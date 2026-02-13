Customisable Resolve Reasons in Inbox

Details

By moving beyond limited, pre-set categories, this update empowers you to tailor Inbox to your specific reporting needs, ensuring that every resolved conversation provides actionable data that reflects your unique business outcomes.

How It Works

Resolve reasons are prompts that you can select when closing a conversation to categorize the outcome. With this update, you can:

Define as many custom reasons as your workflow requires (e.g., "Technical Issue Resolved," "Follow-up Needed," or "No Response").

Link specific CSAT surveys to individual resolve reasons, allowing you to send different feedback requests based on the type of conversation.

Analyze team performance and customer intent with granular reporting that fits your team's actual day-to-day operations.

With Hootsuite Inbox now you have the power to define custom resolve reasons and trigger specialized CSAT surveys, ensuring every conversation aligns with your specific workflows and reporting goals.