Ir para o conteúdo
Ahead of the Aisle: How CPG Leaders Act on Consumer Signals Before the Market Moves hero

Ahead of the Aisle: How CPG Leaders Act on Consumer Signals Before the Market Moves

8 de julho de 2026
13:00 UTC

The next shift in your category is already forming in consumer conversations. By the time it reaches your dashboard, the brands paying attention have already moved - discover how they do it.

O que você vai aprender

  • What early signals actually look like — and how to catch them before they're obvious
  • How to make signal intelligence a repeatable part of your strategy process
  • How to translate raw social signals into decisions that leadership teams will act on

Detalhes

Every major category shift starts the same way: quietly.

A conversation. A behaviour. A frustration surfacing in unexpected places. And then, months later, it shows up in your data report — and the brands that moved on it first have already taken the ground.

The leaders ahead of their categories aren't working with more data. They're working with earlier data. Real consumer signals, caught while they're still forming, fed into the brief, the portfolio review, the innovation sprint. An input that changes the decision — not a report that lands after the wave passes. 

Join us for a senior-level conversation with Stijn de Bekker from BAT, on what actually takes to act on early signals.

Compartilhar este webinar

Preencha o formulário para se registrar

* indica os campos obrigatórios

Apresentadores

Stijn de Bekker headshot
Stijn de Bekker
Global Head of CX Capabilities,
BAT
linkedin
Sam Cookney
Sam Cookney
Líder de equipe, pré-vendas,
Hootsuite
linkedin

Recursos relacionados

Categoria:Monitoramento e análise das mídias sociais

Ahead of the Aisle: How CPG Leaders Act on Consumer Signals Before the Market Moves

The next shift in your category is already forming in consumer conversations. By the time it reaches your dashboard, the brands paying attention have already moved - discover how they do it.

Categoria:Conteúdo e engajamento

The Next Competitive Edge: Creating a Community-led Growth Strategy

Learn how forward-thinking B2B brands are ditching the broadcast model and winning trust by showing up — proactively, humanly, and in the right places.

Categoria:Monitoramento e análise das mídias sociais

Sua Marca, Segundo a IA: Como os Modelos de Linguagem Extensa Estão Remodelando a Percepção da Marca

A IA já está influenciando como os compradores percebem e avaliam sua marca. Esta conversa ajudará você a começar a entender o que ela está dizendo.

Woman in orange blazer holding folders, surrounded by a growth chart showing 96% growth and a laptop screen displaying a website.

Unlock insights tailored to your business

Get your zero-risk trial to see how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI can power brand growth with the industry’s deepest insights.

Request a demoStart your free trial