Powered by TalkwalkerAI, Hootsuite is the search engine for everything being said about your brand on 30+ social networks, 200+ review sites, 150+ million websites, forums, news, and broadcast. In 187 languages. It helps brands monitor their online presence, track brand mentions, analyze sentiment, identify trends, and optimize campaigns using AI-powered insights from millions of data sources.

It also includes AI-powered tools for content creation, image generation, customer engagement, and workflow automation. Teams can generate on-brand social posts and campaign ideas with OwlyGPT, uncover visual brand mentions with AI image and video recognition, automate responses with AI smart replies and chatbots, and streamline customer service with AI-powered inbox management.

From predictive analytics and trend forecasting to automated reporting and audience segmentation, Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps teams work faster, create smarter, and make more confident decisions with AI built directly into their social workflows.