Stay ahead of disruption with real-time AI intelligence built for tech companies
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI helps technology orgs predict trends, protect brand equity, and accelerate growth with actionable insights from across the digital landscape.
Innovation moves fast. Don’t get left behind
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI brings product and marketing orgs the insights they need to get ahead — without complex onboarding or confusing data interpretation.
Get real-time, AI-powered intelligence on market shifts, customer needs, competitor moves, and emerging risks so you can act early and get ahead. Ensure agile responses with real-time insights and AI summaries.
Connect digital insights to revenue, brand health, and risk mitigation with reporting that clearly demonstrates ROI. Aggregate engagement, reach, and conversion data from all channels to determine the effectiveness of your campaigns.
Unify marketing, product, and communications with shared intelligence that drives faster decisions and stronger cross-team execution. Build custom dashboards to share with key stakeholders throughout the decision-making process.
Constantly monitor feedback and trends to inform innovation and feature prioritization. Track how sentiment changes after product updates or launches and get immediate feedback on what’s working and what isn’t.
It’s a very powerful, easy-to-use platform that allows us to streamline our global marketing approach. We are able to deliver beautiful data visualizations and insights that answer business questions.
Never miss a mention, an opportunity, or a chance to hop into the conversation
See everything that’s happening with your brand, competitors, and industry with the world’s deepest AI social listening for technology brands.
Predict market shifts before competitors do
Identify emerging technologies, shifting customer sentiment, and competitive moves in real time so you can act early instead of react late. Easily compare your brand’s performance against direct competitors in real time to quantify your visibility and influence.
Protect your brand and intellectual property
Detect reputational risks, misinformation, and potential security concerns before they escalate, safeguarding your brand equity and critical IP. With Hootsuite’s best-in-class tech PR monitoring tools, you get real-time alerts and sentiment analyses so you never miss spikes in mentions or anomalies that require your attention.
Turn customer conversations into product strategy
Transform real-world feedback from social, forums, and review sites into actionable insights that validate roadmap decisions and accelerate innovation. Create custom dashboards to visualize the intelligence that matters the most to your team — such as share of voice, sentiment, and engagement.
Deeply understand the needs of your customer
Monitor demand for new features or pain points to inform product roadmaps. In a single dashboard, you can review and analyze user feedback from major social media networks plus forums, and review platforms, including Reddit, Stack Overflow, Capterra, G2, and more.
Optimize product launches and iterate faster
Prepare for big product releases to gauge market reaction to beta releases or teasers by monitoring conversations and sentiment in real time. Then measure adoption, satisfaction, and pain points immediately after launch, allowing for quick iteration.
The world’s best AI-powered intelligence for tech companies
Leverage advanced AI to predict trends, uncover market opportunities, benchmark competitors, and measure real business impact — all in one unified platform.
Sentiment analysis
Automatically detect and quantify positive, negative, and neutral sentiment in online conversations, reviews, and news.
Trend prediction
Use AI to identify emerging topics, technologies, and market shifts so you can anticipate industry changes and adapt strategies proactively.
Conversation clusters
Group discussions and themes from vast online data to uncover hidden insights, understand user communities, and get context on key conversations.
Influencer finder
Pinpoint influential voices, developers, and analysts within the tech ecosystem for targeted outreach, partnership development, and thought leadership initiatives.
Competitive benchmarking
Compare your brand and product performance against competitors in real time, tracking share of voice, sentiment, and engagement to inform positioning and differentiation.
Visual search and logo recognition
Monitor how products appear in user-generated content and analyze real-world usage and packaging perception.
Insights e risorse
Squarespace’s Ködderitzsch on driving brand growth with social
Read how Rodolphe Ködderitzsch, the General Manager of Social and Creators at Squarespace, builds brand success with a more agile social strategy.
Intuit Mailchimp’s Jeremy Jones on crafting content that converts
Learn the secret to crafting content that converts with Jeremy Jones, Global Head of Creative at Intuit Mailchimp.
Wealthsimple’s Leen Li on understanding your audience
We sat down with Leen Li, Chair of the Wealthsimple Foundation, to tap into her expert insights on understanding your audience.
Domande frequenti (FAQ)
Absolutely. Social listening for B2B tech companies involves tracking and analyzing online conversations relevant to your brand, products, competitors, and industry trends. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker enables B2B tech organizations to monitor discussions across social media, forums, blogs, and news, providing actionable insights into customer needs, pain points, and emerging opportunities.
Hootsuite is equally valuable for B2C tech companies, allowing them to capture real-time consumer sentiment, monitor product reviews, and identify viral trends or issues as they emerge. By analyzing large-scale consumer conversations, B2C tech brands can optimize marketing campaigns, enhance customer experience, and quickly respond to shifts in public perception or product feedback.
Plus, Hootsuite’s trend prediction and detection tools use AI to surface emerging topics and technologies relevant to your sector. By analyzing large volumes of online data, B2C and B2B tech companies can anticipate shifts in customer needs and adapt their strategies accordingly.
Hootsuite’s brand monitoring tools for SaaS companies track brand mentions, sentiment, and customer feedback across digital channels. This helps SaaS providers quickly identify reputation risks, measure campaign effectiveness, and gather user feedback to inform product development and customer support strategies.
Top features include sentiment analysis, trend prediction, conversation clusters, competitive benchmarking, influencer identification, and campaign performance analytics. These tools help tech companies stay ahead of market trends, understand customer sentiment, and measure business impact.
Aggregando e analizzando il feedback degli utenti proveniente dai social media, dai siti di recensioni e dai forum, Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI aiuta le aziende tecnologiche a identificare richieste di funzionalità, criticità e tendenze di adozione. Queste analisi informano le roadmap dei prodotti e accelerano l'innovazione.
Absolutely. Talkwalker’s advanced search capabilities and conversation clustering make it ideal for tracking specialized discussions on platforms like Reddit, Stack Overflow, and industry-specific forums, ensuring no critical insight is missed.
See what your competitors miss, and act before they do
Surface emerging trends, quantify sentiment, uncover key influencers, and connect performance to revenue with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI.