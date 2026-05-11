Sentiment analysis is the use of AI and natural language processing (NLP) to identify and categorize the emotional tone behind online conversations. It helps brands understand whether mentions are positive, negative, or neutral and uncover deeper insights into customer opinions, preferences, and perceptions at scale.

This process is typically done using specialized sentiment analysis software (like Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI) that collects online data, analyzes it with AI, and visualizes the results in dashboards and reports. With Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI, you can monitor sentiment in real time, break it down by topic or campaign, and receive alerts for sudden changes — all in one sentiment analysis platform.