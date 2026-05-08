The ultimate AI-powered social marketing tool
Plan smarter campaigns, create content your audience actually wants, and prove the impact of every post with Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI.
The world’s top social media tool is now powered by TalkwalkerAI
Hootsuite combines AI-powered social listening, advanced analytics, and industry-leading publishing tools in an all-in-one social marketing dashboard.
Monitor brand mentions and trends
Monitor mentions across social media, news, blogs, and more. Find trending topics and content opportunities before they peak.
Publish across social networks in a few taps
Publish and schedule multiple social media networks at once, create standout content, and visualize your posts in a drag-and-drop calendar.
Track and analyze social performance
Track hundreds of social media stats to know exactly which types of content, networks, and posts perform the best.
Everything social marketers need to win on social
Hootsuite is no longer just a social media scheduling tool. It’s a full-scale insights engine that keeps you at the top of your industry.
Stop guessing what will resonate. AI-powered sentiment and conversation analysis reveal what audiences love, what frustrates them, and what they’re talking about most — helping you craft campaigns that connect.
Plan, schedule, and publish content across all major social networks from one unified dashboard. Coordinate campaigns across teams, approve posts faster, and keep your brand voice consistent everywhere.
Measure the impact of every campaign with live engagement analytics, audience insights, and sentiment tracking. Instantly see what’s working and adjust your strategy while the campaign is still running.
Discover creators and influencers who already connect with your audience. Evaluate reach, engagement, and relevance to build partnerships that expand your brand’s impact.
We were developing a new social strategy, one that would engage our followers, grow our audience, and make our brand stand out as a thought leader in the healthcare industry. We knew we needed a strong partner to help us grow and push ourselves even further, Hootsuite was the perfect fit.
A feature set built for and by social media managers
Hootsuite was the original social media management tool, and we’re still the best 18 years later.
Publishing: Create better content that performs
Create, schedule, and publish content to all your social media networks in one place. Overcome creative block with our AI writer and post idea generator. Save even more time with built-in templates and easy collaboration and approval tools.
Social listening: Track what people are saying and how they feel
Track trends and monitor topics, mentions, and hashtags to see brand sentiment and get ideas for what to post. Blue Silk™ AI condenses complex data down to easy-to-read summaries and detects brand mentions in photos, videos, and GIFs.
Avec Analytics, déterminez quelles initiatives portent leurs fruits et comment faire mieux
Rendez chaque publication plus stratégique à l'aide d'outils d'analyse approfondie pour les médias sociaux. Maximisez l'engagement en optant pour les horaires de publication optimaux calculés en fonction de votre public et de vos objectifs. Hootsuite Analytics vous présente même les chiffres de votre secteur pour vous permettre de vous comparer à vos concurrents.
Competitive analysis: Outperform your competitors on social
Track the performance, posting frequency, and strategies of your competitors on social media and beyond. Monitor mentions, follower growth, average engagement, and post performance. Plus, discover trends in your niche before your competitors do.
Inbox: Bring all your messages and DMs to one place
Respond to messages, comments, and customer service questions from a single tab with a unified, automated social media inbox. Saved replies, auto-responders, automated DMs, skill-based routing, and chatbots help you respond faster and deliver consistent customer care.
The social media reporting and competitive analyses we are able to access through Hootsuite provide us with valuable insight into our most engaging content. I feel like the smartest guy in the room when I enter a meeting with data-backed proof points that demonstrate the impact of our social efforts.
A customizable social marketing dashboard tailored to your needs
Unify your entire social marketing workflow with customizable dashboards built to match your team, goals, and KPIs.
Unified social media publishing
Plan, schedule, and publish posts across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and more from one streamlined dashboard.
Sentiment and brand perception analysis
Understand exactly how audiences feel about your brand, campaigns, and competitors with real-time AI sentiment analysis.
Employee advocacy
Empower employees to share your posts across their own social networks — and grow your engagement exponentially — with Hootsuite Amplify.
AI content creation
Create on-brand images and copy right from your Hootsuite dashboard. Add your brand guidelines, preferences and more for ready-to-post outputs.
Approvals and security
Reduce risk, save time, and ensure that all your posts are on brand with a seamless approval workflow process. Integrate with Proofpoint for extra publishing security.
Custom dashboards and reporting
Build tailored dashboards and automatically generate reports for stakeholders and leadership. Add the metrics relevant to your team.
Recherche et gestion des influenceurs
Gérez le contenu généré par les utilisateurs et les relations avec les influenceurs directement depuis le tableau de bord Hootsuite grâce à TINT et Upfluence. De plus, découvrez les meilleurs influenceurs dans votre domaine.
Découverte des tendances
Recherchez des mentions de marque et des sujets tendance sur le Web pour voir ce que les gens publient et commentent. Transformez-les ensuite automatiquement en publications grâce à l'IA.
Best time to post
Get more likes, comments, and shares with recommended times to publish. See the times your audience is most likely to engage — based on real user data.
Questions fréquentes (FAQ)
Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI is an all-in-one social marketing platform that combines social media publishing, analytics, and advanced social listening. It helps teams monitor conversations, create better content, track performance, and turn insights into high-impact campaigns — all from one dashboard.
Yes. Hootsuite acquired Talkwalker in April 2024 to bring industry-leading social listening and AI capabilities directly into the Hootsuite platform, creating a more powerful, unified solution for social marketing teams.
Hootsuite helps marketers improve performance by combining publishing, analytics, and AI-powered insights. You can identify what your audience cares about, create content backed by real data, publish across networks, and optimize campaigns in real time.
Unlike basic scheduling tools, Hootsuite combines social media management with advanced AI-powered listening from Talkwalker. This means you’re not just publishing content — you’re using real-time audience insights, trend data, and sentiment analysis to drive strategy.
Social listening is the process of tracking conversations, mentions, and trends across social media and the web. It helps marketers understand audience sentiment, discover content opportunities, monitor brand reputation, and make more informed campaign decisions.
With Talkwalker-powered listening, Hootsuite can monitor brand mentions across 30+ social networks and over 150 million websites — including news, blogs, forums, and even images, video, and audio.
Hootsuite uses AI-powered trend detection to surface emerging topics, hashtags, and conversations in real time. This helps marketers identify opportunities early and create content that aligns with what audiences are already engaging with.
Yes. Hootsuite provides detailed analytics and reporting tools that track engagement, reach, sentiment, and share of voice. Custom dashboards and automated reports make it easy to prove the impact of your social media campaigns.
Yes. Hootsuite allows you to track competitor performance, monitor share of voice, and analyze their content strategies. These insights help you benchmark your performance and identify opportunities to outperform competitors.
AI features like Blue Silk™ AI summarize large datasets, detect trends, identify sentiment shifts, and generate insights instantly. This helps teams save time, act faster, and make smarter marketing decisions without manual analysis.
Yes. Hootsuite includes collaboration tools like approval workflows, shared dashboards, and automated reporting. Teams can plan campaigns together, assign tasks, and ensure all content stays on-brand and compliant.
Social marketing that actually moves the needle
With Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI, your team can uncover audience insights, create smarter campaigns, and prove the impact of every social marketing effort.