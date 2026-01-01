Dettagli

Two times to choose from. Pick the one that works for you when you register:

July 15, 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

July 16, 2 PM BST / 9 AM ET

Social keeps moving faster, but most teams are still running on workflows built for a slower pace. That gap shows up everywhere, from delayed responses to missed moments to the constant effort of stitching tools and approvals together just to get work out the door.

So what’s actually broken?

This session looks at why adding more AI to existing tools and workflows doesn’t solve the problem — and what needs to change for teams to see real transformation. Instead of asking them to fix their way of working, it explores what happens when the systems themselves are designed to help improve how work gets done from the start.

Hootsuite CMO Christina O’Reilly and Senior Principal Solutions Consultant Ben Cathers will unpack what it takes to go from reacting after the moment has passed to acting in real time, and how reimagining the way AI shows up in workflows can meaningfully change how teams move, decide, and drive growth.

AI was supposed to help marketing teams move faster. So why do so many organizations still feel stuck?

Social conversations happen in real time. Customer expectations shift overnight. Trends emerge and disappear within hours. Yet most marketing teams are still working through dashboards, approvals, disconnected tools, and manual workflows that slow decision-making and make it harder to act when opportunities come up.

It’s why many organizations are in a frustrating position: They’ve invested in AI, but they’re not seeing the transformation they expected. Teams are creating more content, using more tools, and gathering more data — but they’re not actually getting closer to their audiences or moving any faster.

Marketing hasn’t caught up to the way social actually moves

Most marketing technology was built for a world where humans moved information between systems, analyzed reports, and manually coordinated action across teams. Adding AI to those same workflows can create incremental improvements, but it doesn’t solve the fundamental problem: the gap between knowing what’s happening and being able to do something about it before the window closes.

Simply put, social moves faster than businesses can keep up.

The way work needs to happen today: What changes when AI is built in

The organizations seeing the greatest impact from AI aren’t simply adding more tools. They’re rethinking how intelligence flows through their teams.

Instead of relying on dashboards, exports, and manual handoffs, they’re creating systems that help teams move from insight to action faster. They’re reducing friction, eliminating bottlenecks, and building new ways of working that are designed for the speed of social today.

A conversation about what’s next

Join Hootsuite CMO Christina O’Reilly and Senior Principal Solutions Consultant Ben Cathers to explore why so many organizations struggle to realize the promise of AI-powered marketing, how social intelligence is changing the way brands connect with audiences, and what it actually takes to build a more proactive and responsive marketing organization.

Whether you’re managing social media for a growing business, leading a marketing team, or driving transformation across a large enterprise, you’ll leave with a clearer understanding of why the promise of AI often falls short — and what it takes to rewire how marketing gets done.