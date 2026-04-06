Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI powers advanced social listening for CPG by monitoring conversations across major social media platforms (including Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn), as well as news sites, blogs, forums, podcasts, and review platforms. And because your brand doesn’t just show up in text, it also analyzes visual content using AI-powered logo and image recognition.

This comprehensive coverage ensures brands have a complete view of consumer sentiment, cultural trends, competitive activity, and product feedback, delivering the real-time CPG marketing analytics needed to drive smarter decisions.