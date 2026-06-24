Perch: Create weeks of content in minutes
Perch helps you brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI in your brand voice, and schedule across every network, without the blank-page dread.
From blank page to scheduled posts, in three steps
Perch handles the heavy lifting so your team spends time on the ideas that matter instead of the busywork.
Brainstorm
Perch suggests post angles, hooks, and campaign themes tuned to your audience and what’s trending right now.
Draft
Generate on-brand captions, images, and hashtags for every network in one click.
Schedule
Drop posts into your calendar at the best times to post, across every channel, from a single view.
Discover what’s worth sharing
Generate fresh ideas, draft content faster, and turn social insights into posts your audience actually cares about.
Generate on-brand and optimized captions, hashtags, images, ad copy, campaign strategies and more — right in your Perch dashboard. Plus, know what's trending and brainstorm post ideas.
See every post, every network, every campaign on one calendar. Drag to reschedule, spot the gaps, and let Perch fill your content calendar fast.
Plan ahead and schedule content to go live at the best time to post. Reach your target audience the moment they’re scrolling — and boost engagement as a result.
Get the thumbs up faster with custom approval workflows tailored to your team. Collaborate, brainstorm, and assign tasks to team members — all in one place.
Perch + Wisdom = Better together
Wisdom, Hootsuite's social-first AI teammate, helps you understand what matters across social. Perch helps you act on it. Together, Perch and Wisdom can help automate the majority of your social workflow.
Plan, create, and publish — all from one Perch
Discover what your audience cares about, create content faster, and publish at the moments that matter. Perch combines planning, scheduling, collaboration, and Wisdom-powered recommendations in one workspace.
Boostez l'engagement et la portée en publiant au bon moment
Faites passer votre stratégie de médias sociaux au niveau supérieur en publiant au moment exact où votre public est en ligne. Consultez les cartes thermiques indiquant quand publier pour atteindre vos objectifs spécifiques. Ensuite, programmez automatiquement la mise en ligne de votre contenu à ce moment-là.
Planifiez et créez du contenu de qualité en quelques secondes
Créez un contenu convaincant et fidèle à votre marque en quelques clics grâce aux modèles Canva et Adobe Express intégrés, aux images de stock gratuites et aux flux de travail d'approbation sans effort. De plus, touchez le bon public grâce à un générateur de hashtags qui marque automatiquement votre contenu en fonction de votre texte, de vos images et de vos vidéos.
Allégez votre charge de travail grâce à la programmation de publications groupées
Parcourez rapidement votre contenu organique, payant, publié et programmé dans la vue en calendrier ou en liste. Élaborez des campagnes, comblez les lacunes en matière de contenu et collaborez en temps réel. Utilisez ensuite notre planificateur de médias sociaux pour les publications groupées pour programmer jusqu'à 350 publications à la fois. Vous avez la possibilité de suspendre très facilement vos publications programmées pour éviter une crise ou tirer profit d'une opportunité inattendue.
See what's trending and capture your audience's attention
Figure out precisely what gets your audience engaged by tapping into social listening. Find the latest hot topics by industry and then have AI instantly draft posts based on those trends. You can also ask Wisdom to analyze what types of content are getting the most action in your niche.
Brainstorm, collaborate, and plan in Whiteboard
Skip the spreadsheets and endless back-and-forth. Whiteboard makes it easy to plan together, share ideas, and stay on the same page — all within Hootsuite and using Wisdom.
Perch is your all-in-one social media publishing tool
Check out a few of the top Hootsuite publishing features that help you whip up high-quality content, sell more online, and grow your following.
Content generator
Instantly generate captions, images, and hashtags for every social media network. Use the built-in ideas engine to get ideas on what to post.
Design templates
Get access to your favorite Canva and Adobe Express templates right from Perch. Create from scratch or access your edited templates.
Meilleurs horaires pour publier du contenu
Multipliez les J'aime, les commentaires et les partages grâce aux suggestions d'horaires affichées directement dans le calendrier.
Programmation groupée
Programmez des centaines de publications à la fois grâce à notre outil de programmation groupée. Gagnez du temps en créant vos contenus à l'avance et en programmant leur publication au meilleur moment.
Collaboration simplifiée
Assurez-vous que votre contenu est toujours fidèle à votre marque à l'aide de workflows d'approbation qui éliminent les aller-retour.
Streamlined approvals
Get approvals fast, reduce risk, and ensure all posts are on-brand with streamlined approval workflows that allow the right team members to review content.
Lien dans la biographie
Dirigez le trafic de vos profils de réseaux sociaux vers votre site web grâce à un lien dans la page bio. Créez et gérez votre lien personnalisable depuis le tableau de bord Hootsuite.
MCP Connector
Draft and schedule posts in Hootsuite via your LLM of choice (Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, etc.) using the Perch MCP connector from Hootsuite.
Découverte des tendances
Recherchez des mentions de marque et des sujets tendance sur le Web pour voir ce que les gens publient et commentent. Transformez-les ensuite automatiquement en publications grâce à l'IA.
Everything social, all in one suite.
One connected system for social listening, publishing, engagement, advocacy, and AI-powered decision-making.
Wisdom
Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step.
Nest
Unify DMs, comments, mentions, and reviews from every network into one shared inbox.
Lumen
Track your social stats, monitor brand health, watch competitors, and understand the why behind every dip or spike.
Parliament
Curate on-brand content your team can share in one click. Save money on advertising by replacing ad spend with organic reach.
Create your best content yet
From first idea to big launch, Perch helps you create content that earns attention, engagement, and conversation.
Questions fréquentes
Perch is Hootsuite's content planning, scheduling, and publishing app. It helps teams create, collaborate on, schedule, and publish social content from a centralized product.
Yes. With Wisdom, you can tap into past posts and uploaded brand guidelines to draft captions that sound like you. You can adjust tone, length, and emoji on any draft, and every post is yours to review and refine before it publishes.
Wisdom helps transform social insights into content recommendations, post ideas, captions, and campaign concepts. Perch helps teams review, schedule, and publish that content.
Yes. Perch allows you to schedule and publish content across major social networks from a single content calendar.
Perch supports the major social networks — including Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook, X, Pinterest, and YouTube — and tailors each post for the platform it's going to. Schedule them all from a single calendar.
Yes. Perch combines content planning, campaign management, collaboration, approvals, content creation, publishing, and AI-powered recommendations in a single workflow.
Absolutely. Teams can create drafts, manage approvals, assign work, review content, and coordinate campaigns without leaving Perch.
Share a calendar, leave feedback, and route posts through approval — marketing, creative, and leadership all work from the same plan without endless spreadsheets and threads.
Perch combines scheduling and publishing with Wisdom's social intelligence capabilities, helping teams discover what matters, create better content, and act faster on opportunities.
Perch uses your audience's activity and your historical performance to recommend the times most likely to drive engagement, and can fill empty calendar slots for you.
Yes. The Hootsuite Perch MCP (Model Context Protocol) allows compatible AI assistants and applications to securely connect to your Perch workspace. With the Perch MCP, you can use AI to plan campaigns, review content calendars, generate posts, identify content gaps, manage publishing schedules, and take action on your social strategy all within your favourite AI assistants.
The Perch MCP gives AI assistants access to approved publishing workflows and content planning data while respecting your existing permissions, governance controls, and approval processes, so your team stays in control of what gets published and when.
Perch is where everything comes together. Just as owls perch to observe their surroundings, Perch gives you a clear view of your social strategy, content, and performance in one place. It's where you plan, create, schedule, and publish content across all your social channels.