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Lumen: Monitor everything , so your brand is prepared for anything

Stay ahead of trends, safeguard your brand health, and uncover what your audience really cares about. Lumen tracks billions of conversations and turns them into your competitive edge.

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The only social media listening tool that paints the whole picture — no gaps

Get the clearest picture of what your audience is saying, how they feel, and what makes them engage. Advanced AI tracks millions of sources, from web to social, so you never miss a mention, crisis, or a chance to hop into the conversation.

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Protégez votre marque

Surveillez en temps réel les mentions de votre marque, le sentiment du public, les avis et les risques émergents afin de pouvoir réagir rapidement et anticiper les problèmes potentiels.

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Measure what matters

Track brand health, share of voice, sentiment, reach, and competitive performance over time. Turn conversations into metrics your team can use to make smarter decisions.

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Grow faster

Identify trends, influencers, customer needs, and emerging opportunities before your competitors. Discover what's gaining momentum and where your brand should show up next.

Turn social intelligence into your competitive advantage

Lumen helps you understand what's happening across your market and why it matters. Monitor brand perception, track competitors, measure campaign impact, and uncover emerging trends — all from a single source of truth.

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Protect your brand’s reputation with damage control on autopilot

Thanks to real-time alerts and around-the-clock monitoring, you’ll never miss a chance to take control of the narrative. Manage crises effectively, track sentiment over time, and hop into conversations by monitoring everything people are saying.

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Outsmart your competitors and be the best in your niche

Own your vertical by knowing exactly what customers want — and beating your competition to it. Easily track competitor website traffic, brand health, positioning, and target audiences to set your own benchmarks and track progress towards your goals. Plus, compare how your brand shows up online and in the media compared to your competitors.

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Discover the trends, influencers, and products your audience actually wants

Instantly visualize the topics, themes, and media types that are getting attention right now. Build strategic social partnerships by spotting the top influencers and collaboration opportunities in your space. Then track your growth over time — sentiment, reach, engagement, and more.  

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Unlock actionable, AI-driven insights that help you grow

Wisdom surfaces the insights that actually matter, so you can spend less time digging and more time acting. Forecast future trends, instantly analyze sentiment, and track brand mentions in video, image, and audio with the industry’s most advanced AI.

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Boost customer satisfaction with review monitoring and CSAT tracking tools

Monitor all your brand’s reviews, surveys, and customer support efforts in one place. Use real-time customer feedback from 300 possible sources to sharpen your strategy and boost customer satisfaction. Easily build compelling customer satisfaction reports that show the metrics you care about.

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Lumen + Wisdom = Better together

Lumen uncovers the conversations, trends, competitors, and risks shaping your brand. Wisdom helps you make sense of them. Ask questions in plain language, summarize market shifts, identify emerging opportunities, and get recommended next steps.

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Uncover insights you can't find anywhere else

Lumen powered by Talkwalker monitors millions of sources across 239 countries and uses proprietary AI to help you understand the complete story behind every trend, conversation, and sentiment shift.

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La couverture mondiale la plus étendue

Surveillez 150 millions de sites web et plus de 30 canaux de médias sociaux, notamment Instagram, LinkedIn, Vimeo, Pinterest, Twitch, Reddit, Disqus, etc. 

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Custom dashboards and apps

Track the most relevant KPIs, add insights, and visualize data tailored to your team’s specific needs. Plus, get quick insights with predefined apps.

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2+ years of historical data

Search trends, mentions, and data from the past 24+ months. See how your search results change over time and benchmark your performance.

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Détection d'images et de vidéos par l'IA

Il n'est pas uniquement possible d'ajouter des mentions dans les textes. Détectez automatiquement les mentions de la marque dans les images, les vidéos et l'audio.

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Alertes en temps réel

Recevez des notifications instantanées lorsque le sentiment évolue, que les tendances émergent ou que la négativité se répand, afin que vous puissiez intervenir rapidement.

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50+ saved searches

Set up saved searches using keywords and Boolean operators, and define the scope of data you want to track and analyze over time.

Request a demo of Lumen by Talkwalker

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Everything social, all in one suite.

One connected system for social listening, publishing, engagement, advocacy, and AI-powered decision-making.

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Wisdom

Ask in plain language, get answers with citations, and let Wisdom take the next step.

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Perch

Create weeks of content in minutes. Brainstorm ideas, draft posts with AI, and schedule content faster.

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Nest

Unify DMs, comments, mentions, and reviews from every network into one shared inbox.

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Parliament

Curate on-brand content your team can share in one click. Save money on advertising by replacing ad spend with organic reach.

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See the top-rated social listening tool in action

See for yourself how Lumen can revolutionize the way your team markets, researches, and reports. Schedule a zero-risk demo now.

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Questions fréquentes

Lumen Lite is Hootsuite's social listening and media monitoring solution. It helps brands track conversations, monitor sentiment, analyze competitors, identify trends, and understand what audiences care about across social media, news, blogs, forums, reviews, and more. Powered by industry-leading AI, Lumen turns billions of conversations into actionable insights for your team.


Lumen Lite gives marketers an easy way to monitor brand mentions, competitors, sentiment, reviews, and trends from directly within Hootsuite. Lumen delivers enterprise-grade social intelligence with broader source coverage, deeper analytics, advanced AI, customizable dashboards, and access to over two years of historical data.

Lumen helps you understand what's happening across your market. Wisdom helps you understand what matters. Ask Wisdom to summarize trends, analyze competitor activity, explain sentiment shifts, uncover opportunities, and recommend next steps based on your listening data.

Yes. The Lumen MCP lets AI assistants securely access your listening data from MCP-compatible platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Analyze brand mentions, monitor competitors, identify trends, explore sentiment, and answer listening questions using real-time social intelligence from Lumen.

Don’t worry! Hootsuite Listening hasn’t gone away — it’s evolved. Hootsuite Listening is now Lumen, our AI-powered social listening and market intelligence solution. Existing Listening customers can continue accessing their data and workflows, with the added benefit of new AI-powered experiences.

Lumen is derived from the Latin word for "light." Just as an owl can see what others miss, Lumen helps brands uncover insights hidden in millions of online conversations. It shines a light on emerging trends, audience sentiment, and competitive intelligence so you can make smarter decisions faster.