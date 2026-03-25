Boost reach with an easy-peasy Pinterest scheduler
Create, schedule, and publish Pinterest pins to several accounts or boards at once. Post at the right time, every time (even if you’re OOO or fast asleep).
Schedule Pinterest pins with ALL your other social networks in one place.
Schedule and analyze your Pinterest posts in one tab
Save hours scheduling Pinterest pins
Save time by scheduling and publishing pins right from the Hootsuite dashboard with the best Pinterest scheduler. See exactly how your pins will appear on the feed and stress less knowing you’re posting at the best time for your audience.
Create and customize all your Pinterest boards
Upload directly from your own pre-approved media files and set up approval workflows to keep your pins on brand. Plus, you can build secret boards to safeguard your sleek Pinterest aesthetic.
Build your Pinterest content calendar fast
See your pins in a calendar view alongside all your other social posts. Drag and drop to fill in gaps in your schedule.
Never run out of ideas with AI-enhanced brainstorming
Use OwlyWriter AI to get fresh new ideas for Pinterest posts in a matter of seconds. You can even use it to help you write compelling copy for your pins.
Integrating Pinterest along with the other social media platforms in Hootsuite is a game-changer. With this integration, Hootsuite truly is the one-stop management tool all social media professionals need to adopt and have as part of their workplace.”
Hootsuite is G2's #1 best software product for 2026
Our customers ranked us #1 across multiple G2 categories this year, including Best Software Products and Best Marketing Products. G2 is one of the largest independent software review platforms, driven by verified customer reviews.