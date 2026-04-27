Trending hashtags today
See what’s getting the most attention on social media right now, and which trends are on their way out, with this free hashtag tracker. Simply filter by hashtag to see what’s rising and what’s falling.
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What are trending hashtags?
Trending hashtags are the topics, phrases, and keywords people are actively using across social media right now. They reflect real-time conversations, viral moments, and cultural trends, and help platforms understand what your content is about.
Used well, hashtags do more than categorize posts. They help the right audience find your content at the right time. When you’re trying to stand out in wall of endless content, you need to give the algorithm the signals it needs to place yours at the top.
While trends move quickly, tapping into the right ones can significantly increase reach and engagement.
Why trending hashtags still matter
The original virality booster, hashtags still pack a punch when it comes to getting your posts noticed. They help platforms categorize your content and make it easier for the right audience to discover it.
They increase discoverability
Hashtags help your content appear in search results, feeds, and recommendations beyond your followers.
They connect you to active conversations
Instead of starting from scratch, you can join conversations that are already happening.
They improve targeting
The right hashtags help you reach a more relevant audience, not just a larger one.
How to use this hashtag trends tool
Get the most out of our hashtag tracker by following these simple steps.
Step 1: Filter by type
Select “Hashtag” to focus specifically on trending hashtags (instead of brands or events).
Step 2: Filter by region
Narrow results to match your target audience and market.
Step 3: Select your industry
Filter by industry to uncover more relevant, niche hashtags.
Step 4: Act fast
Trends move fast. Use our free social media caption generator to generate posts based on specific hashtags.
Find more than just trending hashtags
While this tool is designed to help you discover trending hashtags, it can do much more than that. You can also surface trending topics like brands, events, and conversations across industries, giving you a broader view of what your audience cares about right now.
Use filters like region, language, type, and industry to narrow results and uncover trends that are actually relevant to your niche. Whether you’re looking for local conversations, industry-specific topics, or global trends, these filters help you move from generic hashtags to high-impact opportunities.
Looking for something specific? Use the search bar to quickly scan current trending topics and find hashtags that align with your brand, campaign, or content. This is especially useful for spotting relevant trends within your industry or validating whether a hashtag is gaining traction before you use it.
How to find trending hashtags
Manually searching for hashtags can be time-consuming. There are faster and more effective ways to stay on top of trends.
Use a real-time trend tracker
A dedicated tool, like the one above, shows you what is gaining traction across platforms in real time.
Look at platform signals
If you want a deeper analysis of what’s trending by platform, you can always start at the source — the network at hand. Here’s where to look for trending hashtags by social network.
Instagram Explore and Reels
X trending topics
TikTok Creative Center and Discover page
LinkedIn trending posts and hashtags
YouTube trending videos and Shorts
Pinterest Trends and search suggestions
Facebook trending topics and popular posts
Bluesky trending feeds and hashtags
Reddit trending communities and threads
These highlight popular content, but they’re not always tailored to your niche. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps you cut through the noise by identifying the hashtags that matter most to your specific audience, based on real conversations, industry trends, and competitor performance.
Use tools to generate ideas
If you need help getting started, Hootsuite’s free hashtag generator can quickly create relevant hashtag sets based on your content.
Go beyond hashtags with Hootsuite
If you want to go beyond finding trending hashtags and actually understand what works, consider a hashtag analytics and tracking tool like Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI.
Hootsuite gives you more than just hashtag tracking — it delivers actionable insights into what’s trending, viral, and resonating with your audience across the digital landscape.
Here are some benefits of using Hootsuite to guide your trend research strategy:
Track trends beyond hashtags across social, news, blogs, forums, and more
Spot trends before they go mainstream with early signal detection
Identify what’s going viral in real time through spikes in mentions and engagement
Understand the full story behind trends with AI-powered topic and conversation analysis
Analyze sentiment and emotional response to see how people really feel
Discover key influencers and communities driving each trend
Monitor competitors and benchmark performance within your industry
Break down trends by audience, region, or platform
Instead of guessing what’s trending, you get the full picture — and the insights to turn it into results.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
This tool surfaces trending hashtags based on data from leading social platforms, including Instagram and X, where conversations move fastest. They reflect real-time activity from top social networks, giving you a reliable view of what’s gaining traction right now.
To filter hashtags by network and drill deep into what’s trending across different online communities, you’ll need a robust social media analytics tool such as Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI. With Hootsuite, you can surface and track hashtags on Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, and more.
Trending hashtags today are the hashtags gaining the most traction across social platforms at a specific moment. They often reflect current events, viral content, or seasonal topics. With Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI, you can track these trends in real time across social media, news, blogs, and more, so you never miss what’s gaining momentum.
Trending hashtags on Instagram are influenced by Reels, creator content, and popular conversations. They change quickly and can be hard to track manually. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps you surface trending Instagram hashtags instantly and understand which ones are actually driving engagement for your audience.
You can search hashtags manually or browse Explore, but this only gives a partial view. Tools like Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI use real-time social listening and analytics to uncover trending and relevant hashtags, helping you find better opportunities faster.
Trending hashtags on X are typically tied to live events, news, and viral discussions. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI tracks these conversations in real time and alerts you to emerging trends so you can join at the right moment.
Not all trending hashtags drive results. Performance depends on relevance, audience, and timing. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI provides hashtag analytics like engagement, reach, and sentiment so you can choose hashtags based on data, not guesswork.
Hashtags help platforms understand and categorize your content, making them an important part of social media SEO. Using the right hashtags improves discoverability and helps your posts reach the right audience. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps you optimize hashtags based on real search behavior and trending topics.
General trending hashtags are easy to find, but niche-specific ones require deeper insights. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI analyzes conversations, competitors, and industry trends to surface hashtags that are both relevant and high-impact for your specific audience.
A strong hashtag strategy goes beyond chasing trends. It focuses on consistency, testing, and improvement over time.
An effective approach includes:
A mix of trending, evergreen, and niche hashtags
Ongoing experimentation
Regular performance tracking
Hashtag performance changes constantly as trends evolve. Regular testing and optimization are key. With Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI, you can continuously monitor performance, refine your hashtag sets, and adapt your strategy based on real-time data.
With the right tools and insights, you can turn hashtags into a reliable growth lever instead of a guessing game.
Yes. Hashtag data can help you improve reach, engagement, and timing. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI connects hashtag insights directly to publishing tools, so you can apply optimized hashtags when scheduling posts and measure their impact in one place.
No. A strong strategy combines trending, niche, and branded hashtags. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps you balance all three by showing which hashtags drive results and how they fit into your overall content strategy.
Turn hashtag trends into results
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps you discover, analyze, and act on trending hashtags — so you can increase reach and engagement with confidence.