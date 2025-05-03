Both Hootsuite and Metricool can help you grow your audience and out-perform your competitors on social media. But Hootsuite is better-suited towards users who want an entire social media performance tool that grows with them.

Hootsuite offers advanced features like AI content creation, team collaboration tools, and robust analytics, whereas Metricool is better suited for basic scheduling and reporting.

In general, Hootsuite is a more comprehensive solution — with many more integrations and advanced features to help you level up as you grow.