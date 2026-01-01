The Next Competitive Edge: Creating a Community-led Growth Strategy
Learn how forward-thinking B2B brands are ditching the broadcast model and winning trust by showing up — proactively, humanly, and in the right places.
Vous obtiendrez
- How to identify where your high-value audience has real, unfiltered conversations — and how to earn a seat at that table
- The proactive engagement brand strategy: turning other people's content into relationship and visibility opportunities
- Where to show up across channels and communities — and how to do it right
Informations
Your audience isn't waiting to be reached. They're already in the conversation — commenting, reacting, debating — and the brands building real authority are the ones showing up there first.
In this session, we'll explore how proactive engagement — from comment-led brand building to showing up in niched channels — is becoming the sharpest competitive edge in B2B. You'll walk away with a practical playbook for engaging before you're invited, contributing before you're asked, and building the kind of human connection that no AI-generated content can replicate.
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Intervenants
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