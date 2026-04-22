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A hand reaching into a ceramic bowl filled with mini pretzels on a bold red background with decorative white lines.


Free report: Get the trends shaping the future of snacking

Discover what 60 million real-time consumer conversations reveal about shifting tastes, emerging trends, and the cultural moments driving today’s snack purchases.


What you’ll learn

  • Which snack categories dominate consumer attention, and which are rapidly gaining ground right now

  • How sentiment, trends, and cultural moments influence what people buy (and why)

  • What today’s snackers expect from brands when it comes to health, price, and innovation

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A taste of what’s in the report

45%
45% of all snack conversations are about potato chips, making them the undisputed category leader
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70%
Beef jerky and rice crackers are surging, with ~70% quarter-over-quarter growth
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27%
of snack-related posts are negative, with positive and neutral sentiment dominating the conversation
Consumer intelligence snacks report Stats 3 logo image

Get real-time CPG marketing insights with Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI

A red graphic showing chili lime potato chips, a results-over-time line chart, and a social media post praising the chips' flavor.

Turn real-time chatter into actionable consumer insights

Traditional research tells you what people say they want. Social listening shows you what they actually do, feel, and share. With Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI, CPG brands can tap into millions of unfiltered consumer conversations — from reviews and complaints to viral trends — revealing the true drivers behind purchase decisions.

Woman in red cardigan reading food nutrition label beside a customer analytics bubble chart showing food preference trends.

Spot trends before they hit the shelf

From the rapid rise of high-protein snacks to the growing demand for clean ingredients, this report shows how quickly consumer preferences shift. Hootsuite and TalkwalkerAI help you detect these changes early by tracking emerging themes, spikes in conversation, and cultural moments, so you can innovate faster and stay ahead of competitors.

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Make smarter product and marketing decisions

Understanding what resonates (and what doesn’t) is critical in a crowded CPG market. With AI-powered sentiment analysis, trend detection, and competitive benchmarking, Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI gives you the clarity to refine messaging, optimize campaigns, and develop products that truly connect with modern consumers.

A snack trends analysis chart, a social media post about protein pretzels, and a photo of pretzel sticks on a red background.

Turn consumer conversations into your brand’s competitive advantage

See how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI helps you uncover trends, understand your audience, and make smarter decisions faster.

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