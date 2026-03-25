Turn live fan buzz into winning content instantly
Measure sponsorship ROI, understand fan sentiment, and identify the moments that will go viral as they happen. Dig deep into sponsorship and fan engagement analytics with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI.
The insights-driven sports marketing platform that gives you a competitive edge
Your team’s number one on the scoreboard, but what about in fan engagement and sponsorship return?
Hootsuite helps you determine where you win and how to improve.
Track conversations, hashtags, and mentions during games, tournaments, or athlete announcements. Instantly spot viral moments, fan reactions, and emerging narratives so you know what will spark conversation or become a meme.
Track sponsor visibility, mentions, media impact, and earned value across social, digital, and broadcast in a single sports sponsorship analytics dashboard. You can even monitor visual references to your logo or mascot in busy sports venues.
Go beyond likes and comments with AI-powered fan sentiment analysis across games, events, and key moments. Analyze positive, negative, or neutral reactions to team performance, player transfers, or sponsorship deals.
Identify what content, platforms, and formats resonate most with fans, and double down on what drives real engagement. Then use data-driven insights to craft more engaging posts and campaigns.
Fans don’t want to be talked at from a faceless team account. Talkwalker showed us that engagement spikes when we lean into content that is authentic and fosters two-way dialogue. It makes fans feel like they’re connecting with a real fan.
Measure, protect, win, repeat
Unlock the data your organization needs to produce winning content, drive more fan engagement, and discover what your audience really wants.
Beat your rivals with game-changing competitor intelligence
Hootsuite lets you compare teams, leagues, athletes, and sponsors to understand share of voice, performance, and perception. Evaluate which content types and platforms drive the most engagement for rivals so you can beat them at every match.
Track and discover the best influencers for your team, league, or sport
Discover the most influential fans, journalists, and athletes who are driving conversations around your sport. Plus, assess the reach and engagement of athlete endorsements or influencer partnerships you’ve already made.
Get the deepest fan demographics for the best possible content
Analyze how fans interact with teams, athletes, and campaigns across social and online channels. Segment audiences by behavior, location, and interests to deliver more relevant experiences and tailor content to the right viewer.
Protect your organization from negativity and misinformation
Set automated alerts for sentiment spikes, emerging issues, or brand safety risks so you’re on top of engagement — even during high-stakes live events when response time is critical. Respond faster and more confidently when reputations are on the line.
Analyze campaign performance and tailor your strategy
Evaluate which content types (including videos, memes, and highlights) and platforms drive the most engagement for you and your rivals. Then leverage those insights to inform campaigns, sponsorship pitches, fan engagement strategies, and crisis response plans.
Case study: NBA team scores big engagement
Un equipo de la NBA logra la interacción de los fans a través de una estrategia social basada en datos
Build a custom sports marketing platform tailored to your org’s needs
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI can be custom-built to suit your team’s benchmarks, audiences, and goals.
Social Content Ratings®
Measure social engagement and video performance with benchmarks trusted by the world’s top sports brands.
Custom scoring models
Build scoring systems that reflect what matters most to your team, sponsors, and partners.
Detección de logotipos y OCR
Captura menciones visuales de marcas y patrocinios en imágenes y vídeos, incluso sin etiquetas ni texto.
Influencer and athlete tracking
Identify key voices driving conversation and measure the impact of athlete endorsements.
Competitive benchmarking
See how your team, league, or brand stacks up against competitors in real time.
Custom dashboards
Set up tailored dashboards to track key metrics, and receive instant alerts for spikes in mentions, sentiment changes, or potential crises.
Preguntas frecuentes (FAQ)
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker enables sports organizations to monitor, analyze, and act on real-time social media conversations, measure fan sentiment, track sponsorship value, benchmark against competitors, and optimize content strategies for maximum engagement.
Sports sponsorship measurement can be challenging, especially if you’re working with fractured tools. But Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker helps you determine if your sponsorships get seen, change your brand’s perception, and drive action — all in a single dashboard.
Hootsuite’s visual recognition and analytics tools track sponsor logos and mentions across images, videos, and posts, quantifying brand exposure and calculating earned media value (EMV). It calculates the EMV of sponsorships by assigning a monetary value to organic social mentions, logo appearances, and influencer posts. This helps sponsors understand the financial return generated by their investment.
Within your Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI dashboard, you can track critical metrics like the number of sponsor logo appearances in user-generated content, the total reach and engagement of sponsored hashtags, share of voice for sponsors compared to competitors, sentiment breakdown of posts mentioning sponsors, and the earned media value attributed to sponsorship activations.
Yes, Hootsuite offers real-time social listening and analytics, allowing you to track live conversations, trending topics, and fan reactions during games, tournaments, and major announcements.
You can instantly track mentions, hashtags, keywords, and branded content related to the event across all major social platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more) and monitor official event hashtags, team and athlete mentions, and trending topics as they emerge during the event.
You can also set up real-time alerts that will let you know about any significant changes in volume, sentiment, or engagement, enabling rapid response to both positive and negative developments.
Talkwalker Social Content Ratings® is an advanced analytics solution designed to provide standardized, third-party measurement of social media content performance. By aggregating and analyzing this data, Social Content Ratings® delivers a comprehensive view of how sports content, events, teams, and athletes are performing in the digital arena.
This tool captures and quantifies the full spectrum of social engagement — such as posts, comments, shares, likes, and video views — across major platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
Social Content Ratings® is used to measure the real-time impact and reach of live events, broadcasts, and campaigns. For example, during a major game or tournament, the tool tracks all relevant social activity, allowing organizations to pinpoint peak engagement moments, viral highlights, and trending fan conversations.
This is especially valuable for rights holders, broadcasters, and sponsors who need to understand not just how many people are watching, but how audiences are interacting and engaging with content online.
A key feature of Social Content Ratings® is its ability to provide apples-to-apples comparisons between different events, teams, or campaigns through standardized metrics. This enables sports organizations to benchmark their performance against competitors, identify best practices, and optimize future strategies.
Additionally, the solution offers detailed sponsorship analytics by tracking the visibility and engagement of branded content and sponsor integrations. This allows teams and leagues to quantify the value delivered to sponsors, supporting more effective partnership negotiations and reporting.
With Hootsuite, you can track mentions, sentiment, and engagement across all major social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more. You can also source mentions and conversations on thousands of news sites, sports blogs, subreddits, podcasts, and digital publications relevant to the sports industry.
Sports marketers use Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker for tracking social and traditional media coverage, including press mentions, and public sentiment around teams, athletes, and events.
With customizable alerts and sentiment analysis, Talkwalker detects spikes in negative sentiment or emerging issues, enabling teams to respond quickly and protect their reputation.
Turn every game, campaign, and conversation into insight
With Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI for Sports, you get the clarity to engage fans, prove sponsorship value, and stay ahead on and off the field.