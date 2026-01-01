Informations

Your audience isn't waiting to be reached. They're already in the conversation — commenting, reacting, debating — and the brands building real authority are the ones showing up there first.

In this session, we'll explore how proactive engagement — from comment-led brand building to showing up in niched channels — is becoming the sharpest competitive edge in B2B. You'll walk away with a practical playbook for engaging before you're invited, contributing before you're asked, and building the kind of human connection that no AI-generated content can replicate.