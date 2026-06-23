Last modified: June 24, 2026

These MCP Server Terms (the "MCP Terms") apply to your access to and use of our MCP Servers (as defined below), which provide a means of connecting to and interacting with the Self-Serve Services and/or Enterprise Services (each, the "Services"), as applicable. "We", "us" and "our" refers to the applicable Hootsuite and/or Talkwalker entity and “”Customer”, “you”, “your”, and similar terms mean the person or legal entity accessing or using the Services. BY ACCEPTING THESE MCP TERMS, YOU REPRESENT AND WARRANT THAT YOU HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO ENTER INTO THESE MCP TERMS ON BEHALF OF, AND TO LEGALLY BIND, THE CUSTOMER. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE SUCH AUTHORITY, OR IF YOU OR THE CUSTOMER DO NOT AGREE TO THESE MCP TERMS, DO NOT ACCEPT THESE MCP TERMS AND DO NOT ACCESS OR USE THE MCP SERVERS. We may update these MCP Terms from time to time. You are responsible for regularly reviewing the most current version of these MCP Terms.



Terminology

"MCP Servers" are the server endpoints we make available that implement the Model Context Protocol to enable access to, and interaction with, the Services, together with any related tools, resources, and interfaces we expose through them. "MCP Access" means any access to, connection to, or use of the MCP Servers, and any action initiated through the MCP Servers, by any means. For clarity, MCP Access includes access by or through any Connected Client. "Connected Client" means any application, automated script, bot, command-line tool, service, agent, integration, or system (including any AI Agent) that connects to or communicates with an MCP Server, whether operated by you, your Authorized Users, or a third party acting on your behalf. "AI Agent" means any model, assistant, or agent (including any autonomous or semi-autonomous software) that connects to, invokes, or otherwise interacts with an MCP Server.



Customer Responsibility for MCP Access.

You are solely responsible for all MCP Access and for all related actions, requests, transactions, instructions, configurations, and outcomes, whether or not authorized, intended, automated, or initiated by any Connected Client. Without limitation, you are responsible for:



(a) all content, data and instructions submitted through the MCP Servers;

(b) reviewing and validating the results of any MCP Access before relying on them;

(c) configuring, securing, and supervising any Connected Client you use, including the scope of access and permissions you grant it;

(d) ensuring that no Connected Client is used to cache, index, or perform bulk data extraction for the purpose of competitive data tracking, model training, or fine-tuning of external LLMs; and

(e) ensuring no Connected Client uses the MCP Servers in violation of the Acceptable Use Rules , including to circumvent, disable, or interfere with any rate or technical limit, or access control, or to impose a disproportionate load on the MCP Servers or Services.



Fees

We may, at any time in our sole discretion, introduce, change, or remove fees, pricing, packaging, usage-based or tiered pricing, included allowances, or other commercial terms for MCP Access (or any feature, capacity, or volume of it), on a prospective basis.



Changes to MCP Servers

We may add, modify, restrict, or remove MCP Servers at any time at our sole discretion. You are responsible for adapting your Connected Clients accordingly. We may, at any time, in our sole discretion, and without notice: (a) set or change usage, rate, quota, and concurrency limits for MCP Access; (b) limit, queue, restrict, or prioritize MCP Access; and (d) suspend or terminate MCP Access in whole or in part, including for a specific Connected Client, account, or credential, where we reasonably believe it necessary to protect the security, integrity, availability, or performance of the MCP Servers or Services, to prevent harm or abuse of the MCP Servers, or to address an actual or suspected breach of the these MCP Terms or the Acceptable Use Rules. We will not be liable to you or any third party for any such action.

