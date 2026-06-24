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Utilisez Hootsuite depuis vos outils d’IA préférés

Gagnez du temps et optimisez vos flux de travail en connectant Perch, Nest ou Lumen à ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot et bien d’autres. Programmez des publications, gérez votre boîte de réception et obtenez des insights d’écoute sociale directement depuis votre compte Hootsuite — le tout depuis votre assistant IA préféré.

Perch

Création, planification et publication de contenu

PerchMCP
Rédige une publication sur le lancement de notre produit pour chaque canal.
FONCTIONNE AVEC

Rédigez des publications, programmez-les au meilleur moment, utilisez votre bibliothèque de contenu et analysez les performances depuis le chat.

URL du serveur MCP
https://mcp.hootsuite.com/perch
Lumen

Insights et social listening

LumenMCP
Quelles sont les tendances dans notre secteur, et comment le sentiment envers notre marque se compare-t-il ?
FONCTIONNE AVEC

Suivez les mentions et le sentiment, trouvez des influenceurs et résumez la veille concurrentielle depuis le chat.

URL du serveur MCP
https://app.talkwalker.com/app/mcp
Nest

Boîte de réception sociale et service client

NestMCP
Affiche les éléments urgents de la boîte de réception et attribue les priorités à l’équipe de service client.
FONCTIONNE AVEC

Triez votre boîte de réception, attribuez les conversations, répondez avec des réponses enregistrées et résolvez les problèmes depuis le chat.

URL du serveur MCP
https://mcp.hootsuite.com/nest

Connect Hootsuite to the AI tools you love

Hootsuite MCP servers connect to ChatGPT and Claude through pre-built connectors — no technical setup required. Using Gemini or Copilot? Select your Hootsuite product to get your MCP server URL and share it with your IT administrator.  Need a Hootsuite account? Start your free trial or request a demo.

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1. Choisissez un serveur MCP
2. Choisissez votre outil d'IA

Serveur MCP Perch dans ChatGPT

Serveur MCP Perch dans Claude

Serveur MCP Perch dans Copilot

Serveur MCP Nest dans ChatGPT

Serveur MCP Nest dans Claude

Serveur MCP Nest dans Copilot

Serveur MCP Lumen dans ChatGPT

Serveur MCP Lumen dans Claude

Serveur MCP Lumen dans Copilot

  1. Ouvrez ChatGPT → Paramètres → Applications → Connecteurs → Ajouter un serveur MCP.
  2. Ouvrez Claude → Paramètres → Connecteurs → Ajouter un connecteur personnalisé.
  3. Ouvrez Copilot Studio et accédez à votre agent (ou créez-en un). Allez sur la page Outils.
  4. Sélectionnez Ajouter un outil → Nouvel outil → Model Context Protocol pour lancer l'assistant de configuration MCP.
  5. Saisissez le nom du serveur, la description et l'URL du serveur Perch ci-dessous, puis choisissez le type d'authentification (OAuth 2.0 pour la connexion Hootsuite).
  6. Saisissez le nom du serveur, la description et l'URL du serveur Nest ci-dessous, puis choisissez le type d'authentification (OAuth 2.0 pour la connexion Hootsuite).
  7. Saisissez le nom du serveur, la description et l'URL du serveur Lumen ci-dessous, puis choisissez le type d'authentification (OAuth 2.0 pour la connexion Hootsuite).
  8. Créez l'outil, puis ouvrez le gestionnaire de connexions et connectez-vous à votre espace de travail Hootsuite lorsque vous y êtes invité.
  9. Choisissez "URL distante" (ou équivalent) et collez l'URL du serveur Perch ci-dessous.
  10. Choisissez "URL distante" (or équivalent) et collez l'URL du serveur Nest ci-dessous.
  11. Choisissez "URL distante" (ou équivalent) et collez l'URL du serveur Lumen ci-dessous.
  12. Connectez-vous à votre espace de travail Hootsuite lorsque vous y êtes invité. L'autorisation est unique.
  13. Démarrez une nouvelle discussion et posez votre question en langage naturel. ChatGPT appellera les outils MCP de Perch pour vous.
  14. Démarrez une nouvelle discussion et posez votre question en langage naturel. Claude appellera les outils MCP de Perch pour vous.
  15. Démarrez une nouvelle discussion et posez votre question en langage naturel. Copilot appellera les outils MCP de Perch pour vous.
  16. Démarrez une nouvelle discussion et posez votre question en langage naturel. ChatGPT appellera les outils MCP de Nest pour vous.
  17. Démarrez une nouvelle discussion et posez votre question en langage naturel. Claude appellera les outils MCP de Nest pour vous.
  18. Démarrez une nouvelle discussion et posez votre question en langage naturel. Copilot appellera les outils MCP de Nest pour vous.
  19. Démarrez une nouvelle discussion et posez votre question en langage naturel. ChatGPT appellera les outils MCP de Lumen pour vous.
  20. Démarrez une nouvelle discussion et posez votre question en langage naturel. Claude appellera les outils MCP de Lumen pour vous.
  21. Démarrez une nouvelle discussion et posez votre question en langage naturel. Copilot appellera les outils MCP de Lumen pour vous.
URL du serveur MCP
https://mcp.hootsuite.com/perch
https://mcp.hootsuite.com/nest
https://app.talkwalker.com/app/mcp

With MCP, your AI can do more than answer questions

Connect now and start creating content, managing customer conversations, and uncovering insights directly from your favorite AI assistant.

Woman smiling at phone beside Hootsuite dashboard showing social growth of +42% with publishing, customer care, and listening tools.

Use Hootsuite without even opening Hootsuite

Connect Hootsuite MCP servers to your favorite AI tool and turn conversations into real results. Create and schedule content, manage customer conversations, uncover trends, and access social insights — all without leaving ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or Copilot.

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Questions fréquentes (FAQ)

The Hootsuite MCP (Model Context Protocol) connects Hootsuite products like Perch, and Lumen to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot. Once connected, you can use natural language to create content, schedule posts, analyze performance, monitor conversations, and manage customer interactions directly from your preferred AI assistant.

Yes. Hootsuite MCP servers allow ChatGPT to securely access your Hootsuite data and workflows. You can ask ChatGPT to draft social posts, schedule content, review analytics, monitor brand mentions, summarize inbox conversations, and more — without switching between tools. Hootsuite's MCP strategy is designed to make publishing, listening, analytics, and customer care available inside the AI tools teams already use.

Yes. Hootsuite MCP servers are designed to work with MCP-compatible AI tools, including Claude, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and other supported assistants. Once connected, you can access Hootsuite workflows and data from whichever AI platform your team prefers. Hootsuite's goal is to make social workflows available wherever users work, not just inside the Hootsuite interface.

Perch connects content creation, planning, publishing, and analytics to your AI assistant of choice. You can draft posts, schedule content, upload media, review campaign performance, compare results across social networks, and access content planning workflows using natural language. The initial MCP capabilities include publishing, drafts, media uploads, and cross-network analytics.

Nest connects your social inbox and customer care workflows to AI tools. You can review incoming messages, identify urgent conversations, triage support requests, summarize customer feedback, and manage social engagement from chat.

Lumen brings social listening and intelligence directly into your AI assistant. You can track brand mentions, monitor sentiment, identify emerging trends, research competitors, discover influencers, and analyze conversations happening across your industry — all through a simple conversation.

No coding experience is needed for Claude and ChatGPT — you can connect by following the steps in your AI tool's connector settings. For Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, setup requires IT administrator access.  Once connected, you can interact with Hootsuite using plain language instead of APIs, code, or complex queries.

Yes. MCP servers use authentication and permission controls to ensure AI tools only access data and actions you authorize. Users can connect and disconnect MCP servers at any time, and permissions remain tied to their Hootsuite account. Hootsuite's MCP implementation supports authenticated access and user-controlled connections.

AI can help draft, prepare, and schedule content through Hootsuite workflows, but organizations maintain control over publishing. Human review remains an important part of the content approval process, helping teams ensure accuracy, compliance, and brand consistency. Wisdom and Hootsuite workflows are designed around a human-in-the-loop model.

Wisdom is Hootsuite's social-first AI workspace that helps teams understand what matters and take action across the Hootsuite suite. MCP servers make Hootsuite's capabilities available inside external AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude. Together, they allow teams to work with Hootsuite intelligence and workflows wherever they prefer. Wisdom is the conversational layer connecting insights, publishing, care, and listening across the Hootsuite ecosystem.

Yes. You'll need an active Hootsuite account and access to the relevant product — such as Perch, Nest, or Lumen — to connect its MCP server and use its capabilities inside your AI assistant. Hootsuite MCP services are designed to extend existing Hootsuite workflows into AI tools.

Connecting Hootsuite to ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, or Copilot helps your team move faster. Instead of switching between dashboards, you can ask questions, generate content, analyze results, manage conversations, and uncover insights from a single chat interface. The result is less manual work and faster action across your social media workflow. 