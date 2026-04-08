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Protect, grow, and out-perform your competition with solutions tailored to your industry

Preferred by professionals in finance, public administration, healthcare, higher education, government, consumer packaged goods, and many others, Hootsuite offers compliant and tailored solutions.

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Trusted by the top brands in every sector

Whether you work in an industry that’s highly regulated, publicly funded, or brand-new to the market, Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI has a tailor-made solution for you.

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Financial services

Quickly grow your online activities while complying with regulations and reducing risks. Hootsuite prides itself on the highest standards of privacy and security for financial institutions.

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Government and public services

Communicate with your constituents and mitigate risks with Hootsuite for public service. Hootsuite is FedRAMP authorized to ensure the security of public agencies.

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Technology

Use real-time audience insights, detailed market research, and the best trend discovery tools on the market to support your product roadmap and get to market faster.

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Healthcare

Attract new patients, manage your brand's reputation, and recruit top talent with Hootsuite tools for healthcare professionals.

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Consumer goods

Understand emerging trends shaping ingredients, packaging, consumer spending, and more. Plus, build detailed dashboards showcasing how your brand and competitors show up in your category.

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Real estate

Attract more clients, grow your brand, and entice top agents with Hootsuite tools for real estate and builders.

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Higher education

Attract and retain students, engage alumni, and manage campus communications with Hootsuite for universities.

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Professional services

Attract more clients and increase your revenue with the best social media management solution for professional services.

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Agencies

Simplify client management, white-label reporting, and reduce the stress of the approval process with Hootsuite for agencies.

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Legal services

Increase your revenue, demonstrate your return on investment, and facilitate communication with your clients using the best social media management tool for law firms.

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Hospitality

Understand what guests are saying — and how they feel — with real-time social listening, review management, and trend research tools.

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Sports

Boost fan engagement, prove the value of sponsorships, and identify the moments that will go viral in real-time. Plus, benchmark your performance with Social Content Ratings®.

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Small and medium-sized businesses

Delegate the tedious work to Hootsuite, the number one social media management tool for small and medium-sized businesses.

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Nonprofit organizations

Save up to 60% on Hootsuite plans. Raise awareness among your audience and fundraise more efficiently.

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Customer stories: How real brands use Hootsuite to get ahead

Explore our case studies
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DaVita builds a health social media recruiting strategy using Hootsuite Amplify

42%increase in job applications from LinkedIn
$1.5Min equivalent ad value from employees sharing content
Read the full case study
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The Gym Group empowers hundreds of local gyms with Hootsuite

240+gyms onboarded to Hootsuite in just five months
7%engagement rate (double the industry average)
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A global hospitality leader scales a unified social strategy across 250+ accounts

46%increase in new followers after one year
30%reduction in reporting time
Read the full case study

Join the best in your space

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Discover how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI can transform your strategy.

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