Hootsuite vs. Metricool: Which social media tool wins?
There’s only one social media management tool designed to take brands from first post to multiple social media managers. Hint: it’s not Metricool.
Spoiler alert: Hootsuite is the best social media growth tool on the market. Here’s why.
Better, easier publishing
Schedule virtually anything and visualize how it’ll look from the Hootsuite dashboard. Do it faster with built-in Canva templates and an AI caption writer.
Deeper social listening
Unlike Metricool, every Hootsuite plan comes with social listening. That means you can track trends, mentions, and even images across social and the web.
Customizable analytics
It may be called Metricool, but Hootsuite’s metrics are cooler. Display (read: brag about) your data in thousands of unique ways — by post, network and more.
The ultimate social media AI
Hootsuite doesn’t just offer AI content creation. It also features OwlyGPT, a cutting-edge social media AI assistant that answers all your social media questions.
Hootsuite is the best product for this on the market. We would be silly to waste our time and energy with a second-rate platform.
Feature
Hootsuite
Metricool
Total customers
25 million
2 million
Platforms
Row of social media icons in black and white showing Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube, WhatsApp, Threads, and Bluesky
Sociak account limits
Mix and match networks
1 account per network
Integrations
100+
4+
Scheduling and publishing
Hootsuite
Metricool
Social media GPT — ask anything!
Yes
No
Real-time AI social media trend tracker
Yes
No
AI hashtag generator
Yes
No
Publish LinkedIn PDFs
Yes
No
Publish Facebook group posts
Yes
No
LinkedIn audience targeting
Yes
No
LinkedIn personal profile mentions
Yes
No
Instagram product tagging
Yes
No
Instagram audience targeting
Yes
No
Invite Instagram business collaborators
Yes
No
Calendar filtering
Yes
No
Canva
Yes, built in
Yes, with integration
AI caption writer
Yes
Yes, limited credits per account/month
AI caption enhancements
Yes
No
Repurpose existing posts with AI
Yes
No
Integrate with Bitly
Yes
No
Best time to post
Yes
Yes
Link in bio builder
Yes
Yes
Free stock photos
Yes
Yes
Photo editor
Yes
Yes
Link shortener
Yes
Yes
Alt text for posts
Yes
Yes
Instagram posts, Stories, and Reels
Yes
Yes
Facebook posts and Stories
Yes
Yes
X (Twitter) posts
Yes
Yes
X (Twitter) threads
Yes
Yes
Pinterest boards
Yes
Yes
Pinterest Pins
Yes
Yes
TikTok videos
Yes
Yes
LinkedIn page posts
Yes
Yes
LinkedIn personal profile posts
Yes
Yes
YouTube videos
Yes
Yes
Meta Threads
Yes
Yes
Google Business Profile Updates
Yes, with free integration
Yes
Analytics and reporting
Hootsuite
Metricool
Analytics for
Customizable metrics
Yes
No
Recommended time to publish based on goal
Yes
No
Social performance score
Yes
No
Google Analytics integration
Yes*
No
Adobe Analytics integration
Yes*
No
Social ROI analysis
Yes*
No
Industry benchmarking
Yes
No
Schedule reports
Yes
No
Paid and organic reporting
Yes
Yes
White-label reports
Yes
Yes
Add logo or image to report
Yes
Yes
Competitive benchmarking
Yes
Yes
Download and export reports
Yes
Yes
Social listening
Hootsuite
Metricool
Social listening
Yes, in every plan
No
Social listening networks
30+ social networks*
No
Monitor mentions
Yes
No
Sentiment analysis
Yes
No
AI social media mention tracker
Yes
No
Quick search
Yes
No
AI-powered summaries
Yes
No
AI-powered sentiment analysis
Yes
No
AI-powered peak detection
Yes
No
AI-powered smart alerts
Yes*
No
News websites
Yes
No
Blogs
Yes
No
Forums
Yes
No
Review sites
Yes
No
Messaging and customer service
Hootsuite
Metricool
Saved and suggested replies
Yes
No
Sentiment analysis in inbox
Yes
No
Message prioritization
Yes
No
Business hours
Yes
No
Message tags and topics
Yes
No
Auto-resolve conversations
Yes
No
Auto-responder
Yes
No
Agent availability
Yes
No
Team performance metrics
Yes
No
Review management
Yes*
No
CRM integrations/API access
Yes*
No
CSAT surveys
Yes
No
Custom inbox views
Yes
No
Conversation and contact notes
Yes
No
Message masking
Yes
No
Cross-channel conversation history
Yes
No
Data export
Yes
No
Generative AI chatbot
Yes*
No
Salesforce integration
Yes*
No
Assign messages to teammates
Yes
No
Agent collision avoidance
Yes
No
Chat with other agents
Yes
No
Skill-based routing
Yes
No
Inbox networks
Hootsuite
Metricool
LinkedIn private messages
Yes
No
Yes
No
Meta Threads comments
Yes
No
X private messages
Yes
Add-on
Facebook comments and messages
Yes
Yes
Instagram comments and messages
Yes
Yes
TikTok comments
Yes
Yes
LinkedIn comments
Yes
Yes
YouTube comments
Yes
Yes
Social media advertising
Hootsuite
Metricool
AI ad copy variations
Yes
No
Publish and manage LinkedIn ads
Yes
No
Publish and manage X (Twitter) ads
Yes
No
Select target audience
Yes
No
Automatically boost posts
Yes
No
Social ads publishing and scheduling
Yes
Limited
Social ads analytics and reporting
Yes
Limited
Social ads campaign management
Yes
Limited
Publish and manage Facebook ads
Yes
Yes
Publish and manage Instagram ads
Yes
Yes
Multiple channels post boosting
Yes
Yes
Collaboration
Hootsuite
Metricool
Project management integrations
Yes, including Monday.com, Wrike, and Asana
No
Assign posts to team members
Yes
No
Assign messages to team members
Yes
No
Approval workflows
Yes
Yes
Give feedback on drafts
Yes
Yes
Roles and permissions
Yes
Yes
Compliance and security
Hootsuite
Metricool
Single sign-on
Yes*
No
Option to add publishing security with Proofpoint
Yes
No
FedRAMP certified
Yes
No
Meets FCA, IIROC, SEC, PCI, AMF, and MiFID II requirements
Yes
No
Multi-factor authentication
Yes
Yes
Global publishing pause
Yes
Yes
Strategy guidance
Hootsuite
Metricool
Social score and AI for personalized guidance
Yes
No
Webinars
Yes
No
Platform certification training
Yes
No
Employee advocacy
Hootsuite
Metricool
Employee advocacy
Yes*
No
*enterprise only
Last updated July 1, 2025
What we do better
If you’re in the market for a Metricool alternative that sets you up to be the next best brand on social media, you’ll love Hootsuite.
Boost engagement with a truly universal inbox
Unlike Metricool, Hootsuite helps you reduce inbox volume and disorganization with saved and automated replies, message assignments, and sentiment analysis. Plus, as you grow, you can turn your social media inbox into a full-scale customer care tool, complete with message routing, CSAT surveys, and more.
Offload tasks to AI — without the risk
Instantly generate brand-approved captions, images, campaign strategies, trends, and social insights. Even brands in highly regulated industries can use Hootsuite’s AI, because it never stores or uses your data for any AI model training.
Tap into limitless insights and scale up with ease
Even if you’re a creator or a single-person team, you don’t want a tool that limits your growth. Hootsuite is for everyone, with features and pricing options for every kind of marketer. With Hootsuite, you can integrate more social media accounts and add users as you grow, making it perfect for agencies, enterprise users, and small businesses.
Track every trend and brand mention with social listening
Track millions of real-time conversations about your brand online. With Hootsuite, you can instantly see how much buzz your brand — and specific topics — are generating in real-time. Predict future trends, measure sentiment, and compare your mentions and engagements to competitors. Metricool offers minimal social listening capabilities.
Get more out of your ad spend with better paid ad tracking
Hootsuite out-ranks Metricool when it comes to paid campaign tracking, optimization, and planning. Every Hootsuite plan includes social ads campaign management, meaning you can plan, publish, and optimize your ad campaigns across social media right alongside your organic content from within the Hootsuite dashboard.
Hootsuite is G2's #1 best software product for 2026
Our customers ranked us #1 across multiple G2 categories this year, including Best Software Products and Best Marketing Products. G2 is one of the largest independent software review platforms, driven by verified customer reviews.
See why Hootsuite beats the competition every time
Still weighing your options? Visit our comparison pages to get a feature-by-feature breakdown of why Hootsuite is the best.
Hootsuite vs. Sprout
Hootsuite offers social listening in every plan, while Sprout Social only offers it to enterprise users. Sprout’s limited data coverage doesn’t compare to Hootsuite Listening.
Hootsuite vs. Buffer
Buffer has limited features compared to Hootsuite. For example, it doesn’t offer a universal inbox and you can’t use it to schedule or analyze paid content.
Hootsuite vs. Later
Later doesn’t offer any social listening features and has much more limited analytics, publishing, and messaging features when compared with Hootsuite.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Both Hootsuite and Metricool can help you grow your audience and out-perform your competitors on social media. But Hootsuite is better-suited towards users who want an entire social media performance tool that grows with them.
Hootsuite offers advanced features like AI content creation, team collaboration tools, and robust analytics, whereas Metricool is better suited for basic scheduling and reporting.
In general, Hootsuite is a more comprehensive solution — with many more integrations and advanced features to help you level up as you grow.
Hootsuite is the no. 1 choice for brands in highly regulated industries, including healthcare, finance, and government. Hootsuite is FedRAMP certified and meets FCA, IIROC, SEC, PCI, AMF, and MiFID II requirements. Hootsuite is also equipped with tools that can help healthcare companies stay HIPAA-compliant.
Plus, our AI engine does not store or use your data for any AI model training.
Hootsuite has the best social media analytics tools, period, and they’re especially robust compared to Metricool’s. Boost engagement by learning the best time to post based on your audience and goals. Plus, see your top-performing posts and how your ads are performing.
Want to know how you compare to the competition? Hootsuite provides industry benchmarking and competitive analysis. Compare performance against similar brands and industry leaders to take your message further.
One more thing! Hootsuite’s analytics are more customizable than the competition. Compare custom time frames, create attractive custom reports, and white-label reports as needed.
Hootsuite’s social media inbox is better than Metricool's for a few key reasons. With Metricool, you can’t automate your workflow with saved replies or tag automation. Metricool also doesn’t offer sentiment analysis in inbox or message masking to protect sensitive information.
Whether you simply want to respond to messages and comments across social media or you want a full-fledged customer service solution, you’ll find an option for your needs with Hootsuite.
With Hootsuite inbox*, you can:
Respond to public comments and DMs across social networks and WhatsApp
Automate your inbox with saved replies and auto-responders
Retweet, like, and hide comments across social networks
Send customer satisfaction surveys after a correspondence with a customer
View complete conversation histories to get the full context of messages
Avoid agent collision so you don’t reply to the same message as another agent
Mask customers’ personally identifiable information (PII) in messages
Leave contact and conversation notes for fellow agents to give context
And so much more!
*Please note that not all features are available in every Hootsuite plan.
Hootsuite Amplify — the original employee advocacy platform — is the best of the bunch. Metricool doesn’t offer an employee advocacy solution.
Amplify lets you set your team up to share relevant, on-brand content to send your message further. Quickly boost reach and engagement by tapping into your team's personal network.
Take Hootsuite for a test drive — completely free
See for yourself why Hootsuite is still the best social media management tool with a zero-risk trial or custom demo. No strings attached.