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Hootsuite dashboard showing reputation metrics, crisis analysis charts, a new alert notification, and two smiling people on laptops.

Protect your brand, shape the narrative, and prove PR’s impact

Monitor media coverage, track brand sentiment in real time, and measure the true impact of your communications strategy with the platform built specifically for the savviest PR pros.

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La meilleure plateforme de suivi de marque pour les équipes de relations publiques

Suivez la couverture médiatique au fur et à mesure, comprenez l'opinion publique, détectez rapidement les problèmes émergents, et démontrez l'impact mesurable de votre stratégie de communication.

Track brand mentions across all media — media, news, blogs, forums, podcasts, and broadcast in real time. When your brand becomes part of the conversation, you’ll know instantly.

Identify sudden spikes in negative sentiment or unusual conversation volume before they escalate into full-blown crises. Get alerts the moment a potential issue begins to trend so your team can respond quickly and confidently.

AI-powered sentiment analysis reveals how audiences truly feel about your brand, campaigns, executives, and announcements — giving PR teams the insights they need to guide messaging and protect brand reputation.

Conversation clustering and trend detection uncover the topics, influencers, and narratives shaping public discourse in your industry so you can craft timely and relevant communications.

Hootsuite dashboard showing brand mentions chart, Coca-Cola social post with bottles, source list, and a new alert notification.
Hootsuite Crisis Management dashboard showing sentiment trend lines with a TalkwalkerAI insight panel highlighting negative consumer reactions.
Tableau de bord Hootsuite montrant les statistiques d'image de marque et un graphique circulaire d'enquêtes clients avec 58 % de positif, 30 % de neutre, 12 % de négatif.
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You have to hear what people are saying in order to understand what may read as tone deaf … It’s about informing key decision-makers so everyone’s on the same page.
Timea Gaines
Communications Consultant
Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine

Brand reputation analytics simplified

Quantifying your brand health and media impact is critical to proving value. Know exactly what works with simple, customizable reporting and the deepest analytics in the industry.

Dashboard showing media coverage bar charts, social media network icons, 32.1K earned results, and 39 owned results with growth metrics.

Prove the value of PR with real data — not guesses

Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI makes PR measurement clear, visual, and easy to share. Quantify the reach, engagement, and influence of your earned media coverage across digital, social, and broadcast channels.

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Track your share of voice against competitors

Benchmark your brand against competitors to understand your share of voice in key conversations and identify opportunities to lead the narrative. Track how your brand sentiment, awareness, and perception compares to understand how your communications efforts influence reputation and audience trust.

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Turn real conversations into a powerful comms strategy

AI-powered conversation clustering reveals the themes, stories, and angles shaping conversations about your brand and industry. Detect emerging topics and conversations early so your team can proactively shape messaging and lead the narrative.

Social media analytics dashboard showing top authors, post impressions of 28.3K, and a social post preview with a smiling man.

Discover the right influencers, journalists, and partnerships

Identify journalists, influencers, detractors, and key opinion leaders driving coverage and conversation so you can strengthen media relationships, discover the right partners, and amplify your messaging.

Social media analytics dashboard showing engagement rate chart, 6,783 impressions gauge, and channel growth for TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram.

Prouvez l'impact de votre stratégie et obtenez l'adhésion

Veuillez créer des tableaux de bord personnalisables et des rapports automatisés qui transforment des données complexes en informations claires pour les dirigeants et les décisionnaires. 

« Talkwalker fournit des données en temps réel et une capacité de réaction extrêmement rapide, offrant une rapidité essentielle pour une gestion efficace de la réputation et des crises. »
Bengin Korkmaz
Responsable général du renseignement open source
DIE PR-BERATER
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Brand sentiment analysis

Understand how audiences truly feel about your brand with AI-powered sentiment analysis. Monitor shifts in perception and track brand health over time.

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Crisis detection and alerts

Identify spikes in negative sentiment or unusual conversation volume before issues escalate. Automated alerts help your team respond quickly and confidently.

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Earned media measurement

Measure the reach, engagement, and impact of media coverage and PR campaigns. Quantify earned media value and demonstrate the impact of communications initiatives.

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Share of voice analysis

Benchmark your brand against competitors and track your presence in key conversations. Identify opportunities to lead industry narratives and strengthen brand visibility.

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Conversation clusters

AI automatically groups conversations into key themes and topics so you can quickly understand the narratives shaping public perception.

Industrie Technologie Liste de colonnes Élément 4<strong></strong> : image « Outil de recherche d'influenceurs »

Influencer discovery

Identify journalists, creators, and influential voices driving conversations in your industry so you can amplify your message and strengthen media relationships.

Industries Biens de consommation Liste de colonnes 3 Icône « Benchmarking concurrentiel »

Competitive media intelligence

Monitor competitor coverage, messaging, and sentiment to understand how your brand compares and where you can differentiate.

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Dashboards and automated reporting

Turn complex communications data into clear, visual insights. Share customizable dashboards and automated reports with leadership to demonstrate PR impact.

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LLM insights

Safeguard your reputation by illuminating how the most popular LLMs – like Gemini and ChatGPT – portray your brand. 

Stories clients

Découvrez comment des marques comme la vôtre utilisent Hootsuite au sein de toute leur organisation.
Aerial view of a large concrete dam with multiple open floodgates releasing powerful white water into a blue-green river below.
PR and communications Customer stories Hydro Quebec logo

See how a public utility shattered expectations and won brand love with smart social listening

20%increase in overall business reputation score
1800brand mentions per week
Read the full case study
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PR and communications - Customer stories University of Sydney icon

A university used Hootsuite to measure brand sentiment during a pivotal brand shift — and it paid off

31.5%increase in brand sentiment score
4xInstagram campaign engagement rate
Read the full case study

Questions fréquentes (FAQ)

PR analytics software helps communications teams monitor brand mentions, track media coverage, analyze public sentiment, and measure the impact of public relations campaigns. Platforms like Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI consolidate data from social media, news outlets, blogs, forums, and broadcast media to provide a comprehensive view of brand reputation and communications performance.

Media monitoring tracks mentions of your brand, competitors, products, or industry across digital media sources such as social media, news websites, blogs, forums, and broadcast channels. It allows PR teams to stay informed about how their brand is discussed publicly and respond quickly to emerging stories or potential crises.

PR teams can measure earned media impact by tracking metrics like reach, engagement, sentiment, share of voice, and media mentions across channels. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker aggregates these metrics into dashboards and reports that clearly demonstrate the value of PR efforts.

L'IA analyse des millions de conversations sur les médias sociaux et les actualités en temps réel pour détecter des pics soudains de mentions, des sentiments négatifs ou des schémas de conversation inhabituels. Ces signaux précoces avertissent les équipes de relations publiques des problèmes potentiels avant qu'ils ne deviennent des crises à grande échelle.

Sentiment analysis uses AI and natural language processing to analyze text from social media posts, news articles, and other online content. It classifies conversations as positive, negative, or neutral, helping PR teams understand how audiences feel about their brand.

The platform monitors conversations across social media networks, news websites, blogs, forums, podcasts, and broadcast media. It can also detect brand mentions in images, videos, and audio content to provide a complete picture of brand visibility.

Real-time monitoring and automated alerts notify PR teams the moment conversations spike or negative sentiment increases. This allows teams to respond quickly, adjust messaging, and manage potential reputation risks before they escalate.

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Lead the conversation with confidence

Request a demo to see how AI-powered media monitoring and PR analytics can transform your communications strategy.

Request a demo