Coming soon: A new era of social is almost here
Social moves fast. Hootsuite is about to make it easier to stay ahead.
Be among the first to experience a new generation of AI-powered social media tools designed to help you spot what matters, create better content, move faster, and take action with confidence.
Be the first to experience the new Hootsuite
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Sneak peek: What’s coming to Hootsuite?
Smarter insights, AI-powered assistance, and connected workflows that help you move from understanding what's happening to knowing what to do next.
Wisdom, your AI teammate for social
Ask questions, uncover trends, create content, and get recommended next steps, all from one conversation grounded in your social data.
Connect Hootsuite to ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more
Bring your social data, workflows, and content into the AI tools you already use with new Hootsuite MCP connectors.
Grow your brand without hiring
Let AI handle the busywork of research, reporting, content creation, and coordination so you can focus on growth.
Stay ahead of what's next
Social never stands still. Hootsuite helps you spot what matters, move faster with confidence, and turn every social moment into an opportunity.