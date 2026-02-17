Yes. Hootsuite’s AI-powered social media finder helps you locate conversations, hashtags, influencers, and user-generated content across 30+ social networks in seconds. You can uncover emerging topics, track high-impact posts, and quickly surface the creators or communities driving the conversation.



And Hootsuite is way better than each network’s free social media search — and not only because you can search multiple networks at once. You can also compare multiple search results, track performance over time, and even set up alerts based on your search query. None of these features are available natively within each platform.