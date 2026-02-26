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Win more customers with AI-powered consumer insights

Unlock real-time consumer intelligence to predict trends, understand buyer behavior, and guide decisions with confidence. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is a complete consumer insights platform built for teams that need accuracy, speed, and clarity.

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Make smarter decisions across the org

Empower every team to move faster, think smarter, and win bigger with real consumer insights and analytics.

Real-time consumer insights, analytics, demographics, and competitive signals help your team size opportunities, refine positioning, and bring products to market backed by data instead of guesswork.

Create and optimize campaigns that truly resonate. With a deep understanding of audience motivations and cultural trends, your team can craft content that cuts through the noise, strengthens your brand, and drives measurable ROI.

Stay ahead of every conversation. Real-time sentiment, media tracking, and early crisis detection give your team the power to protect reputation, shape narratives, and respond with confidence across every market.

Unified consumer, market, and brand intelligence helps insights teams deliver faster insights, sharper recommendations, and the foresight leadership relies on to make smarter decisions.

Analytics dashboard showing media performance metrics, social network connections, and global audience distribution with engagement rates
Analytics dashboard comparing American and European sports clubs with donut charts showing 14.6% and 17.4% metrics and demographic data
Hootsuite dashboard showing crisis predictive analysis graph with pink trend line and new alerts section for March 10-27
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Callaway Golf Company logo
I love the Talkwalker platform. It’s really helped me understand consumer insights — what people are talking about, what’s trending in the golf space, all of it.
Kim Eason
Senior Manager, Consumer Insights
Callaway Golf Company

Turn unstructured conversations into strategic consumer insights

Get the full picture of what people think, feel, and expect with the industry’s best consumer intelligence platform.

Audience demographics dashboard showing age groups 18-40, brand preferences for Netflix and Hulu, language usage, and interest categories by percentage

Understand your audience like never before

Get a complete picture of who’s driving conversations with rich demographic insights — age, gender, occupation, interests, and more. Detect sentiment, top themes, influencers, and geographic data to understand not just who your audience is, but what they care about and why.

Five emoji faces showing sentiment scale from detractors (negative) to passives (neutral) to promoters (positive)

Decode sentiment and emotion with AI

Go beyond positive or negative sentiment to understand the emotions behind the conversation, including joy, frustration, excitement, confusion, and more. AI-powered sentiment and emotion analysis helps you pinpoint customer needs and respond with precision.

Line graph showing engagement trends for 4 competitors from April to August, with bar chart inset displaying total engagement metrics

Stay ahead of trends and competitors

Spot rising trends early and benchmark your brand against competitors with real-time search, long-term topic tracking, and trend forecasting. See how conversations shift, where competitors are gaining traction, and where new opportunities are opening before anyone else notices.

Hootsuite dashboard showing sentiment analysis with three donut charts comparing social media, survey and support metrics, plus trend graph

Turn insights into impact with dashboards and automation

Build custom dashboards, set automated alerts, and generate reports that keep your teams aligned and informed. With real-time metrics, previous-period comparisons, and pre-built dashboards you can translate complex data into clear, actionable stories that drive smarter decisions.

The consumer research platform that reveals what truly drives your customers

Bring customer research into a single dashboard built for clarity, speed, and deeper insights.

Visual listening

Use image and logo recognition to track how your brand, products, or competitors appear in user-generated photos and videos.

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Interest and sentiment mapping

Use AI-powered sentiment analysis and topic clustering to uncover audience interests, values, and emotional drivers.

Review tracking

Consolidate reviews from Google, Facebook, Yelp, Tripadvisor, Amazon, and more into a single dashboard for unified analysis.

Demographic analysis

Analyze audience data by age, gender, location, language, and other demographic factors to identify key segments.

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Influencer discovery

Discover the most influential voices shaping customer perceptions and conversations about your brand or industry.

AI assistance

Let AI distill mountains of data with Blue Silk AI™ summaries, peak detection, forecasting, and automatic tagging.

AI audience segmentation

Ask AI to identify and create audience segments by describing criteria based on patterns you’ve observed in your own data. 

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Persona insights

Optimize your audience personas with additional demographics, behavioral patterns, interests, and engagement levels.

Custom dashboards

Build tailored dashboards to visualize key metrics, track KPIs, and share actionable insights with stakeholders.

HelloFresh logo
At HelloFresh, data is at the center of everything we do. Talkwalker has allowed us to unlock access to a much larger conversation around our brand than ever before.
Jordan Schultz
Social Media Manager
HelloFresh

Insights and resources

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Competitive intelligence: How to find insights on social & beyond

Understand your market better with tips, insights, and a list of the best competitive intelligence tools right now.

Read more →
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15 Social media monitoring tools + tips for better insights

Track and manage online conversations about your brand with the best social media monitoring tools right now.

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Social listening in 2025: How to turn insights into business value

Learn how to use social listening to monitor social media channels for mentions of your brand and competitors.

Read more →

Frequently asked questions

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker is an AI-driven consumer insights software that helps you analyze conversations, demographics, sentiment, and trends—from social, news, blogs, forums, and millions of online sources.

Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker offers a comprehensive suite of features specifically designed to help brands gather deep customer intelligence from social, online, and review data. These tools enable you to understand customer needs, preferences, and behaviors, empowering data-driven decision-making across marketing, product, and customer experience teams.

Consumer insights are meaningful findings about customer behaviors, motivations, needs, and preferences gathered from social, online, and review data. These insights explain why people act the way they do and help teams make smarter decisions in marketing, product development, and customer experience. 

You can gather consumer insights by monitoring conversations across social media, forums, news, blogs, and review sites, then analyzing sentiment, demographics, and emerging trends. Customer research software like Hootsuite make this process faster by turning large amounts of unstructured data into clear, actionable insights in real time.

AI-powered customer intelligence solutions use machine learning to analyze sentiment, detect themes, identify audience segments, and reveal trends. Platforms such as Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker help teams move quickly from raw data to strategic recommendations.

A strong consumer insights tool offers omnichannel listening, sentiment and emotion analysis, trend detection, demographic segmentation, competitive benchmarking, and flexible reporting. The best platforms bring all customer intelligence together in one place so teams can make fast, confident decisions.

Marketing teams use consumer insights to understand what audiences care about, personalize messaging, identify trends, and benchmark their brand against competitors. These insights lead to stronger campaigns, better ROI, and more effective brand storytelling. The right customer insights platform can also guide decision-making for communications, public relations, product, and strategy teams.

Yes. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI is designed to help streamline OSINT (open source intelligence) and PAI (publically available information) gathering. It’s used by over 2,000 government and public agencies, making it the industry standard OSINT tool for sourcing and analyzing data. Hootsuite’s built-in social searcher is a critical feature for helping agencies understand public sentiment and detect risks.

Turn conversations into clarity, and clarity into growth

Request a demo to see how Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI gives you complete customer intelligence for faster, smarter decision-making.

Request a demo