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Boost reach with an easy-peasy Pinterest scheduler

Create, schedule, and publish Pinterest pins to several accounts or boards at once. Post at the right time, every time (even if you’re OOO or fast asleep).

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Schedule Pinterest pins with ALL your other social networks in one place.

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Schedule and analyze your Pinterest posts in one tab

Save hours scheduling Pinterest pins

Save time by scheduling and publishing pins right from the Hootsuite dashboard with the best Pinterest scheduler. See exactly how your pins will appear on the feed and stress less knowing you’re posting at the best time for your audience.

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Create and customize all your Pinterest boards

Upload directly from your own pre-approved media files and set up approval workflows to keep your pins on brand. Plus, you can build secret boards to safeguard your sleek Pinterest aesthetic.

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Build your Pinterest content calendar fast

See your pins in a calendar view alongside all your other social posts. Drag and drop to fill in gaps in your schedule.

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Never run out of ideas with AI-enhanced brainstorming

Use OwlyWriter AI to get fresh new ideas for Pinterest posts in a matter of seconds. You can even use it to help you write compelling copy for your pins.

Post ideas: throwback thursday and countdown
Integrating Pinterest along with the other social media platforms in Hootsuite is a game-changer. With this integration, Hootsuite truly is the one-stop management tool all social media professionals need to adopt and have as part of their workplace.”
Karen Freberg
University of Louisville

You’re in good company with the no. 1 social media management tool

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