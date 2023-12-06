Ir para o conteúdo
Homem olhando para o celular e fazendo sinal de positivo com o painel de controle do Amplify

Impulsione o alcance com a plataforma n.° 1 para funcionários embaixadores da marca

Aumente a percepção da marca e impulsione sua presença nas mídias sociais com as ferramentas para funcionários embaixadores da marca. O Hootsuite Amplify facilita o compartilhamento de conteúdo por seus funcionários, gerando um aumento extremo no seu alcance social.

Marque uma demonstração
200%
Taxa de clique mais alta quando um funcionário compartilha conteúdo, em comparação com quando uma empresa compartilha
LinkedIn
8X
Mais engajamento quando o conteúdo é compartilhado pelos funcionários em comparação com as empresas
Mídias sociais hoje
US$ 839 mil
Em custos de publicidade economizados pelos clientes da Hootsuite durante três anos para conseguir o mesmo alcance
Estudo de caso do Amplify

Veja até onde o Amplify pode levar sua mensagem

Pretende implementar um programa de funcionários embaixadores da marca? Utilize esta ferramenta gratuita para calcular seu potencial de alcance com o Amplify.

Turn employee voices into megaphones for your brand

Hootsuite Amplify serves up pre-approved, on-brand content for your employees to share across their social networks in seconds.

Gráfico mostrando uma postagem de mídia social com engajamentos, curtidas e tags

Extend your social reach with less effort

Attract new business with no extra effort. Research shows that 92% of an employee’s followers are new to the brand, which means exponential reach when employee advocates share company content to their networks.

Painel de controle do Hootsuite Amplify com metas de compartilhamento semanais

Slash advertising costs in half

Reach the same number of people as you would with paid ads at no extra cost with employee amplification tools. Tap into the power of employees' networks and drive real ROI.

Ferramenta de escrita de IA da Hootsuite

Save time and stand out with AI

Hootsuite’s built-in AI content writer will instantly craft captions and content you can use to create posts in Amplify. And then your team can share them in just one click.

Postagem nas mídias sociais que duz &quot;estamos contratando&quot; com o botão de compartilhamento

Attract top talent and showcase company culture

People teams use Hootsuite employee advocacy tools for hiring, creating an employer brand, showcasing company culture, and more. Learn more about how companies leverage employee advocacy to entice top talent.

Robô em laptop com gráficos mostrando métricas de desempenho

Reach your business goals faster

Encourage employees to share content that helps support your specific business goals. Promote products or services, provide strategic guidance to customers, share company announcements, and more.

8x engagement in just few clicks

number one / step one

1

Criar

Admins create pre-approved, on-brand content for employees to share right from the Hootsuite Dashboard.

2 number two / step two

2

Compartilhar

Users share brand-approved content to their own social media channels in just a few taps.

3 step three / number three icon

3

Acompanhar

Admins track engagement and performance for each post, including post impact and user adoption rates.

Conecte-se com as ferramentas favoritas da sua equipe

A plataforma para funcionários embaixadores da marca da Hootsuite foi projetada para ajudar sua equipe a compartilhar conteúdo significativo em qualquer lugar com as ferramentas que já utilizam.

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Microsoft Teams

Adicione o Amplify ao Microsoft Teams e compartilhe com facilidade conteúdo nas mídias sociais diretamente no painel de controle do Teams.


Saiba mais
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Slack

Veja um feed do Slack exibindo o conteúdo criado e aprovado pela sua organização e compartilhe o que você quer com apenas alguns cliques.


Saiba mais
Logotipo da UpContent

UpContent

Apresente conteúdo novo e envolvente e transforme seus funcionários em líderes de ideias do setor com as ferramentas de curadoria de conteúdo da UpContent.

Saiba mais
Logotipo da TINT

Matiz

Alcance o público certo com conteúdo confiável gerado pelo usuário, gerenciamento de direitos legais, construtores de conteúdo e campanhas e uma plataforma empresarial de conteúdo gerado pelo usuário.

Saiba mais

Histórias de clientes: como marcas reais utilizam funcionários embaixadores da marca

Profissionais de saúde com uniformes azuis, máscaras cirúrgicas e protetores faciais trabalhando juntos em um ambiente médico
Logotipo da DaVita

A DaVita desenvolve uma estratégia eficaz de recrutamento nas mídias sociais utilizando o Hootsuite Amplify

42%aumento nas candidaturas de emprego do LinkedIn
US$ 1,5 milhãoem valor publicitário equivalente de funcionários que compartilham conteúdo
Leia o estudo de caso completo
Fisioterapeutas e pacientes trabalhando juntos em uma academia de reabilitação bem iluminada, equipada com colchonetes e aparelhos de ginástica
Logotipo da Athletico Physical Therapy

A Athletico aprimora sua estratégia social por meio de funcionários embaixadores da marca

40%aumento do alcance por meio de funcionários embaixadores da marca
79%taxa de adoção do programa de funcionários embaixadores da marca
Leia o estudo de caso completo

Top-rated by the best brands on social

  • Logotipo da University of Chicago
  • Adobe
  • JetBlue
  • Logotipo da U-haul
Logotipo da University of Chicago
Adobe
JetBlue
G2 logo
Top-rated in employee advocacy
reviewStar
reviewStar
reviewStar
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reviewStar
Dec 6, 2023
“Hootsuite and Amplify have transformed our social media presence!”
“The Amplify platform has empowered our sales team to confidently share content on their social channels, leading to an increase in website visitors and lead inquiries. The implementation of the platform was straightforwa...”
Read the full review
Miles M.
Miles M.
Digital Marketing Manager
Keyloop
Read the full review

Perguntas frequentes (FAQs)

Employee advocacy is when employees promote and share their company’s content on personal social media channels. This practice helps expand your brand’s reach, build trust, and position employees as authentic voices of the company.

An employee advocacy program involves creating curated, shareable content — usually through an employee advocacy app or platform — to help amplify brand messages on social media. 

Programs like Hootsuite Amplify make it simple for teams to participate by sharing pre-approved posts with one click. It turns employee messaging into a game with a built-in leaderboard and includes essential analytics to help you track your progress.

Employee advocacy is a powerful way to extend brand visibility, increase organic reach, and build credibility. When employees act as social media advocates, their networks trust them more than branded ads, making advocacy one of the most effective strategies for brand awareness and engagement.

Employee advocacy software — sometimes called a staff advocacy app or social media employee advocacy program — is designed to simplify content distribution for employees. Tools like Hootsuite Amplify allow employees to share approved posts across multiple platforms, ensuring consistent and compliant messaging.

The best employee advocacy platforms go beyond content sharing — they make advocacy simple, engaging, and measurable. 

Top global brands trust Hootsuite Amplify because it seamlessly integrates with tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, offers AI-powered recommendations to boost engagement, and includes features that make team-sharing actually fun. (Hello, leaderboard).

Not sure which to choose? Read our guide to the best employee advocacy programs for a quick rundown of the top-rated options.

Well, for one thing: Hootsuite Amplify was one of the very first employee advocacy companies! That means we’ve had plenty of time to perfect the platform and make it the best on the market.

Compared to other solutions, Amplify is known for its ease of use, seamless integrations with tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack, and its centralized connection to the broader Hootsuite platform. These strengths make it simple for employees to adopt and for organizations to manage alongside their existing social media workflows.

By turning employees into social media advocates, companies can amplify their messages exponentially. On average, employee advocacy can drive 200% more engagement and generate higher trust compared to branded channels, as shown in Hootsuite Amplify’s customer results.

Homem em um notebook usando o Hootsuite Amplify

Aumente seu alcance exponencialmente agora mesmo

Veja como a Hootsuite pode ajudar você a ampliar seu alcance e impulsionar a percepção da marca com pouco trabalho e menos orçamento.

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