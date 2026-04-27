How to use this hashtag trends tool

Get the most out of our hashtag tracker by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Filter by type

Select “Hashtag” to focus specifically on trending hashtags (instead of brands or events).

Step 2: Filter by region

Narrow results to match your target audience and market.

Step 3: Select your industry

Filter by industry to uncover more relevant, niche hashtags.

Step 4: Act fast

Trends move fast. Use our free social media caption generator to generate posts based on specific hashtags.

While this tool is designed to help you discover trending hashtags, it can do much more than that. You can also surface trending topics like brands, events, and conversations across industries, giving you a broader view of what your audience cares about right now.

Use filters like region, language, type, and industry to narrow results and uncover trends that are actually relevant to your niche. Whether you’re looking for local conversations, industry-specific topics, or global trends, these filters help you move from generic hashtags to high-impact opportunities.

Looking for something specific? Use the search bar to quickly scan current trending topics and find hashtags that align with your brand, campaign, or content. This is especially useful for spotting relevant trends within your industry or validating whether a hashtag is gaining traction before you use it.



Manually searching for hashtags can be time-consuming. There are faster and more effective ways to stay on top of trends.

Use a real-time trend tracker

A dedicated tool, like the one above, shows you what is gaining traction across platforms in real time.

Look at platform signals

If you want a deeper analysis of what’s trending by platform, you can always start at the source — the network at hand. Here’s where to look for trending hashtags by social network.

Instagram Explore and Reels

X trending topics

TikTok Creative Center and Discover page

LinkedIn trending posts and hashtags

YouTube trending videos and Shorts

Pinterest Trends and search suggestions

Facebook trending topics and popular posts

Bluesky trending feeds and hashtags

Reddit trending communities and threads

These highlight popular content, but they’re not always tailored to your niche. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps you cut through the noise by identifying the hashtags that matter most to your specific audience, based on real conversations, industry trends, and competitor performance.

Use tools to generate ideas

If you need help getting started, Hootsuite’s free hashtag generator can quickly create relevant hashtag sets based on your content.

If you want to go beyond finding trending hashtags and actually understand what works, consider a hashtag analytics and tracking tool like Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI.

Hootsuite gives you more than just hashtag tracking — it delivers actionable insights into what’s trending, viral, and resonating with your audience across the digital landscape.

Here are some benefits of using Hootsuite to guide your trend research strategy :

Track trends beyond hashtags across social, news, blogs, forums, and more

Spot trends before they go mainstream with early signal detection

Identify what’s going viral in real time through spikes in mentions and engagement

Understand the full story behind trends with AI-powered topic and conversation analysis

Analyze sentiment and emotional response to see how people really feel

Discover key influencers and communities driving each trend

Monitor competitors and benchmark performance within your industry

Break down trends by audience, region, or platform

Instead of guessing what’s trending, you get the full picture — and the insights to turn it into results.



