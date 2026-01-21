How social teams scale AI agents without chaos
Most teams have tried an AI agent. Few have made it a daily habit. Here's how leading teams are closing that gap without losing brand control.
Che cosa imparerai
- What separates teams who've made agents a daily habit from teams who tried them once and stalled
- Industry best practices to actually help you take the next steps with AI agents
- What AI agents are actually doing for social and insights teams inside Hootsuite today
Dettagli
Most social and insights teams using Hootsuite have already tried putting an AI agent to work, managing tasks like drafting posts or suggesting replies.
But turning those early experiments into reliable workflows that operate daily is where many teams still get stuck.
Brand voice needs to stay consistent even as agents produce more. Approvals can't turn into a bottleneck. And someone has to own it when an agent gets something wrong. This session walks through how practitioners are solving each of those, with specific examples from teams running agents inside Hootsuite right now.
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