Free report: Get the trends shaping the future of snacking
Discover what 60 million real-time consumer conversations reveal about shifting tastes, emerging trends, and the cultural moments driving today’s snack purchases.
What you’ll learn
Which snack categories dominate consumer attention, and which are rapidly gaining ground right now
How sentiment, trends, and cultural moments influence what people buy (and why)
What today’s snackers expect from brands when it comes to health, price, and innovation
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A taste of what’s in the report
Get real-time CPG marketing insights with Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI
Turn real-time chatter into actionable consumer insights
Traditional research tells you what people say they want. Social listening shows you what they actually do, feel, and share. With Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI, CPG brands can tap into millions of unfiltered consumer conversations — from reviews and complaints to viral trends — revealing the true drivers behind purchase decisions.
Spot trends before they hit the shelf
From the rapid rise of high-protein snacks to the growing demand for clean ingredients, this report shows how quickly consumer preferences shift. Hootsuite and TalkwalkerAI help you detect these changes early by tracking emerging themes, spikes in conversation, and cultural moments, so you can innovate faster and stay ahead of competitors.
Make smarter product and marketing decisions
Understanding what resonates (and what doesn’t) is critical in a crowded CPG market. With AI-powered sentiment analysis, trend detection, and competitive benchmarking, Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI gives you the clarity to refine messaging, optimize campaigns, and develop products that truly connect with modern consumers.
Turn consumer conversations into your brand’s competitive advantage
See how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps you uncover trends, understand your audience, and make smarter decisions faster.