Yes. The Hootsuite Perch MCP (Model Context Protocol) allows compatible AI assistants and applications to securely connect to your Perch workspace. With the Perch MCP, you can use AI to plan campaigns, review content calendars, generate posts, identify content gaps, manage publishing schedules, and take action on your social strategy all within your favourite AI assistants.

The Perch MCP gives AI assistants access to approved publishing workflows and content planning data while respecting your existing permissions, governance controls, and approval processes, so your team stays in control of what gets published and when.