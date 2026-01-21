Salta ai contenuti
How social teams scale AI agents without chaos Hero

How social teams scale AI agents without chaos

18 agosto 2026
17:00 UTC

Most teams have tried an AI agent. Few have made it a daily habit. Here's how leading teams are closing that gap without losing brand control.

Che cosa imparerai

  • What separates teams who've made agents a daily habit from teams who tried them once and stalled
  • Industry best practices to actually help you take the next steps with AI agents
  • What AI agents are actually doing for social and insights teams inside Hootsuite today

Dettagli

Most social and insights teams using Hootsuite have already tried putting an AI agent to work, managing tasks like drafting posts or suggesting replies. 

But turning those early experiments into reliable workflows that operate daily is where many teams still get stuck.

Brand voice needs to stay consistent even as agents produce more. Approvals can't turn into a bottleneck. And someone has to own it when an agent gets something wrong. This session walks through how practitioners are solving each of those, with specific examples from teams running agents inside Hootsuite right now.

Condividi questo webinar

Compila il modulo per registrarti

* indica i campi obbligatori

Relatori

Cara
Cara Buscaglia
SVP, GTM Strategy & Innovation,
Hootsuite
linkedin
Danny Gardner headshot
Danny Gardner
Award-winning Social Intelligence Expert & Founder,
The DataZone
linkedin

Related resources

Categoria:Strategia e tendenze dei social media

How social teams scale AI agents without chaos

Most teams have tried an AI agent. Few have made it a daily habit. Here's how leading teams are closing that gap without losing brand control.

Categoria:Insight e aggiornamenti sui prodotti

How MCP Connectors Turn Your AI Tools Into Socially Intelligent Workspaces

Bring trusted social context to every prompt. Learn how Hootsuite’s MCP connectors help your team work faster from the AI tools they already use.

Categoria:Insight e aggiornamenti sui prodotti

Why Adding More AI Won't Save Your Marketing Team

All the AI. None of the speed. See why AI isn’t delivering on its promise — and what changes when it’s built into the way marketing gets done today.

Woman in orange blazer holding folders, surrounded by a growth chart showing 96% growth and a laptop screen displaying a website.

Unlock insights tailored to your business

Get your zero-risk trial to see how Hootsuite can power brand growth with the industry’s deepest insights.

Request a demoStart your free trial