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Social moves faster than businesses can keep up. Today, that changes:

Hootsuite introduces Wisdom , the social-first AI agent that transforms live social signals into contextual intelligence and coordinated action.

Social OS unveiled — Hootsuite’s full portfolio reimagined as purpose-built products, connected by AI under one unified experience.

New MCP connectors make Hootsuite capabilities accessible to AI agents, bringing social intelligence into the tools and workflows organizations already use.

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2026 — Hootsuite today announced the release of Wisdom, a social-first AI agent purpose-built for social and business intelligence. Powered by 15+ years of proprietary social data and more than 150M monitored data sources, Wisdom gives organizations a real-time window into the signals shaping their brand — transforming live social data into contextual intelligence and coordinated action.

Social moves fast, and brands need to move faster. More networks, more noise, more pressure, and AI keeps raising the stakes. Yet most AI tools lack access to live social data; Hootsuite research found that 64% of senior marketing leaders admit to running AI tools without it. Wisdom closes that gap.

What makes Wisdom different is what it's built on: proprietary social intelligence spanning live social data, historical context, audience behavior, cultural signals, and image detection. That foundation turns intelligence into something organizations can act on in real time. From a single conversation, users can uncover trends, identify risks, create content, and get recommended next steps — all from one connected system.

“We started Hootsuite to help organizations show up on social. Eighteen years later, the ambition is different: not keeping up, but knowing first,” said Ryan Holmes, CEO, Hootsuite. “Wisdom is the intelligence layer that finally lets businesses operate at the speed of culture. Today, we're helping customers stop reacting and start anticipating — seeing what social is telling them, understanding what it means, and acting before the moment passes.”

Social OS: One Operating System, Built for the AI Era

Alongside Wisdom, Hootsuite is unveiling Social OS, a social operating system with AI at the core — built to keep organizations ahead of social, at the speed it actually moves, across teams of any size. It represents a major evolution of Hootsuite's product experience, bringing social intelligence, publishing, customer care, and advocacy together through a shared agentic layer.

Social OS organizes Hootsuite's full portfolio into a set of purpose-built, AI-powered products, each designed for a specific social function:

The publishing and planning experience becomes Perch.

Inbox becomes Nest , Hootsuite’s dedicated customer care product.

Amplify becomes Parliament , the employee advocacy experience.

And Talkwalker becomes Lumen by Talkwalker, Hootsuite's dedicated social intelligence product, fully integrated into Social OS and connected directly to Wisdom, so listening data can flow into every AI-powered answer.

Each product stands alone. Together, they form one interoperable system, with Wisdom as the AI layer that connects them all.

Social Intelligence, Wherever Work Happens

To extend social intelligence beyond the platform, Hootsuite is also launching Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectors across Perch, Nest, and Lumen. These connectors allow AI agents to securely access Hootsuite insights and data inside the AI tools and workflows they already use, while enabling external tools and data sources to be brought directly into Wisdom.

Social OS, Wisdom, and Hootsuite’s MCP connectors are built on a governed data foundation, with key data sourced through direct API partnerships with the world's largest social networks and designed with enterprise-grade security and compliance in mind.

Social OS is live today for customers worldwide. Visit hootsuite.com to get started.







