Your Brand, According to AI: How LLMs are Reshaping Brand Perception
Details
Your next buyer might ask ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini about your company before they ever visit your website or talk to your team.
But most organizations have no visibility into what AI assistants actually say about them.
AI assistants may highlight competitors, surface negative narratives, or interpret your brand differently across models — all without marketing teams realizing it. In this webinar, we’ll explore how leaders can start measuring their brand’s presence in AI answers. You’ll learn to analyze visibility, track emerging narratives, and monitor how AI-driven discovery evolves over time — so your team can stay ahead of the signals shaping buyer perception.
In diesem Leitfaden erfahren Sie
- How buyers are using AI assistants to research and compare brands
- How to assess where your brand appears — or disappears — in AI answers
- What to watch to see how AI assistants position your brand versus competitors
Zum Registrieren bitte das Formular ausfüllen
* gibt die erforderlichen Felder an
Vortragende
Ähnliche Ressourcen
Your Brand, According to AI: How LLMs are Reshaping Brand Perception
AI is already influencing how buyers perceive and evaluate your brand. This conversation will help you start understanding what it’s saying.
Social-Media-Trends 2026: Wie Social-Media-CMOs Signale in Strategien umwandeln
Hootsuite CMO Billy Jones und seine Top-Strategen verraten, was heute im Trend liegt – und zeigen, wie sie Trends erkennen, bevor Sie sie kommen sehen.
Beyond Generative: Warum sich Marketing-Führungskräfte es nicht leisten können, bei agentischer KI den Anschluss zu verlieren
Agentische KI definiert neu, wie Teams Zielgruppe-, Marken- und Marktsignale in strategische Entscheidungen umwandeln. Lernen Sie von den Praktikern und Experten, die sie bereits nutzen.