All social networks have character limits, and lengthy links can eat into them quickly. On top of that, many social media platforms don’t allow you to put hyperlinks in captions. That means that users have to copy the URL text and paste it into their browser to navigate to the page you’re sharing. Or worse: type it out by hand. 😱

Not only does shortening lengthy URLs with the Ow.ly link shortener help you tidy up your posts and track performance, but it can also boost your credibility on social media. Long links look spammy and untrustworthy, so people are less likely to click on them. Plus, vanity URLs can help boost brand awareness and keep your business top-of-mind.

