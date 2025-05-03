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Hootsuite vs. Metricool: Which social media tool wins?

There’s only one social media management tool designed to take brands from first post to multiple social media managers. Hint: it’s not Metricool.

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Spoiler alert: Hootsuite is the best social media growth tool on the market. Here’s why.

Better, easier publishing

Schedule virtually anything and visualize how it’ll look from the Hootsuite dashboard. Do it faster with built-in Canva templates and an AI caption writer.

Deeper social listening

Unlike Metricool, every Hootsuite plan comes with social listening. That means you can track trends, mentions, and even images across social and the web.

Customizable analytics

It may be called Metricool, but Hootsuite’s metrics are cooler. Display (read: brag about) your data in thousands of unique ways — by post, network and more.

The ultimate social media AI

Hootsuite doesn’t just offer AI content creation. It also features OwlyGPT, a cutting-edge social media AI assistant that answers all your social media questions.

Hootsuite is the best product for this on the market. We would be silly to waste our time and energy with a second-rate platform.
Stephanie Satterfield
Director of Marketing and Member Engagement
Self Storage Association

Feature

Hootsuite

Metricool

Total customers

25 million

2 million

Platforms

Row of social media icons in black and white showing Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, WhatsApp, Threads, and Bluesky
Row of social media icons in dark blue including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitch

Sociak account limits

Mix and match networks

1 account per network

Integrations

100+

4+

Scheduling and publishing

Hootsuite

Metricool

Social media GPT — ask anything!

Yes

No

Real-time AI social media trend tracker

Yes

No

AI hashtag generator

Yes

No

Publish LinkedIn PDFs

Yes

No

Publish Facebook group posts

Yes

No

LinkedIn audience targeting

Yes

No

LinkedIn personal profile mentions

Yes

No

Instagram product tagging

Yes

No

Instagram audience targeting

Yes

No

Invite Instagram business collaborators

Yes

No

Calendar filtering

Yes

No

Canva

Yes, built in

Yes, with integration

AI caption writer

Yes

Yes, limited credits per account/month

AI caption enhancements

Yes

No

Repurpose existing posts with AI

Yes

No

Integrate with Bitly

Yes

No

Best time to post

Yes

Yes

Link in bio builder

Yes

Yes

Free stock photos

Yes

Yes

Photo editor

Yes

Yes

Link shortener

Yes

Yes

Alt text for posts

Yes

Yes

Instagram posts, Stories, and Reels

Yes

Yes

Facebook posts and Stories

Yes

Yes

X (Twitter) posts

Yes

Yes

X (Twitter) threads

Yes

Yes

Pinterest boards

Yes

Yes

Pinterest Pins

Yes

Yes

TikTok videos

Yes

Yes

LinkedIn page posts

Yes

Yes

LinkedIn personal profile posts

Yes

Yes

YouTube videos

Yes

Yes

Meta Threads

Yes

Yes

Google Business Profile Updates

Yes, with free integration

Yes

Analytics and reporting

Hootsuite

Metricool

Analytics for

Row of social media icons in dark blue including Instagram, Facebook, X/Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and Threads
Row of social media icons in dark blue including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitch

Customizable metrics

Yes

No

Recommended time to publish based on goal

Yes

No

Social performance score

Yes

No

Google Analytics integration

Yes*

No

Adobe Analytics integration

Yes*

No

Social ROI analysis

Yes*

No

Industry benchmarking

Yes

No

Schedule reports

Yes

No

Paid and organic reporting

Yes

Yes

White-label reports

Yes

Yes

Add logo or image to report

Yes

Yes

Competitive benchmarking

Yes

Yes

Download and export reports

Yes

Yes

Social listening

Hootsuite

Metricool

Social listening

Yes, in every plan

No

Social listening networks

30+ social networks*

No

Monitor mentions

Yes

No

Sentiment analysis

Yes

No

AI social media mention tracker

Yes

No

Quick search

Yes

No

AI-powered summaries

Yes

No

AI-powered sentiment analysis

Yes

No

AI-powered peak detection

Yes

No

AI-powered smart alerts

Yes*

No

News websites

Yes

No

Blogs

Yes

No

Forums

Yes

No

Review sites

Yes

No

Messaging and customer service

Hootsuite

Metricool

Saved and suggested replies

Yes

No

Sentiment analysis in inbox

Yes

No

Message prioritization

Yes

No

Business hours

Yes

No

Message tags and topics

Yes

No

Auto-resolve conversations

Yes

No

Auto-responder

Yes

No

Agent availability

Yes

No

Team performance metrics

Yes

No

Review management

Yes*

No

CRM integrations/API access

Yes*

No

CSAT surveys

Yes

No

Custom inbox views

Yes

No

Conversation and contact notes

Yes

No

Message masking

Yes

No

Cross-channel conversation history

Yes

No

Data export

Yes

No

Generative AI chatbot

Yes*

No

Salesforce integration

Yes*

No

Assign messages to teammates

Yes

No

Agent collision avoidance

Yes

No

Chat with other agents

Yes

No

Skill-based routing

Yes

No

Inbox networks

Hootsuite

Metricool

LinkedIn private messages

Yes

No

WhatsApp

Yes

No

Meta Threads comments

Yes

No

X private messages

Yes

Add-on

Facebook comments and messages

Yes

Yes

Instagram comments and messages

Yes

Yes

TikTok comments

Yes

Yes

LinkedIn comments

Yes

Yes

YouTube comments

Yes

Yes

Social media advertising

Hootsuite

Metricool

AI ad copy variations

Yes

No

Publish and manage LinkedIn ads

Yes

No

Publish and manage X (Twitter) ads

Yes

No

Select target audience

Yes

No

Automatically boost posts

Yes

No

Social ads publishing and scheduling

Yes

Limited

Social ads analytics and reporting

Yes

Limited

Social ads campaign management

Yes

Limited

Publish and manage Facebook ads

Yes

Yes

Publish and manage Instagram ads

Yes

Yes

Multiple channels post boosting

Yes

Yes

Collaboration

Hootsuite

Metricool

Project management integrations

Yes, including Monday.com, Wrike, and Asana

No

Assign posts to team members

Yes

No

Assign messages to team members

Yes

No

Approval workflows

Yes

Yes

Give feedback on drafts

Yes

Yes

Roles and permissions

Yes

Yes

Compliance and security

Hootsuite

Metricool

Single sign-on

Yes*

No

Option to add publishing security with Proofpoint

Yes

No

FedRAMP certified

Yes

No

Meets FCA, IIROC, SEC, PCI, AMF, and MiFID II requirements

Yes

No

Multi-factor authentication

Yes

Yes

Global publishing pause

Yes

Yes

Strategy guidance

Hootsuite

Metricool

Social score and AI for personalized guidance

Yes

No

Webinars

Yes

No

Platform certification training

Yes

No

Employee advocacy

Hootsuite

Metricool

Employee advocacy

Yes*

No

*enterprise only

Last updated July 1, 2025

What we do better

If you’re in the market for a Metricool alternative that sets you up to be the next best brand on social media, you’ll love Hootsuite.

Hootsuite social media customer service interface showing shared inbox and conversation about credit card application with colorful card graphics

Boost engagement with a truly universal inbox

Unlike Metricool, Hootsuite helps you reduce inbox volume and disorganization with saved and automated replies, message assignments, and sentiment analysis. Plus, as you grow, you can turn your social media inbox into a full-scale customer care tool, complete with message routing, CSAT surveys, and more.

Screenshot of OwlyGPT interface showing campaign planning options and trending topics on a laptop screen with purple owl logo

Offload tasks to AI — without the risk

Instantly generate brand-approved captions, images, campaign strategies, trends, and social insights. Even brands in highly regulated industries can use Hootsuite’s AI, because it never stores or uses your data for any AI model training.

Circular profile photos of diverse team members arranged around icons and an "Add user" button on a light background

Tap into limitless insights and scale up with ease

Even if you’re a creator or a single-person team, you don’t want a tool that limits your growth. Hootsuite is for everyone, with features and pricing options for every kind of marketer. With Hootsuite, you can integrate more social media accounts and add users as you grow, making it perfect for agencies, enterprise users, and small businesses.

Analytics dashboard showing results over time graph, 7.5M engagement metric, and sentiment analysis with 62.9% positive rating

Track every trend and brand mention with social listening

Track millions of real-time conversations about your brand online. With Hootsuite, you can instantly see how much buzz your brand — and specific topics — are generating in real-time. Predict future trends, measure sentiment, and compare your mentions and engagements to competitors. Metricool offers minimal social listening capabilities.

Hootsuite paid ad content calendar and advertising features

Get more out of your ad spend with better paid ad tracking

Hootsuite out-ranks Metricool when it comes to paid campaign tracking, optimization, and planning. Every Hootsuite plan includes social ads campaign management, meaning you can plan, publish, and optimize your ad campaigns across social media right alongside your organic content from within the Hootsuite dashboard.

Three G2 award badges for 2026 showing Top 100 Best Software, Top 50 Marketing Products, and Top 100 Highest Satisfaction rankings

Hootsuite is G2's #1 best software product for 2026

Our customers ranked us #1 across multiple G2 categories this year, including Best Software Products and Best Marketing Products. G2 is one of the largest independent software review platforms, driven by verified customer reviews.

Learn more
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Our customers consistently rank us above the rest
See what real users have to say about Hootsuite.
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“The best user interface as well as customer support”
“The best part of Hootsuite is it is easy to use. I have tried other softwares for social media management and Hootsuite has the best user interface as well as customer support.”
Read the full review
Lexi H.
Lexi H.
Marketing Specialist
Daniels Manufacturing Corporation
Read the full review

See why Hootsuite beats the competition every time

Still weighing your options? Visit our comparison pages to get a feature-by-feature breakdown of why Hootsuite is the best.

Hootsuite vs. Sprout

Hootsuite offers social listening in every plan, while Sprout Social only offers it to enterprise users. Sprout’s limited data coverage doesn’t compare to Hootsuite Listening.

Hootsuite vs. Sprout Social

Hootsuite vs. Buffer

Buffer has limited features compared to Hootsuite. For example, it doesn’t offer a universal inbox and you can’t use it to schedule or analyze paid content.

Hootsuite vs. Buffer

Hootsuite vs. Later

Later doesn’t offer any social listening features and has much more limited analytics, publishing, and messaging features when compared with Hootsuite.

Hootsuite vs. Later

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Both Hootsuite and Metricool can help you grow your audience and out-perform your competitors on social media. But Hootsuite is better-suited towards users who want an entire social media performance tool that grows with them.

Hootsuite offers advanced features like AI content creation, team collaboration tools, and robust analytics, whereas Metricool is better suited for basic scheduling and reporting.

In general, Hootsuite is a more comprehensive solution — with many more integrations and advanced features to help you level up as you grow.

Hootsuite is the no. 1 choice for brands in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, finance, and government. Hootsuite is FedRAMP certified and meets FCA, IIROC, SEC, PCI, AMF, and MiFID II requirements. Hootsuite is also equipped with tools that can help healthcare companies stay HIPAA-compliant.

Plus, our AI engine does not store or use your data for any AI model training.

Hootsuite has the best social media analytics tools, period, and they’re especially robust compared to Metricool’s. Boost engagement by learning the best time to post based on your audience and goals. Plus, see your top-performing posts and how your ads are performing.

Want to know how you compare to the competition? Hootsuite provides industry benchmarking and competitive analysis. Compare performance against similar brands and industry leaders to take your message further.

One more thing! Hootsuite’s analytics are more customizable than the competition. Compare custom time frames, create attractive custom reports, and white-label reports as needed.

Hootsuite’s social media inbox is better than Metricool's for a few key reasons. With Metricool, you can’t automate your workflow with saved replies or tag automation. Metricool also doesn’t offer sentiment analysis in inbox or message masking to protect sensitive information.

Whether you simply want to respond to messages and comments across social media or you want a full-fledged customer service solution, you’ll find an option for your needs with Hootsuite.

With Hootsuite inbox*, you can:

  • Respond to public comments and DMs across social networks and WhatsApp 

  • Automate your inbox with saved replies and auto-responders

  • Retweet, like, and hide comments across social networks

  • Send customer satisfaction surveys after a correspondence with a customer

  • View complete conversation histories to get the full context of messages

  • Avoid agent collision so you don’t reply to the same message as another agent

  • Mask customers’ personally identifiable information (PII) in messages

  • Leave contact and conversation notes for fellow agents to give context

And so much more!

*Please note that not all features are available in every Hootsuite plan.

Hootsuite Amplify — the original employee advocacy platform — is the best of the bunch. Metricool doesn’t offer an employee advocacy solution. 

Amplify lets you set your team up to share relevant, on-brand content to send your message further. Quickly boost reach and engagement by tapping into your team's personal network.

Social media dashboard showing sentiment analysis, engagement metrics, and publishing options with user interface elements on light blue background

Take Hootsuite for a test drive — completely free

See for yourself why Hootsuite is still the best social media management tool with a zero-risk trial or custom demo. No strings attached.

Start your free 30-day trial