
              Unlimited
              Schedule a post to multiple networks or customize your post for each network.
              Include programma i post su tutti i network
              Include programma i post su tutti i network
              Include programma i post su tutti i network
              See all your scheduled posts in one place, and add or edit posts as needed. See and edit your posts in a calendar or list view.
              Include social content calendar
              Include social content calendar
              Include social content calendar
              See when to post on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and TikTok based on your audience data or, if absent, industry-standard analytics.
              Include recommended times to publish
              Include recommended times to publish
              Include recommended times to publish
              Utilizza OwlyGPT per generare post sui social, strategie di campagna, approfondimenti e altro nella voce del tuo brand e basandoti sulle ultime tendenze e conversazioni sui social.
              Include assistente ai (owlygpt)
              Include assistente ai (owlygpt)
              Include assistente ai (owlygpt)
              Let AI generate engaging captions for every social media network, repurpose top-performing posts, and automatically create content for holidays.
              Include generatore di contenuti e idee con ai
              Include generatore di contenuti e idee con ai
              Include generatore di contenuti e idee con ai
              Migliora e perfeziona i post con l'intelligenza artificiale (OwlyWriter). Correggi ortografia e grammatica, ottimizza la lunghezza della didascalia, cambia il tono o rendi il tuo post fruibile.
              Include ai caption enhancements
              Include ai caption enhancements
              Include ai caption enhancements
              Automatically generate hashtags based on your content as you draft posts.
              Include ai hashtag suggestions
              Include ai hashtag suggestions
              Include ai hashtag suggestions
              Accedi ai modelli di design di Canva e Adobe Express o crea nuove immagini direttamente in Hootsuite.
              Include modelli adobe express e canva
              Include modelli adobe express e canva
              Include modelli adobe express e canva
              Trova immagini stock e GIF gratuite per i tuoi post sui social direttamente nella libreria multimediale di Hootsuite.
              Include free stock photos and giphy library
              Include free stock photos and giphy library
              Include free stock photos and giphy library
              Easily export your social media calendar as a .csv or .pdf file to share with others.
              Include social content calendar exporting
              Include social content calendar exporting
              Include social content calendar exporting
              Collabora e pianifica con uno spazio di lavoro centralizzato in cui gli utenti possono creare, organizzare e condividere note e idee per i contenuti.
              Include spazio di pianificazione con lavagna bianca
              Include spazio di pianificazione con lavagna bianca
              Include spazio di pianificazione con lavagna bianca
              Select the specific audience who can see your Facebook or LinkedIn Page posts.
              Include target audience settings
              Include target audience settings
              Include target audience settings
              Empower collaboration through conversation, mentions, and notifications on your social posts.
              Include internal comments*
              Include internal comments*
              Include internal comments
              Crea un link personalizzato nella pagina bio per indirizzare il traffico dai social ai tuoi siti web.
              Include link in bio tool (hootbio)
              Include link in bio tool (hootbio)
              Use Bulk Composer to schedule and publish up to 350 posts at once by uploading a .csv file.
              Include bulk scheduling
              Include bulk scheduling
              Accorcia i link (link Ow.ly) per mantenere i post in ordine e usare meno caratteri nella didascalia.
              Include link shortening and tracking
              Include link shortening and tracking
              Include link shortening and tracking
              Use unlimited vanity URLs (sold separately) in your posts to brand your links and track metrics. Use unlimited vanity URLs (sold separately) in your posts to brand your links and track metrics.
              Include custom-branded urls (vanity urls)
              Include custom-branded urls (vanity urls)
              Set up link setting presets to automatically shorten and track links.
              Include automated link tracking and shortening
              Include automated link tracking and shortening
              Use the Bitly link shortening and management platform with Hootsuite.
              Include integrate with bitly
              Include integrate with bitly
              Pause your scheduled posts to revise, edit, or reschedule for later.
              Include suspend scheduled posts
              Include suspend scheduled posts
              Optimize your images and videos with built-in editing and sizing tools without leaving Hootsuite.
              Include digital media editing
              Include digital media editing
              Include digital media editing
              Streamline your workflow by storing approved post templates and images within Hootsuite for easy access and reuse.
              Include asset and content library
              Include asset and content library
              Include asset and content library
              Measure and compare campaign performance using predefined tags on all posts.
              Include aggiunta di tag ai messaggi in uscita
              Include aggiunta di tag ai messaggi in uscita
              Keep your brand voice consistent by allowing team members to approve posts before publishing.
              Include approval workflows

              Analytics

              Pick and choose from hundreds of metrics across your networks and easily display them in ways that matter most to your team.
              Include report e modelli personalizzabili
              Include report e modelli personalizzabili
              Monitora la performance sui social network con modelli di report predefiniti, inclusi i report sulla crescita dell'audience e sull'engagement dei post.
              Include seleziona i modelli di report
              Include seleziona i modelli di report
              Include seleziona i modelli di report
              Find out how every post is performing with detailed metrics. View and sort posts by performance to easily see what's performing best.
              Include post performance reports
              Include post performance reports
              Include post performance reports
              A side-by-side comparison of the most important metrics for all your social networks.
              Include multiple networks reporting
              Include multiple networks reporting
              Include multiple networks reporting
              Discover how you compare with others in your industry and find smart new ways to improve.
              Include industry benchmarking
              Include industry benchmarking
              Include industry benchmarking
              Compare your social media performance against your competitors. Choose your own watchlist to track follower growth, posting frequency, and more.
              5 competitors
              20 competitors
              20 competitors
              See when to post on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube based on your audience data and goal.
              Include best times to publish charts
              Include best times to publish charts
              Include best times to publish charts
              Visualizza un'istantanea settimanale o mensile delle tue prestazioni sui social media su Facebook, Instagram e LinkedIn.
              Include social performance score
              Include social performance score
              Include social performance score
              Get insights and recommendations to improve your social performance score and drive more impact from social.
              Include personalized recommendations
              Include personalized recommendations
              Include personalized recommendations
              Track team metrics to monitor customer response and resolution times.
              Include team productivity reporting
              Include team productivity reporting
              Leave notes on reports to ask team members questions, provide context, or highlight specific results.
              Include analytics report notes
              Include analytics report notes
              Add your brand logo or image on your analytics reports.
              Include add logo or image to report
              Include add logo or image to report
              Export your analytics reports in .pdf or .ppt or email them to team member with a Hootsuite account.
              Include basic report exporting
              Include basic report exporting
              Include basic report exporting
              Automatically set up an emailed report schedule to keep track of important metrics.
              Include basic report scheduling
              Include basic report scheduling
              Include basic report scheduling
              Export your analytics reports in .csv or .xlsx.
              Include esportazione avanzata dei report
              Include esportazione avanzata dei report
              Share reports with others in your organization within Hootsuite to monitor the same data and collaborate on it in real-time.
              Include condividi i report di analisi all'interno di hootsuite*
              Include condividi i report di analisi all'interno di hootsuite*
              Send analytics reports to an external email address on a set schedule.
              Include export to an external email
              Include export to an external email
              See how much return you're generating from each post or network with return on investment (ROI) reporting for paid and organic.
              Include roi reporting and analysis

              Servizio clienti e messaggistica

              Gestisci le conversazioni pubbliche e private sui social network da un'unica piattaforma.
              Include all-in-one centralized inbox
              Include all-in-one centralized inbox
              Include all-in-one centralized inbox
              Configura i DM automatici in modo che quando un utente commenta una parola chiave specifica su un tuo post su Instagram, puoi ricevere automaticamente un DM.
              Include automazioni dm
              Include automazioni dm
              Include automazioni dm
              Use saved replies to quickly respond to common customer messages.
              Include saved replies
              Include saved replies
              Set up auto-responses based on keywords and your business hours to save time and keep your inbox tidy.
              Include automated message responses
              Include automated message responses
              Assign messages to a specific agent or team to route them to experts and provide customers with consistent experiences.
              Include assign messages to teammates*
              Include assign messages to teammates*
              Include assign messages to teammates*
              Use tags to assign conversations, analyze themes, and automate assigning based on tags and rules you created to optimize workflow.
              Include tags and tag automations
              Include tags and tag automations
              Use topics help group, route, and prioritize conversations in the queue.
              Include topics and topic automations
              Include topics and topic automations
              Control the conversations that teams have access to so that team members can resolve conversations more efficiently.
              Include teams settings*
              Include teams settings*
              Include teams settings*
              Cerca facilmente le conversazioni, le parole chiave nei messaggi o i contatti.
              Include cerca in inbox
              Include cerca in inbox
              Gestione delle conversazioni dei post pubblici, privati, organici e dei dark post in un'unico luogo.
              Include casella di posta centralizzata tutto in uno
              Include casella di posta centralizzata tutto in uno
              Include casella di posta centralizzata tutto in uno
              Automatically or manually conceal sensitive information, including a customer's personally identifiable information (PII), in Inbox.
              Include message masking
              Include message masking
              Include message masking
              View a customer's conversation history across networks and see if they've been working with another agent.
              Include cross-channel conversation history
              Include cross-channel conversation history
              Set your business hours to create auto-responses for times your agents are available or unavailable. Plus, calculate first response times and service-level agreements (SLAs).
              Include set your business hours
              Include set your business hours
              Avoid collision (multiple agents responding to the same message at once) by seeing if another teammate owns a response or is already answering the message ("is typing").
              Include agent collision avoidance*
              Include agent collision avoidance*
              Include agent collision avoidance*
              Engage and collaborate with other agents with agent chat within Hootsuite. Internal chats are not viewable to customers.
              Include chat with other agents*
              Include chat with other agents*
              Auto-resolve conversations based on rules you set. (After set amount of time, if a contact responds with "goodbye," and more).
              Include configurable auto-resolve conversations
              Include configurable auto-resolve conversations
              Prompt agents to select a reason or topic or leave a comment when they resolve conversations.
              Include resolve reasons
              Include resolve reasons
              Auto-assign messages to the right individuals so customers get quicker responses from the right people.
              Include skill-based routing*
              Include skill-based routing*
              Measure customer satisfaction by sending CSAT surveys in a customer’s language after a conversation.
              Include customer service surveys and notifications
              Include customer service surveys and notifications
              Create and export .csv file reports with up to 18 months of your inbox data.
              Include data export
              Include data export
              Build stronger relationships with customers by building custom contact attributes, saving cross-channel conversation histories, connecting to your CRM, and grouping contacts together.
              Include build complete contact profiles
              Include build complete contact profiles
              Provide 24/7 support for high-volume questions with a generative AI chatbot.
              Include generative ai chatbot
              Connect Salesforce Service Cloud with Hootsuite to share customer insights and interaction history, streamline workflows, and automate tasks.
              Include salesforce integration
              Genera automaticamente risposte intelligenti basate sull'AI che i tuoi agenti possono utilizzare per creare risposte in linea con il brand e consapevoli del contesto a commenti, menzioni e messaggi sui social media.
              Include risposte intelligenti alimentate dall'ai
              Track team metrics to monitor customer response and resolution times.
              Include inbox team productivity reporting

              Social listening

              Search trends and mentions from the past 7 days across select websites and social media channels.
              Include quick search (7 days)
              Include quick search (7 days)
              Include quick search (7 days)
              Search trends and mentions from the past 30 days across 150 million websites and 30 social media channels.
              Include quick search (30 days)
              Include quick search (30 days)
              Visualizza gli argomenti di tendenza in base agli interessi o usa la ricerca rapida per vedere di cosa stanno parlando le persone in questo momento. Inoltre, configura gli stream di ricerca per monitorare le tendenze e mostrare contenuti da condividere sui social.
              Include discover trending topics
              Include discover trending topics
              Include discover trending topics
              Confronta come appare online il nome del tuo brand o un argomento specifico rispetto ai concorrenti o ad altri temi simili. Valuta il sentiment, il volume delle menzioni, l’engagement e altro ancora.
              2
              5
              5
              Analizza dati e conversazioni estesi con riepiloghi condensati in un formato di facile lettura. Blue Silk™ AI è un'AI proprietaria progettata specificamente per l'ascolto sui social media.
              Include blue silk™ ai summaries
              Include blue silk™ ai summaries
              Include blue silk™ ai summaries
              Uncover the emotional tone behind brand and topic mentions, helping you understand the emotions driving engagement.
              Include sentiment analysis
              Include sentiment analysis
              Include sentiment analysis
              Detect your visual brand presence online, including logos in images, photos, and videos.
              Include image recognition
              Include image recognition
              Include image recognition
              Rileva i picchi di volume, engagement e reach nel tempo e ottieni informazioni dettagliate sui motivi alla base dell'aumento dell'attività.
              Include peak detection
              Include peak detection
              Include peak detection
              See how your search results change over time, with up to 13 months of historical data.
              Include benchmarking
              Cerca siti di notizie, newsletter, blog, forum, Facebook, X, BlueSky, YouTube, Quora e podcast.
              Include basic data sources
              Include basic data sources
              Include basic data sources
              Easily export attractive reports in .pdf or PowerPoint format to share with team members.
              Include results exporting
              Include results exporting
              Include results exporting
              AI forecasts 90-day trends in conversation volume and engagement for any brand or topic.
              Include forecasting
              Include forecasting
              Search trends, mentions, and data from the past 13 months.
              Include dati storici (13 mesi)
              Cerca tendenze e menzioni in tutte le fonti di dati di base più Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, Reddit, BlueSky, Mixcloud, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Pinterest, Ekşi Sözlük, Twitch, Disqus, Line e altro ancora.
              Include fonti di dati avanzate
              Get notified about new and critical mentions on the web, social media, newspaper articles, forums, blogs, and more.
              Include alerts
              Programma report per le tue ricerche salvate.
              Include scheduled reports

              Gestione delle campagne e degli annunci pubblicitari

              Pubblica le tue campagne pubblicitarie e i tuoi contenuti sponsorizzati su Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X e Reddit.
              Include social ads publishing and scheduling
              Include social ads publishing and scheduling
              Include social ads publishing and scheduling
              Analyze and report on your paid ads for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.
              Include social ads analytics and reporting
              Include social ads analytics and reporting
              Include social ads analytics and reporting
              Turn top-performing organic posts into paid ads by boosting them within Hootsuite. Boost Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn posts within Hootsuite.
              Include potenzia i post su tutte le reti
              Include potenzia i post su tutte le reti
              Include potenzia i post su tutte le reti
              Trasforma i post organici di alto rendimento in annunci sponsorizzati, promuovendoli automaticamente all'interno di Hootsuite. Promuovi i tuoi annunci su Facebook, Instagram e LinkedIn, impostando criteri che determinano quali post promuovere automaticamente.
              Include potenzia automaticamente i post
              Include potenzia automaticamente i post
              Include potenzia automaticamente i post

              Ottieni di più dai social media

              Empower employees to share your posts across their own social networks.
              Include promozione da parte dei dipendenti
              Understand, improve, and showcase the business value of social media.
              Include analisi avanzate per l'attribuzione sui social media
              Empower your teams with Hootsuite’s social and messaging engagement platform.
              Include posta in arrivo avanzata per l'assistenza clienti sui social media
              Monitora i dati provenienti da oltre 150 milioni di fonti e 187 lingue, così da poter individuare e cogliere le opportunità più rapidamente. Imposta report e avvisi sui dati in tempo reale per stare sempre al passo con le menzioni critiche.
              Include soluzioni di ascolto social offerte da talkwalker
              Provide 24/7 support for high-volume questions with a generative AI chatbot.
              Include chatbot di ai generativa
              Monitor brand reviews alongside social mentions in Hootsuite.
              Include monitorare le recensioni del marchio
              Connect Salesforce Service Cloud with Hootsuite to share customer insights and interaction history, streamline workflows, and automate tasks.
              Include salesforce integration

              Accesso e sicurezza

              Control which features and social accounts your team members have access to.
              Include user access permissions*
              Include user access permissions*
              Include user access permissions*
              Set custom user permissions to control which features and social accounts your team members have access to.
              Include custom user access permissions*
              Get access to all your Hootsuite products with one username and password.
              Include single sign-on (sso)
              Integra con il software di conformità per una gestione automatizzata dei rischi.
              Include compliance integrations

              Formazione e successo

              Get resources that help you use Hootsuite to achieve your business objectives on social.
              Include servizi hootsuite - standard
              The ultimate service for organizations to get more from social. Get 1:1 coaching, customized onboarding, full access to Hootsuite Academy, and more.
              Include servizi hootsuite - premier
              Consulting, customized training, and specialized onboarding.
              Include customized consulting and training

              Oltre 3800 recensioni a cinque stelle ★★★★★

              Raccolta di premi e badge del software G2 dalla primavera 2025, inclusi Most Loved, Top 50, Best Usability e Top Rated

              Hootsuite ha ridotto della metà il carico di lavoro del nostro team! Adoriamo Hootsuite per i report, il monitoraggio delle prestazioni degli annunci, la creazione di relazioni con i clienti per i nostri clienti e per quanto sia facile da usare.
              Hannah Sanderson
              Hannah Sanderson
              Coordinatore delle comunicazioni digitali e designer grafico
              VAZZO Creative

              Domande frequenti

              Potrai provare Hootsuite gratuitamente per 30 giorni. Al termine del periodo di prova, inizierà la fatturazione regolare e ti verrà addebitato il costo. Puoi evitare gli addebiti effettuando la cancellazione in qualsiasi momento prima della fine del periodo di prova.

              Accettiamo carte di credito Visa, Mastercard, Discover, JCB e PayPal e, per il piano Enterprise annuale, possiamo emettere fattura. Le fatture possono essere pagate con carta di credito, assegno, bonifico bancario o ACH.

              Una volta raggiunto il limite di spesa promozionale del mese, riceverai una notifica sulla possibilità di effettuare l'upgrade del tuo piano Hootsuite per continuare a ottenere il massimo dai tuoi post.

              I prezzi di Hootsuite variano in base al tipo di piano.

              I piani a pagamento partono da per un piano Standard e arrivano fino a per un piano Advanced. Offriamo uno sconto del 25% agli utenti che saltano la prova gratuita e attivano subito un piano sponsorizzato.

              Per le organizzazioni che si affidano a Enterprise sono disponibili soluzioni personalizzate, con una gamma di prezzi esclusiva.

              Sì, ti invieremo una notifica via e-mail. Puoi annullare l'abbonamento in qualsiasi momento durante il periodo di prova gratuito per evitare addebiti.

              I social account sono profili sui social media (come un account Instagram, il tuo account Twitter personale o una pagina Facebook). Con Hootsuite, puoi pubblicare o programmare e analizzare le performance di più account da un'unica dashboard.

              Supponiamo che tu scelga il nostro piano Standard. Potresti gestire fino a dieci account diversi da una sola dashboard, ad esempio, cinque pagine Facebook e cinque profili Instagram. L'accesso a questi account può essere condiviso aggiungendo membri del team, in modo che tutti possano lavorare insieme.

              Yes, we offer a discounted rate for nonprofits on some plans. See if your organization qualifies by applying qui.