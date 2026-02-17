Search 30+ social media channels in one place
Search real-time conversations across dozens of social networks and the web — all from one unified social media search platform. Track mentions of your brand, discover trends, and monitor competitors.
Uncover everything with the world’s largest data set
30+ social media networks
Track keywords and mentions across 30 social media networks.
150+ million websites
Monitor mentions across 150+ million websites in 239 countries and regions.
TV and streaming
Detect brand mentions across 172 TV channels and streaming services.
Video, images, and podcasts
Discover references to your brand in videos, images, podcasts, and more.
The social media search engine that surfaces
everything, everywhere, in real time
You need a social mention search tool that goes deeper than text. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI scours all the major social networks and beyond.
Go beyond text-based monitoring. Automatically uncover mentions in photos, video content, and audio clips to get the full picture of how your brand appears across the internet.
Search 239 countries and 186 languages for complete global visibility into how people talk about your brand. Plus, search for the latest trends and track competitor activity.
Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker is a complete brand monitoring solution. It searches social media and 150+ million websites, forums, podcasts, news websites, print, and broadcast media.
Get accurate results without the mental overload. Hootsuite’s built-in agentic AI and smart query builder helps you uncover highly specific search results — without complex booleans.
Unlock intelligence you can act on fast with the ultimate AI social media search tool
Turn billions of daily social signals into clarity, strategy, and competitive advantage. Hootsuite by Talkwalker distills millions of conversations into instant, plain language answers and summaries powered by AI.
Track competitors and benchmark your brand
Keep your brand on the cutting edge with detailed competitor insights. Talkwalker social search keeps you informed of competitor activity and helps you set realistic benchmarks so you can differentiate and capture more market share.
Measure brand health and public sentiment
With AI-powered social search analyzing billions of data points daily, you get instant clarity on brand sentiment, customer perceptions, and emerging risks. Detect crises early, understand audience reactions, and calibrate strategy in real time.
Fuel product innovation with real consumer insights
Uncover customer needs across social media, forums, news, blogs, images, videos, and audio. Track reactions to your products and feed insights directly into your product roadmap.
Beat your competitors to the latest trends
Identify conversations gaining momentum long before they peak. Leverage virality maps, topic clusters, and predictive AI to jump on cultural moments early — not after they’ve passed.
Turn search data into intelligence automatically
You need a social media search tool that paints the whole picture, not just bits and pieces. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker turns conversations into action plans and insights without the manual labor.
Real-time alerts
Get alerted when your brand is mentioned or when sentiment is shifting so you can take action fast.
Global conversation maps
See where conversations about your brand are happening worldwide so you can identify regional risks, emerging hotspots, and new market opportunities.
Peak detection
Automatically identify unusual spikes in volume, reach, or engagement so you can investigate fast-moving stories immediately.
Theme clustering
Group related topics and keywords to show the narratives shaping your brand reputation, helping you address the root causes of sentiment shifts.
Influencer finder
Find the influencers who already have your target audience dialed in. Plus, quickly source the most shareable user-generated content.
Virality maps
Discover hot topics and viral moments before they trend by tracking audience enthusiasm across a variety of topics.
Insights and resources
Social media search engines: What they are and why they matter
Social search engines have the potential to transform the way you strategize. Learn more on the blog.
Social SEO: Guide to more reach on social media + free tool
Learn how to optimize your social media content so that people can find it when they search their favorite platforms.
Social listening in 2026: How to turn insights into business value
Read our complete guide to social listening for expert tips, real-life examples, and a how-to guide.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
Yes. Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker is designed to help streamline OSINT (open source intelligence) and PAI (publically available information) gathering. It’s used by over 2,000 government and public agencies, making it the industry standard OSINT tool for sourcing and analyzing data. Hootsuite’s built-in social searcher is a critical feature for helping agencies understand public sentiment and detect risks.
Yes — Talkwalker Free Social Search is one of the best free alternatives to Google Alerts, and tracks platforms that Google doesn’t. The paid version expands coverage dramatically with real-time social media mention search plus AI analysis, 150M+ websites, 30+ social networks, visual listening, alerts, and trend prediction.
With Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI, you can search all of social media, traditional media, and millions of websites. Whether you’re looking for posts, news articles, or forum mentions, you can easily find it with Quick Search or advanced queries.
Depending on your plan, you can search and track mentions across Facebook, Reddit, TikTok, Snapchat, Truth Social, Quora, Bluesky, X, Threads, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, Mixcloud, Vimeo, Dailymotion, Pinterest, Line, Twitch, Tumblr, WeChat, and more.
You can also use our social searcher for keywords and mentions in podcasts, print media, radio, reviews, and news sites.
Yes. You can easily export dashboards, charts, alerts, and summaries to share with your team or leadership. AI-powered reports transform your social media findings into polished, ready-to-present insights highlighting key trends, risks, and opportunities.
Yes. Hootsuite’s AI-powered social media finder helps you locate conversations, hashtags, influencers, and user-generated content across 30+ social networks in seconds. You can uncover emerging topics, track high-impact posts, and quickly surface the creators or communities driving the conversation.
And Hootsuite is way better than each network’s free social media search — and not only because you can search multiple networks at once. You can also compare multiple search results, track performance over time, and even set up alerts based on your search query. None of these features are available natively within each platform.
Get the insights that help the world’s most impactful brands stay ahead
Get a personalized demo to see exactly how Hootsuite powered by Talkwalker AI can help you catch every mention, everywhere.