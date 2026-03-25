Sports sponsorship measurement can be challenging, especially if you’re working with fractured tools. But Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker helps you determine if your sponsorships get seen, change your brand’s perception, and drive action — all in a single dashboard.

Hootsuite’s visual recognition and analytics tools track sponsor logos and mentions across images, videos, and posts, quantifying brand exposure and calculating earned media value (EMV). It calculates the EMV of sponsorships by assigning a monetary value to organic social mentions, logo appearances, and influencer posts. This helps sponsors understand the financial return generated by their investment.

Within your Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI dashboard, you can track critical metrics like the number of sponsor logo appearances in user-generated content, the total reach and engagement of sponsored hashtags, share of voice for sponsors compared to competitors, sentiment breakdown of posts mentioning sponsors, and the earned media value attributed to sponsorship activations.