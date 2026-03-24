Scegli il piano più adatto alle tue esigenze
(Save up to 20%)
Standardal meseper utente/mese*
Funzionalità incluse:
Fino a 10 account social
Programmazione illimitata dei post
Consigli sul momento migliore per pubblicare
Assistente AI con generatore di immagini e didascalie
Modelli Canva e Adobe Express
Un’unica casella di posta per tutti gli account social
Automazioni dei messaggi diretti (DM)
Ricerca delle menzioni del brand e dei concorrenti negli ultimi 7 giorni
Analisi del sentiment del brand e dei concorrenti
Benchmark rispetto a 5 concorrenti
Assegna i messaggi diretti (DM) ai membri del team**
... e molto altro ancora!Scopri di più su Standard
Più apprezzato
Advancedal meseper utente/mese*
Everything in Standard, PLUS:
Account social illimitati
Report e modelli di analisi personalizzabili
Saved message replies and auto-responses
Bulk schedule up to 350 posts at once
Auto-route and tag messages
Confronto con 20 concorrenti
Export, email, and schedule reports
Search the past 30 days for brand and competitor mentions
Outbound post tagging and reporting
... e molto altro ancora!Scopri di più su Advanced
EnterpriseSu misura
Tutto ciò che è incluso nel piano Advanced, PLUS:
Un piano completamente personalizzato per massimizzare il Suo investimento
Add as many users as you need
Accesso esclusivo ai nostri strumenti più potenti
Enterprise customer support
Single sign-on (SSO)
Massimizza le prestazioni con:
Scopri di più su Enterprise
Employee Advocacy (Amplify)
Listening powered by Talkwalker
Advanced Analytics
Advanced Inbox
Chatbot con intelligenza artificiale generativa
Gestione delle recensioni
Premier Services
Vendita attraverso i social
Integrazione con Salesforce
Integrazione della conformità (Proofpoint)
*I prezzi sono espressi in , in base a fatturazione annuale e non includono le tasse applicabili. Lo sconto per il salto del periodo di prova è valido solo con il pagamento annuale.
**Disponibile per più utenti
Confronta le funzionalità di Hootsuite "faccia a faccia"
Legenda
Incluso nel piano
* Disponibile per più utenti
|Standard
per utente/mese, Fatturati annualmente
Più apprezzatoAvanzato
per utente/mese, Fatturati annualmente
|Enterprise
Contatta per info sui prezzi
Generale
Collega gli account per pubblicare, programmare e gestire tutti i tuoi contenuti da un'unica piattaforma.
10
Unlimited
Unlimited
Il numero di utenti che possono collaborare all'interno del tuo account Hootsuite.
1+
1+
5+
Rendi possibile la collaborazione tra dipendenti, snellisci i flussi di lavoro e gestisci le autorizzazioni.
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Personalizza le notifiche per concentrarti su ciò che conta per te.
Pubblicazione e cura dei contenuti
Draft, schedule, and publish posts to keep your content flowing.
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Schedule a post to multiple networks or customize your post for each network.
See all your scheduled posts in one place, and add or edit posts as needed. See and edit your posts in a calendar or list view.
See when to post on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and TikTok based on your audience data or, if absent, industry-standard analytics.
Utilizza OwlyGPT per generare post sui social, strategie di campagna, approfondimenti e altro nella voce del tuo brand e basandoti sulle ultime tendenze e conversazioni sui social.
Let AI generate engaging captions for every social media network, repurpose top-performing posts, and automatically create content for holidays.
Migliora e perfeziona i post con l'intelligenza artificiale (OwlyWriter). Correggi ortografia e grammatica, ottimizza la lunghezza della didascalia, cambia il tono o rendi il tuo post fruibile.
Automatically generate hashtags based on your content as you draft posts.
Accedi ai modelli di design di Canva e Adobe Express o crea nuove immagini direttamente in Hootsuite.
Trova immagini stock e GIF gratuite per i tuoi post sui social direttamente nella libreria multimediale di Hootsuite.
Easily export your social media calendar as a .csv or .pdf file to share with others.
Collabora e pianifica con uno spazio di lavoro centralizzato in cui gli utenti possono creare, organizzare e condividere note e idee per i contenuti.
Select the specific audience who can see your Facebook or LinkedIn Page posts.
Empower collaboration through conversation, mentions, and notifications on your social posts.
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Crea un link personalizzato nella pagina bio per indirizzare il traffico dai social ai tuoi siti web.
Use Bulk Composer to schedule and publish up to 350 posts at once by uploading a .csv file.
Accorcia i link (link Ow.ly) per mantenere i post in ordine e usare meno caratteri nella didascalia.
Use unlimited vanity URLs (sold separately) in your posts to brand your links and track metrics. Use unlimited vanity URLs (sold separately) in your posts to brand your links and track metrics.
Set up link setting presets to automatically shorten and track links.
Use the Bitly link shortening and management platform with Hootsuite.
Pause your scheduled posts to revise, edit, or reschedule for later.
Optimize your images and videos with built-in editing and sizing tools without leaving Hootsuite.
Streamline your workflow by storing approved post templates and images within Hootsuite for easy access and reuse.
Measure and compare campaign performance using predefined tags on all posts.
Keep your brand voice consistent by allowing team members to approve posts before publishing.
Analytics
Pick and choose from hundreds of metrics across your networks and easily display them in ways that matter most to your team.
Monitora la performance sui social network con modelli di report predefiniti, inclusi i report sulla crescita dell'audience e sull'engagement dei post.
Find out how every post is performing with detailed metrics. View and sort posts by performance to easily see what's performing best.
A side-by-side comparison of the most important metrics for all your social networks.
Discover how you compare with others in your industry and find smart new ways to improve.
Compare your social media performance against your competitors. Choose your own watchlist to track follower growth, posting frequency, and more.
5 competitors
20 competitors
20 competitors
See when to post on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X, TikTok, Pinterest, and YouTube based on your audience data and goal.
Visualizza un'istantanea settimanale o mensile delle tue prestazioni sui social media su Facebook, Instagram e LinkedIn.
Get insights and recommendations to improve your social performance score and drive more impact from social.
Track team metrics to monitor customer response and resolution times.
Leave notes on reports to ask team members questions, provide context, or highlight specific results.
Add your brand logo or image on your analytics reports.
Export your analytics reports in .pdf or .ppt or email them to team member with a Hootsuite account.
Automatically set up an emailed report schedule to keep track of important metrics.
Export your analytics reports in .csv or .xlsx.
Share reports with others in your organization within Hootsuite to monitor the same data and collaborate on it in real-time.
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Send analytics reports to an external email address on a set schedule.
See how much return you're generating from each post or network with return on investment (ROI) reporting for paid and organic.
Servizio clienti e messaggistica
Gestisci le conversazioni pubbliche e private sui social network da un'unica piattaforma.
Configura i DM automatici in modo che quando un utente commenta una parola chiave specifica su un tuo post su Instagram, puoi ricevere automaticamente un DM.
Use saved replies to quickly respond to common customer messages.
Set up auto-responses based on keywords and your business hours to save time and keep your inbox tidy.
Assign messages to a specific agent or team to route them to experts and provide customers with consistent experiences.
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Use tags to assign conversations, analyze themes, and automate assigning based on tags and rules you created to optimize workflow.
Use topics help group, route, and prioritize conversations in the queue.
Control the conversations that teams have access to so that team members can resolve conversations more efficiently.
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Cerca facilmente le conversazioni, le parole chiave nei messaggi o i contatti.
Gestione delle conversazioni dei post pubblici, privati, organici e dei dark post in un'unico luogo.
Automatically or manually conceal sensitive information, including a customer's personally identifiable information (PII), in Inbox.
View a customer's conversation history across networks and see if they've been working with another agent.
Set your business hours to create auto-responses for times your agents are available or unavailable. Plus, calculate first response times and service-level agreements (SLAs).
Avoid collision (multiple agents responding to the same message at once) by seeing if another teammate owns a response or is already answering the message ("is typing").
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Engage and collaborate with other agents with agent chat within Hootsuite. Internal chats are not viewable to customers.
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Auto-resolve conversations based on rules you set. (After set amount of time, if a contact responds with "goodbye," and more).
Prompt agents to select a reason or topic or leave a comment when they resolve conversations.
Auto-assign messages to the right individuals so customers get quicker responses from the right people.
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Measure customer satisfaction by sending CSAT surveys in a customer’s language after a conversation.
Create and export .csv file reports with up to 18 months of your inbox data.
Build stronger relationships with customers by building custom contact attributes, saving cross-channel conversation histories, connecting to your CRM, and grouping contacts together.
Provide 24/7 support for high-volume questions with a generative AI chatbot.
Connect Salesforce Service Cloud with Hootsuite to share customer insights and interaction history, streamline workflows, and automate tasks.
Genera automaticamente risposte intelligenti basate sull'AI che i tuoi agenti possono utilizzare per creare risposte in linea con il brand e consapevoli del contesto a commenti, menzioni e messaggi sui social media.
Track team metrics to monitor customer response and resolution times.
Social listening
Search trends and mentions from the past 7 days across select websites and social media channels.
Search trends and mentions from the past 30 days across 150 million websites and 30 social media channels.
Visualizza gli argomenti di tendenza in base agli interessi o usa la ricerca rapida per vedere di cosa stanno parlando le persone in questo momento. Inoltre, configura gli stream di ricerca per monitorare le tendenze e mostrare contenuti da condividere sui social.
Confronta come appare online il nome del tuo brand o un argomento specifico rispetto ai concorrenti o ad altri temi simili. Valuta il sentiment, il volume delle menzioni, l’engagement e altro ancora.
2
5
5
Analizza dati e conversazioni estesi con riepiloghi condensati in un formato di facile lettura. Blue Silk™ AI è un'AI proprietaria progettata specificamente per l'ascolto sui social media.
Uncover the emotional tone behind brand and topic mentions, helping you understand the emotions driving engagement.
Detect your visual brand presence online, including logos in images, photos, and videos.
Rileva i picchi di volume, engagement e reach nel tempo e ottieni informazioni dettagliate sui motivi alla base dell'aumento dell'attività.
See how your search results change over time, with up to 13 months of historical data.
Cerca siti di notizie, newsletter, blog, forum, Facebook, X, BlueSky, YouTube, Quora e podcast.
Easily export attractive reports in .pdf or PowerPoint format to share with team members.
AI forecasts 90-day trends in conversation volume and engagement for any brand or topic.
Search trends, mentions, and data from the past 13 months.
Cerca tendenze e menzioni in tutte le fonti di dati di base più Instagram, Threads, LinkedIn, Reddit, BlueSky, Mixcloud, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Pinterest, Ekşi Sözlük, Twitch, Disqus, Line e altro ancora.
Get notified about new and critical mentions on the web, social media, newspaper articles, forums, blogs, and more.
Programma report per le tue ricerche salvate.
Gestione delle campagne e degli annunci pubblicitari
Pubblica le tue campagne pubblicitarie e i tuoi contenuti sponsorizzati su Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X e Reddit.
Analyze and report on your paid ads for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.
Turn top-performing organic posts into paid ads by boosting them within Hootsuite. Boost Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn posts within Hootsuite.
Trasforma i post organici di alto rendimento in annunci sponsorizzati, promuovendoli automaticamente all'interno di Hootsuite. Promuovi i tuoi annunci su Facebook, Instagram e LinkedIn, impostando criteri che determinano quali post promuovere automaticamente.
Ottieni di più dai social media
Empower employees to share your posts across their own social networks.
Understand, improve, and showcase the business value of social media.
Empower your teams with Hootsuite’s social and messaging engagement platform.
Monitora i dati provenienti da oltre 150 milioni di fonti e 187 lingue, così da poter individuare e cogliere le opportunità più rapidamente. Imposta report e avvisi sui dati in tempo reale per stare sempre al passo con le menzioni critiche.
Provide 24/7 support for high-volume questions with a generative AI chatbot.
Monitor brand reviews alongside social mentions in Hootsuite.
Connect Salesforce Service Cloud with Hootsuite to share customer insights and interaction history, streamline workflows, and automate tasks.
Accesso e sicurezza
Control which features and social accounts your team members have access to.
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Set custom user permissions to control which features and social accounts your team members have access to.
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Get access to all your Hootsuite products with one username and password.
Integra con il software di conformità per una gestione automatizzata dei rischi.
Formazione e successo
Get resources that help you use Hootsuite to achieve your business objectives on social.
The ultimate service for organizations to get more from social. Get 1:1 coaching, customized onboarding, full access to Hootsuite Academy, and more.
Consulting, customized training, and specialized onboarding.
Oltre 3800 recensioni a cinque stelle ★★★★★
Hootsuite ha ridotto della metà il carico di lavoro del nostro team! Adoriamo Hootsuite per i report, il monitoraggio delle prestazioni degli annunci, la creazione di relazioni con i clienti per i nostri clienti e per quanto sia facile da usare.
Domande frequenti
Potrai provare Hootsuite gratuitamente per 30 giorni. Al termine del periodo di prova, inizierà la fatturazione regolare e ti verrà addebitato il costo. Puoi evitare gli addebiti effettuando la cancellazione in qualsiasi momento prima della fine del periodo di prova.
Accettiamo carte di credito Visa, Mastercard, Discover, JCB e PayPal e, per il piano Enterprise annuale, possiamo emettere fattura. Le fatture possono essere pagate con carta di credito, assegno, bonifico bancario o ACH.
Una volta raggiunto il limite di spesa promozionale del mese, riceverai una notifica sulla possibilità di effettuare l'upgrade del tuo piano Hootsuite per continuare a ottenere il massimo dai tuoi post.
I prezzi di Hootsuite variano in base al tipo di piano.
I piani a pagamento partono da per un piano Standard e arrivano fino a per un piano Advanced. Offriamo uno sconto del 25% agli utenti che saltano la prova gratuita e attivano subito un piano sponsorizzato.
Per le organizzazioni che si affidano a Enterprise sono disponibili soluzioni personalizzate, con una gamma di prezzi esclusiva.
Sì, ti invieremo una notifica via e-mail. Puoi annullare l'abbonamento in qualsiasi momento durante il periodo di prova gratuito per evitare addebiti.
I social account sono profili sui social media (come un account Instagram, il tuo account Twitter personale o una pagina Facebook). Con Hootsuite, puoi pubblicare o programmare e analizzare le performance di più account da un'unica dashboard.
Supponiamo che tu scelga il nostro piano Standard. Potresti gestire fino a dieci account diversi da una sola dashboard, ad esempio, cinque pagine Facebook e cinque profili Instagram. L'accesso a questi account può essere condiviso aggiungendo membri del team, in modo che tutti possano lavorare insieme.
Yes, we offer a discounted rate for nonprofits on some plans. See if your organization qualifies by applying qui.