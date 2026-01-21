Detalles

Two times to choose from. Pick the one that works for you when you register:

August 6 - 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT

August 7 - 2 PM BST | 9 AM EST

AI-powered workflows are moving fast, but the biggest opportunity is connecting AI to the data and context social teams rely on every day. Hootsuite’s MCP connectors bring trusted social context into the AI assistants your team already uses, so one prompt can connect the insights, workflows, and tools your team relies on to create, analyze, and act. Join this session to see our MCP connectors in action and discover what you can do with them today. It’s the best way to learn how to bring your social data and entire marketing stack into your team’s AI tools, so the right intelligence is behind every decision — no matter where you work.