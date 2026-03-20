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What you can expect

A zero-commitment demo of Hootsuite Enterprise, tailored to the way you work and your specific needs

A live look at all the powerful tools that will help you measure and prove your success, all based on your goals and KPIs

A chance to answer questions and get an idea of how Hootsuite can save you time, simplify, and reach new heights on social

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Beantragen Sie eine Produktvorführung

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Kontaktieren Sie den Kundensupport

Brauchen Sie Hilfe? Kontaktieren Sie uns. Geben Sie unbedingt die mit Ihrem Hootsuite Konto verknüpfte E-Mail-Adresse sowie eine Beschreibung Ihres Problems an. Wir freuen uns auch über Vorschläge für neue Features und Rezepte für leckere Guacamole.

Hier sind vier Möglichkeiten, um mit dem Kundensupport in Kontakt zu treten:

  1. Senden Sie uns eine Nachricht von Ihrem Hootsuite Dashboard aus;

  2. Wenn Sie Unterstützung für Ihr Enterprise-Abo benötigen, senden Sie Ihrem Kundenbetreuer eine E-Mail,

  3. stellen Sie eine Hilfeanfrage oder

  4. kontaktieren Sie uns auf Twitter (X) oder Facebook für Social-Media-Support rund um die Uhr.

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Geschäftszeiten

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Montag bis Freitag 9:00–13:00 Uhr, 15:00–17:00 Uhr
SGT GMT+8

Montag bis Freitag 9:00–16:00 Uhr
AEDT GMT+11

Montag bis Freitag 9:00–17:00 Uhr
NZDT GMT+12

Unterstützte Sprachen:
Englisch, Französisch und Spanisch

Unsere Büros

    Hauptsitz in Vancouver

    Vancouver, BC
    V5T 4L1

    Toronto

    Toronto, ON
    M5V 3C7

    Montréal

    Montréal, QC
    H3B 2V6

    Mexiko-Stadt

    Ciudad de México
    11520

    London

    London, UK
    WC1V 6LJ

    Paris

    75009 Paris
    Frankreich

    Mailand

    Milano
    20124

    Rumänien

    Bukarest
    011237

    Hamburg

    Hamburg
    20355

    Rom

    Rom, RM, Italien
    00185

    Sydney

    Sydney NSW, 2000 Australien

    Hasselt

    3500 Hasselt
    Belgien