Illuminate marketing blind spots with Talkwalker LLM Insights
AI is transforming the way your target audience searches, so your AI visibility matters more than ever. Talkwalker LLM Insights gives you the clarity and control you need to safeguard your reputation, outpace your competitors, and plan strategically.
Safeguard your reputation by tracking how LLMs portray your brand. Monitor current positioning signals, reputation risk, and emerging competitive dynamics.
See how LLMs position your brand vs. your competitors. Compare your AI visibility, average position, total mentions, and share of voice.
Influence strategy and brand perception across LLM models before AI discovery impacts your reputation or revenue.
Understand what LLMs are saying about your brand right now
Over half of consumers now use LLMs like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude to make buying decisions. LLMs make recommendations, compare you to competitors, and answer product questions. But most organizations have no visibility or control over how those AI systems interpret them. Talkwalker LLM Insights changes that.
Identify risks and biases before they scale
LLM Insights gives leaders visibility into how AI assistants describe, recommend, and compare their brand, products, and category. Easily track sentiment, spot misinformation, and identify narrative gaps in AI-generated content so you’re always prepared for risks, perception, and category changes.
Monitor how your visibility compares to competitors
See how AI positions your competitors — not just how they position themselves. Quickly gauge how your brand’s AI visibility, average position, total mentions, and share of voice stacks up to competitors. Then use those insights to give your strategy a competitive edge.
Track your brand’s AI perception over time
Monitor how AI interpretation shifts as models change, your brand evolves, and new human conversations shape outputs. Plus, with built-in AI summaries, you get key insights that help explain fluctuations in perception. No need to dig for answers.
Eliminate blind spots instantly, with zero complexity
In just a few clicks, you can start monitoring how your brand shows up in LLMs. It’s decision-ready intelligence, but without complex prompt engineering or integrations. Available in both Talkwalker and as an add-on to Hootsuite Listening, LLM Insights is ready to use in just five clicks.
Control the signals that shape your brand
Transform fragmented AI insights into clear direction so your team can lead with confidence.
AI summaries
Get clear summaries of positioning signals, reputation risk, and emerging competitive dynamics so you can act rather than react.
Prompt templates
Create custom prompts or auto-generate a list in seconds based on your goals — brand monitoring, competitor intelligence, product feedback, trends, risk detection, and more.
Model filtering
Create custom prompts or generate a list based on your goals, such as brand monitoring, competitor intelligence, product feedback, trends, risk detection, and more.
See how AI defines your brand before it defines your business
See how LLM Insights helps you understand and influence AI-driven perception before it impacts your business.