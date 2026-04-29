Insights at scale — for every team in your org
Every team across your organization can unlock powerful insights from online conversations. Explore how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps teams move faster, make better decisions, and stay ahead of what’s coming next.
Join the best in your space
Know what’s happening in your market — and use it to your brand’s advantage
Millions of people talk about brands, products, and trends online every day. Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI analyzes those conversations in real time — helping you understand what matters, respond faster, and uncover opportunities before your competitors do.
Brand monitoring and proactive reputation management
Rapidly respond, monitor risk, and protect your brand from negativity and misinformation — all in real time. Track your brand mentions across social, news, blogs, and forums to quickly identify emerging issues or opportunities. Detect negative sentiment spikes or viral crises early, and benchmark your brand’s visibility against competitors to understand market positioning.
Consumer insights and market research
Get the insights you need to build a data-backed content strategy and product roadmap. Uncover demographic, psychographic, and behavioral insights about your audience to inform targeting and messaging. Spot and analyze emerging trends, hashtags, topics, consumer conversations, feedback, pain points, and feature requests.
Campaign measurement and optimization
Know exactly what works — and why. Measure the reach, engagement, and sentiment of marketing campaigns across channels. Evaluate the effectiveness of influencer partnerships and identify new potential advocates. Determine which content formats and messages drive the most engagement and positive sentiment.
Competitive intelligence and industry benchmarking
Secure your place at the front of the pack. Track competitors’ share of voice, sentiment, and campaign performance to identify strengths and weaknesses. Assess the competitive landscape and consumer sentiment in new markets before launching products or services. Use social data to inform strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for strategic planning.
Customer experience and engagement
Faster response times, happier customers, delighted users. Identify and respond to issues in real time to improve satisfaction and loyalty. Engage with brand advocates and detractors to foster a positive brand community. Aggregate and analyze customer feedback from multiple channels for actionable insights.
Customer stories
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Built for the way your industry works
From global brands to specialized teams, organizations across industries rely on social intelligence to understand audiences, track trends, and make better decisions.
Agencies
Showcase data and expertise to wow your clients and win new ones. White-label reports, customize dashboards, and more.
Sports and media
Analyze online conversations, fan engagement, sentiment, and live event response with Social Content Ratings® and industry-leading social listening.
Technology
Make data-driven decisions by monitoring product launches, community engagement, tech trends, competitor activity, and customer feedback.
Healthcare
Ensure compliant patient communication, identify the latest public health trends, and proactively manage reputational risks.
Consumer packaged goods
Track customer feedback, uncover consumer preferences, and measure campaign impact in real time.
Education
Coordinate institutional messaging and student outreach and analyze your school’s public perception and engagement.
Financial services
Detect market sentiment shifts and emerging financial topics for informed strategy.
Real estate
Position your agents as thought leaders, promote listings, and create better content by monitoring the latest trends in real estate.
Professional services
Strengthen client relationships, monitor your industry reputation, and identify new business opportunities.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Many teams across an organization can use social listening to inform their work. PR and communications teams monitor brand reputation and emerging narratives, product teams analyze customer feedback and market trends, marketing teams track campaign performance and engagement, customer care teams identify and resolve issues faster, and business intelligence teams use social data to uncover strategic insights.
Social listening tools monitor brand mentions and sentiment across social media, news, blogs, and forums in real time. By detecting spikes in negative sentiment or emerging conversations early, organizations can proactively respond to potential issues, manage crises more effectively, and maintain a positive brand reputation.
Social data provides real-time insights into customer opinions, preferences, and behaviors. Businesses can analyze online conversations to identify trending topics, evaluate consumer sentiment, understand audience demographics and interests, and validate product ideas before launching them.
Hootsuite enables teams to track campaign reach, engagement, and sentiment across social networks and digital channels. By analyzing how audiences respond to content, brands can identify which messages resonate most, measure influencer impact, and optimize future campaigns based on real performance data.
Competitive intelligence involves monitoring competitors’ brand mentions, campaign performance, and share of voice across online conversations. With social intelligence tools, businesses can benchmark their performance against competitors, identify market opportunities, and gain insights that inform strategic planning.
By monitoring conversations and feedback across social platforms and review sites, businesses can quickly identify customer issues, respond faster, and resolve problems before they escalate. Social listening also helps organizations understand customer needs and expectations, leading to improved service and stronger brand loyalty.
Organizations across many industries benefit from social intelligence and listening, including technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer packaged goods, education, real estate, agencies, and media organizations. Any industry that relies on customer insights, brand reputation, and market trends can use social intelligence to make smarter decisions.
Turn customer feedback into better experiences
Monitor your brand, understand your customers, uncover emerging trends, and stay ahead of competitors — all with one powerful social intelligence platform.