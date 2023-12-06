Impulsione o alcance com a plataforma n.° 1 para funcionários embaixadores da marca
Aumente a percepção da marca e impulsione sua presença nas mídias sociais com as ferramentas para funcionários embaixadores da marca. O Hootsuite Amplify facilita o compartilhamento de conteúdo por seus funcionários, gerando um aumento extremo no seu alcance social.
Veja até onde o Amplify pode levar sua mensagem
Pretende implementar um programa de funcionários embaixadores da marca? Utilize esta ferramenta gratuita para calcular seu potencial de alcance com o Amplify.
Turn employee voices into megaphones for your brand
Hootsuite Amplify serves up pre-approved, on-brand content for your employees to share across their social networks in seconds.
Extend your social reach with less effort
Attract new business with no extra effort. Research shows that 92% of an employee’s followers are new to the brand, which means exponential reach when employee advocates share company content to their networks.
Slash advertising costs in half
Reach the same number of people as you would with paid ads at no extra cost with employee amplification tools. Tap into the power of employees' networks and drive real ROI.
Save time and stand out with AI
Hootsuite’s built-in AI content writer will instantly craft captions and content you can use to create posts in Amplify. And then your team can share them in just one click.
Attract top talent and showcase company culture
People teams use Hootsuite employee advocacy tools for hiring, creating an employer brand, showcasing company culture, and more. Learn more about how companies leverage employee advocacy to entice top talent.
Reach your business goals faster
Encourage employees to share content that helps support your specific business goals. Promote products or services, provide strategic guidance to customers, share company announcements, and more.
8x engagement in just few clicks
1
Criar
Admins create pre-approved, on-brand content for employees to share right from the Hootsuite Dashboard.
2
Compartilhar
Users share brand-approved content to their own social media channels in just a few taps.
3
Acompanhar
Admins track engagement and performance for each post, including post impact and user adoption rates.
Conecte-se com as ferramentas favoritas da sua equipe
A plataforma para funcionários embaixadores da marca da Hootsuite foi projetada para ajudar sua equipe a compartilhar conteúdo significativo em qualquer lugar com as ferramentas que já utilizam.
Microsoft Teams
Adicione o Amplify ao Microsoft Teams e compartilhe com facilidade conteúdo nas mídias sociais diretamente no painel de controle do Teams.
Slack
Veja um feed do Slack exibindo o conteúdo criado e aprovado pela sua organização e compartilhe o que você quer com apenas alguns cliques.
UpContent
Apresente conteúdo novo e envolvente e transforme seus funcionários em líderes de ideias do setor com as ferramentas de curadoria de conteúdo da UpContent.
Matiz
Alcance o público certo com conteúdo confiável gerado pelo usuário, gerenciamento de direitos legais, construtores de conteúdo e campanhas e uma plataforma empresarial de conteúdo gerado pelo usuário.
Histórias de clientes: como marcas reais utilizam funcionários embaixadores da marca
A DaVita desenvolve uma estratégia eficaz de recrutamento nas mídias sociais utilizando o Hootsuite Amplify
A Athletico aprimora sua estratégia social por meio de funcionários embaixadores da marca
Top-rated by the best brands on social
Perguntas frequentes (FAQs)
Employee advocacy is when employees promote and share their company’s content on personal social media channels. This practice helps expand your brand’s reach, build trust, and position employees as authentic voices of the company.
An employee advocacy program involves creating curated, shareable content — usually through an employee advocacy app or platform — to help amplify brand messages on social media.
Programs like Hootsuite Amplify make it simple for teams to participate by sharing pre-approved posts with one click. It turns employee messaging into a game with a built-in leaderboard and includes essential analytics to help you track your progress.
Employee advocacy is a powerful way to extend brand visibility, increase organic reach, and build credibility. When employees act as social media advocates, their networks trust them more than branded ads, making advocacy one of the most effective strategies for brand awareness and engagement.
Employee advocacy software — sometimes called a staff advocacy app or social media employee advocacy program — is designed to simplify content distribution for employees. Tools like Hootsuite Amplify allow employees to share approved posts across multiple platforms, ensuring consistent and compliant messaging.
The best employee advocacy platforms go beyond content sharing — they make advocacy simple, engaging, and measurable.
Top global brands trust Hootsuite Amplify because it seamlessly integrates with tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, offers AI-powered recommendations to boost engagement, and includes features that make team-sharing actually fun. (Hello, leaderboard).
Not sure which to choose? Read our guide to the best employee advocacy programs for a quick rundown of the top-rated options.
Well, for one thing: Hootsuite Amplify was one of the very first employee advocacy companies! That means we’ve had plenty of time to perfect the platform and make it the best on the market.
Compared to other solutions, Amplify is known for its ease of use, seamless integrations with tools like Microsoft Teams and Slack, and its centralized connection to the broader Hootsuite platform. These strengths make it simple for employees to adopt and for organizations to manage alongside their existing social media workflows.
By turning employees into social media advocates, companies can amplify their messages exponentially. On average, employee advocacy can drive 200% more engagement and generate higher trust compared to branded channels, as shown in Hootsuite Amplify’s customer results.
Aumente seu alcance exponencialmente agora mesmo
Veja como a Hootsuite pode ajudar você a ampliar seu alcance e impulsionar a percepção da marca com pouco trabalho e menos orçamento.