Nest: One social inbox, fully automated
Nest brings your social messages, comments, mentions, and customer interactions together so your team can engage faster, build a stronger community, and seize every opportunity to connect.
Surface the conversations that matter
From social comments and DMs to mentions and reviews, Nest helps your team stay responsive, collaborate seamlessly, and turn everyday interactions into brand loyalty.
Unifier
Répondez aux commentaires et messages privés sur Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X et TikTok. Tout cela depuis une seule boîte de réception.
Automate
Route conversations, trigger automated responses, and eliminate repetitive work so your team can focus on meaningful engagement.
Enchantez
Répondez plus rapidement, fournissez les informations les plus précises et mettez en place des enquêtes de satisfaction client pour suivre l'expérience utilisateur.
Turn every comment, mention, or DM
into an opportunity to engage
Stay on top of your inbox with a full suite of inbox management tools that’ll help you simplify, save time, and grow on social media.
Nest gives you a birds-eye view of public comments and private messages across networks. Easily search through all your conversations to find what you’re looking for fast, and stay on top of important messages with notifications.
Easily tag in teammates and assign them messages to handle. Ensure multiple users don’t accidentally respond to the same comment or message. And set your status to “available” or “away” to keep your work-life balance in check.
Laissez des notes de contact et de conversation détaillées à vos coéquipiers afin que vous puissiez fournir des réponses personnalisées. Discutez avec d'autres agents pour obtenir des réponses rapides. (Ne vous inquiétez pas, les discussions et les notes ne sont jamais visibles pour les clients.)
Built for the busiest inboxes
Whether you're managing hundreds or thousands of conversations, Nest gives you the tools to prioritize faster, collaborate better, and never miss what matters.
Réduisez les délais de réponse avec des automatisations sur mesure
Personnalisez votre flux de travail et gagnez du temps grâce aux automatisations de la boîte de réception. Ajoutez des tags et des sujets pour acheminer automatiquement certaines conversations dans votre file d'attente et les prioriser. De plus, configurez des automatisations pour résoudre les conversations. Par exemple, vous pouvez définir une règle pour que si un contact répond par « au revoir », votre conversation soit automatiquement clôturée.
Engage consistently across every conversation
Route conversations to the right teammate, collaborate behind the scenes, and ensure every interaction reflects your brand voice. With Nest, you can create specific skill sets and then automatically route related messages to the teams with those skills.
Measure community sentiment and engagement
Track response times, CSAT scores, engagement volume, conversation trends, sentiment, and audience participation to understand what's resonating with your community. Plus, view and track your results over time to see where you can improve.
Protect sensitive information, stay compliant, and reduce risk
Nest always protects your customers’ personally identifiable information (PII). Automatically or manually conceal sensitive information, such as credit card and social security numbers, across your public and private social media channels.
Nest + Wisdom = Better together
Soon, you’ll be able to link Wisdom and Nest. Use chat to search your inbox in plain language, summarize conversations, uncover recurring customer issues, identify emerging risks, draft responses, and get recommended next steps.
What’s in Hootsuite Nest?
As your audience grows, Nest grows with you. Manage multiple inboxes, automate repetitive tasks, and keep every conversation moving without adding more work.
Measure performance
Keep track of your team’s response time, replies sent, available time, average CSAT score, and more. Plus, view real-time insights that refresh every 30 seconds.
Detect language
Route queries to the right team or set up auto-responses in a user’s preferred language. Nest automatically detects 60+ languages and adds it to a user’s contact details.
Uncover sentiment
Communicate, prioritize, and measure brand health by instantly determining the emotional tone of conversations. View, adjust, and filter messages by sentiment.
Suivez la productivité
Mesurez la productivité de votre équipe de service client. Suivez la data des statuts d'absence pour mesurer la productivité des agents et garantir la cohérence avec les pistes d'audit.
Connect Zendesk
Easily create customer support cases in Zendesk from conversations in your Hootsuite inbox. Simply add the Zendesk integration to Nest.
Configurez les notifications SLA
Définissez votre accord de niveau de service, ou SLA, et Hootsuite vous informera si vous ne respectez pas vos objectifs avec des notifications.
Répondez avec l'IA
Répondez plus rapidement grâce à des réponses intelligentes optimisées par l'IA qui suggèrent des réponses fidèles à la marque et adaptées au contexte pour les commentaires, les mentions et les messages sur les médias sociaux.
Boomerang messages
Never forget to follow up. Set messages to return to your New queue after a time period you choose, so conversations that still need a reply don't slip through the cracks.
Message from AI tools
Bring your customer conversations into the AI tools your team already uses, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, with the Nest MCP.
Everything social, all in one suite.
One connected system for social listening, publishing, engagement, advocacy, and AI-powered decision-making.
Wisdom
Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step.
Perch
Create weeks of content in minutes. Brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI, and schedule content faster.
Lumen
Track your social stats, monitor brand health, watch competitors, and understand the why behind every dip or spike.
Parliament
Curate on-brand content your team can share in one click. Save money on advertising by replacing ad spend with organic reach.
De-clutter and delight with the best social inbox tool
Ready to start revolutionizing the way you handle social media messaging? Give Hootsuite Nest a try today — completely free.
Questions fréquentes
Nest is Hootsuite's social customer care and engagement product. It helps teams manage messages, comments, mentions, and customer conversations across social networks from a central space.
Nest is the evolution of Hootsuite Inbox. It includes the same core inbox management capabilities while becoming a dedicated product within Hootsuite's Social OS, focused on customer care, engagement, and social response workflows.
Wisdom helps teams understand what matters across customer conversations. It can summarize conversations, identify trends, draft responses, recommend actions, and help teams move from insight to action faster.
Yes. Nest includes MCP support, allowing AI assistants and workflows to securely access inbox data and customer conversations through MCP-compatible platforms and tools.
A nest is where connections are built and cared for. Nest brings all your social conversations into one place, helping your team manage messages, comments, mentions, and customer support requests from a single inbox.