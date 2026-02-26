Win more customers with AI-powered consumer insights
Unlock real-time consumer intelligence to predict trends, understand buyer behavior, and guide decisions with confidence. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is a complete consumer insights platform built for teams that need accuracy, speed, and clarity.
Make smarter decisions across the org
Empower every team to move faster, think smarter, and win bigger with real consumer insights and analytics.
Real-time consumer insights, analytics, demographics, and competitive signals help your team size opportunities, refine positioning, and bring products to market backed by data instead of guesswork.
Create and optimize campaigns that truly resonate. With a deep understanding of audience motivations and cultural trends, your team can craft content that cuts through the noise, strengthens your brand, and drives measurable ROI.
Stay ahead of every conversation. Real-time sentiment, media tracking, and early crisis detection give your team the power to protect reputation, shape narratives, and respond with confidence across every market.
Unified consumer, market, and brand intelligence helps insights teams deliver faster insights, sharper recommendations, and the foresight leadership relies on to make smarter decisions.
I love the Talkwalker platform. It’s really helped me understand consumer insights — what people are talking about, what’s trending in the golf space, all of it.
Turn unstructured conversations into strategic consumer insights
Get the full picture of what people think, feel, and expect with the industry’s best consumer intelligence platform.
Understand your audience like never before
Get a complete picture of who’s driving conversations with rich demographic insights — age, gender, occupation, interests, and more. Detect sentiment, top themes, influencers, and geographic data to understand not just who your audience is, but what they care about and why.
Decode sentiment and emotion with AI
Go beyond positive or negative sentiment to understand the emotions behind the conversation, including joy, frustration, excitement, confusion, and more. AI-powered sentiment and emotion analysis helps you pinpoint customer needs and respond with precision.
Stay ahead of trends and competitors
Spot rising trends early and benchmark your brand against competitors with real-time search, long-term topic tracking, and trend forecasting. See how conversations shift, where competitors are gaining traction, and where new opportunities are opening before anyone else notices.
Turn insights into impact with dashboards and automation
Build custom dashboards, set automated alerts, and generate reports that keep your teams aligned and informed. With real-time metrics, previous-period comparisons, and pre-built dashboards you can translate complex data into clear, actionable stories that drive smarter decisions.
The consumer research platform that reveals what truly drives your customers
Bring customer research into a single dashboard built for clarity, speed, and deeper insights.
Visual listening
Use image and logo recognition to track how your brand, products, or competitors appear in user-generated photos and videos.
Interest and sentiment mapping
Use AI-powered sentiment analysis and topic clustering to uncover audience interests, values, and emotional drivers.
Review tracking
Consolidate reviews from Google, Facebook, Yelp, Tripadvisor, Amazon, and more into a single dashboard for unified analysis.
Demographic analysis
Analyze audience data by age, gender, location, language, and other demographic factors to identify key segments.
Influencer discovery
Discover the most influential voices shaping customer perceptions and conversations about your brand or industry.
AI assistance
Let AI distill mountains of data with Blue Silk AI™ summaries, peak detection, forecasting, and automatic tagging.
AI audience segmentation
Ask AI to identify and create audience segments by describing criteria based on patterns you’ve observed in your own data.
Persona insights
Optimize your audience personas with additional demographics, behavioral patterns, interests, and engagement levels.
Custom dashboards
Build tailored dashboards to visualize key metrics, track KPIs, and share actionable insights with stakeholders.
At HelloFresh, data is at the center of everything we do. Talkwalker has allowed us to unlock access to a much larger conversation around our brand than ever before.
Insights and resources
Competitive intelligence: How to find insights on social & beyond
Understand your market better with tips, insights, and a list of the best competitive intelligence tools right now.
15 Social media monitoring tools + tips for better insights
Track and manage online conversations about your brand with the best social media monitoring tools right now.
Social listening in 2025: How to turn insights into business value
Learn how to use social listening to monitor social media channels for mentions of your brand and competitors.
Frequently asked questions
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker is an AI-driven consumer insights software that helps you analyze conversations, demographics, sentiment, and trends—from social, news, blogs, forums, and millions of online sources.
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker offers a comprehensive suite of features specifically designed to help brands gather deep customer intelligence from social, online, and review data. These tools enable you to understand customer needs, preferences, and behaviors, empowering data-driven decision-making across marketing, product, and customer experience teams.
Consumer insights are meaningful findings about customer behaviors, motivations, needs, and preferences gathered from social, online, and review data. These insights explain why people act the way they do and help teams make smarter decisions in marketing, product development, and customer experience.
You can gather consumer insights by monitoring conversations across social media, forums, news, blogs, and review sites, then analyzing sentiment, demographics, and emerging trends. Customer research software like Hootsuite make this process faster by turning large amounts of unstructured data into clear, actionable insights in real time.
AI-powered customer intelligence solutions use machine learning to analyze sentiment, detect themes, identify audience segments, and reveal trends. Platforms such as Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker help teams move quickly from raw data to strategic recommendations.
A strong consumer insights tool offers omnichannel listening, sentiment and emotion analysis, trend detection, demographic segmentation, competitive benchmarking, and flexible reporting. The best platforms bring all customer intelligence together in one place so teams can make fast, confident decisions.
Marketing teams use consumer insights to understand what audiences care about, personalize messaging, identify trends, and benchmark their brand against competitors. These insights lead to stronger campaigns, better ROI, and more effective brand storytelling. The right customer insights platform can also guide decision-making for communications, public relations, product, and strategy teams.
Yes. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is designed to help streamline OSINT (open source intelligence) and PAI (publically available information) gathering. It’s used by over 2,000 government and public agencies, making it the industry standard OSINT tool for sourcing and analyzing data. Hootsuite’s built-in social searcher is a critical feature for helping agencies understand public sentiment and detect risks.
Turn conversations into clarity, and clarity into growth
Request a demo to see how Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI gives you complete customer intelligence for faster, smarter decision-making.