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Hootsuite interface showing sports audience preferences with colorful bubbles for NFL, NBA, NHL and other leagues, plus social engagement metrics

Turn live fan buzz into winning content instantly

Measure sponsorship ROI, understand fan sentiment, and identify the moments that will go viral as they happen. Dig deep into sponsorship and fan engagement analytics with Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI.

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The insights-driven sports marketing platform that gives you a competitive edge

Your team’s number one on the scoreboard, but what about in fan engagement and sponsorship return?
Hootsuite helps you determine where you win and how to improve.

Track conversations, hashtags, and mentions during games, tournaments, or athlete announcements. Instantly spot viral moments, fan reactions, and emerging narratives so you know what will spark conversation or become a meme.

Track sponsor visibility, mentions, media impact, and earned value across social, digital, and broadcast in a single sports sponsorship analytics dashboard. You can even monitor visual references to your logo or mascot in busy sports venues.

Go beyond likes and comments with AI-powered fan sentiment analysis across games, events, and key moments. Analyze positive, negative, or neutral reactions to team performance, player transfers, or sponsorship deals.

Identify what content, platforms, and formats resonate most with fans, and double down on what drives real engagement. Then use data-driven insights to craft more engaging posts and campaigns.

Fan engagement dashboard showing network performance metrics and social media statistics with FOX leading at 64% growth and global reach map
Social media engagement metrics showing LinkedIn leading at 84%, with 14M total reach and 75% positive sentiment across platforms
Social media sentiment analysis dashboard showing topic trends over time with a sneaker image and colored line graph tracking positive, neutral, and negative reactions
Social media audience segmentation interface showing options to create custom audiences, upload audiences, and predefined segments like Millennials
Fans don’t want to be talked at from a faceless team account. Talkwalker showed us that engagement spikes when we lean into content that is authentic and fosters two-way dialogue. It makes fans feel like they’re connecting with a real fan.
Director, Social Media
NBA team

Measure, protect, win, repeat

Unlock the data your organization needs to produce winning content, drive more fan engagement, and discover what your audience really wants.   

Hootsuite competitive benchmarking graph showing social media mentions over 5 months, with performance outperforming two competitors.

Beat your rivals with game-changing competitor intelligence

Hootsuite lets you compare teams, leagues, athletes, and sponsors to understand share of voice, performance, and perception. Evaluate which content types and platforms drive the most engagement for rivals so you can beat them at every match.

Social media analytics dashboard showing sentiment scores of 19.6K and followers data with a multicolored bar graph and mentions timeline chart

Track and discover the best influencers for your team, league, or sport

Discover the most influential fans, journalists, and athletes who are driving conversations around your sport. Plus, assess the reach and engagement of athlete endorsements or influencer partnerships you’ve already made.

Audience demographics dashboard showing age 18-40, brand preferences for Netflix and Hulu, language usage, and interest distribution across companies.

Get the deepest fan demographics for the best possible content

Analyze how fans interact with teams, athletes, and campaigns across social and online channels. Segment audiences by behavior, location, and interests to deliver more relevant experiences and tailor content to the right viewer.

Hootsuite dashboard showing crisis predictive analysis with line graph, alert options, and 30-day forecast displaying 60 current and 169 predicted results

Protect your organization from negativity and misinformation 

Set automated alerts for sentiment spikes, emerging issues, or brand safety risks so you’re on top of engagement — even during high-stakes live events when response time is critical. Respond faster and more confidently when reputations are on the line.

Analytics dashboard comparing American and European sports clubs with demographic data and circular progress charts showing 14.6% and 17.4%

Analyze campaign performance and tailor your strategy

Evaluate which content types (including videos, memes, and highlights) and platforms drive the most engagement for you and your rivals. Then leverage those insights to inform campaigns, sponsorship pitches, fan engagement strategies, and crisis response plans.

Case study: NBA team scores big engagement

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An NBA team scores fan engagement with a data-driven social strategy

352%increase in social video views over previous seasons
46%increase in social impressions over previous seasons
Read the full case study

Build a custom sports marketing platform tailored to your org’s needs

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI can be custom-built to suit your team’s benchmarks, audiences, and goals.

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Social Content Ratings®

Measure social engagement and video performance with benchmarks trusted by the world’s top sports brands.

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Custom scoring models

Build scoring systems that reflect what matters most to your team, sponsors, and partners.

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Logo and OCR detection

Capture visual mentions of brands and sponsorships across images and video, even without tags or text.

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Influencer and athlete tracking

Identify key voices driving conversation and measure the impact of athlete endorsements.

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Competitive benchmarking

See how your team, league, or brand stacks up against competitors in real time.

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Custom dashboards

Set up tailored dashboards to track key metrics, and receive instant alerts for spikes in mentions, sentiment changes, or potential crises.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker enables sports organizations to monitor, analyze, and act on real-time social media conversations, measure fan sentiment, track sponsorship value, benchmark against competitors, and optimize content strategies for maximum engagement.

Sports sponsorship measurement can be challenging, especially if you’re working with fractured tools. But Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker helps you determine if your sponsorships get seen, change your brand’s perception, and drive action — all in a single dashboard.

Hootsuite’s visual recognition and analytics tools track sponsor logos and mentions across images, videos, and posts, quantifying brand exposure and calculating earned media value (EMV). It calculates the EMV of sponsorships by assigning a monetary value to organic social mentions, logo appearances, and influencer posts. This helps sponsors understand the financial return generated by their investment.

Within your Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI dashboard, you can track critical metrics like the number of sponsor logo appearances in user-generated content, the total reach and engagement of sponsored hashtags, share of voice for sponsors compared to competitors, sentiment breakdown of posts mentioning sponsors, and the earned media value attributed to sponsorship activations.

Yes, Hootsuite offers real-time social listening and analytics, allowing you to track live conversations, trending topics, and fan reactions during games, tournaments, and major announcements.

You can instantly track mentions, hashtags, keywords, and branded content related to the event across all major social platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more) and monitor official event hashtags, team and athlete mentions, and trending topics as they emerge during the event.

You can also set up real-time alerts that will let you know about any significant changes in volume, sentiment, or engagement, enabling rapid response to both positive and negative developments.

Talkwalker Social Content Ratings® is an advanced analytics solution designed to provide standardized, third-party measurement of social media content performance. By aggregating and analyzing this data, Social Content Ratings® delivers a comprehensive view of how sports content, events, teams, and athletes are performing in the digital arena.

This tool captures and quantifies the full spectrum of social engagement — such as posts, comments, shares, likes, and video views — across major platforms including X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. 

Social Content Ratings® is used to measure the real-time impact and reach of live events, broadcasts, and campaigns. For example, during a major game or tournament, the tool tracks all relevant social activity, allowing organizations to pinpoint peak engagement moments, viral highlights, and trending fan conversations. 

This is especially valuable for rights holders, broadcasters, and sponsors who need to understand not just how many people are watching, but how audiences are interacting and engaging with content online.

A key feature of Social Content Ratings® is its ability to provide apples-to-apples comparisons between different events, teams, or campaigns through standardized metrics. This enables sports organizations to benchmark their performance against competitors, identify best practices, and optimize future strategies. 

Additionally, the solution offers detailed sponsorship analytics by tracking the visibility and engagement of branded content and sponsor integrations. This allows teams and leagues to quantify the value delivered to sponsors, supporting more effective partnership negotiations and reporting.

With Hootsuite, you can track mentions, sentiment, and engagement across all major social media platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and more. You can also source mentions and conversations on thousands of news sites, sports blogs, subreddits, podcasts, and digital publications relevant to the sports industry.

Sports marketers use Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker for tracking social and traditional media coverage, including press mentions, and public sentiment around teams, athletes, and events.

With customizable alerts and sentiment analysis, Talkwalker detects spikes in negative sentiment or emerging issues, enabling teams to respond quickly and protect their reputation.

Analytics dashboard showing mentions and sentiment data with bar graphs and pie chart, powered by Talkwalker AI, on a red gradient background

Turn every game, campaign, and conversation into insight

With Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI for Sports, you get the clarity to engage fans, prove sponsorship value, and stay ahead on and off the field.

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