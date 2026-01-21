Social OS in Practice
Join us every two weeks to explore a different Social OS app and come away with a live workflow you can start using right away.
Che cosa imparerai
- How to move from spotting a signal to acting on it
- How one piece of content can travel from insight to draft to publish to advocacy, all inside the tools you already have
- How your team's day-to-day work can build a content engine that gets smarter over time
- One concrete action to try each week
Dettagli
Social OS is already built into your plan, but most teams are only using a fraction of what's there. This four-part series walks through it one app at a time: Lumen, Perch, Nest, and Parliament, showing how each one actually works.
Each session runs 30 to 45 minutes and showcases a single live workflow. You'll leave with one thing you can set up to start seeing value right away.
SESSIONS BREAKDOWN
Session 1: Spot Your Next Move with Lumen: Set up your first alerts and learn to read a trend spike before it peaks, so your brand isn't the last to react.
NA: August 25 at 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT
EMEA: August 26 at 2 PM BST | 9 AM ST
Session 2: Signal In, Post Out: What Perch Does With a Trend: Take a real trend from Lumen through drafting, approval, and scheduling in Perch, including handing off drafting to Wisdom.
NA: September 8 at 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT
EMEA: September 9 at 2 PM BST | 9 AM ST
Session 3: Make Every Reply Count with Nest: Set up routing rules in Nest, and see how flagging one customer conversation feeds back into Lumen or shapes your next Perch post.
NA: September 23 at 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT
EMEA: September 24 at 2 PM BST | 9 AM ST
Session 4: Make Your Team the Content Engine with Parliament: Build a pre-approved content pack in Parliament, pulled directly from what's already live in Perch, so advocacy gets built into your content pipeline.
NA: October 6 at 1 PM EST | 10 AM PDT
EMEA: October 7 at 2 PM BST | 9 AM ST
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