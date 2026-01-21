Details

Most social and insights teams using Hootsuite have already tried putting an AI agent to work, managing tasks like drafting posts or suggesting replies.

But turning those early experiments into reliable workflows that operate daily is where many teams still get stuck.

Brand voice needs to stay consistent even as agents produce more. Approvals can't turn into a bottleneck. And someone has to own it when an agent gets something wrong. This session walks through how practitioners are solving each of those, with specific examples from teams running agents inside Hootsuite right now.