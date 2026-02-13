Customisable Resolve Reasons in Inbox
Details
By moving beyond limited, pre-set categories, this update empowers you to tailor Inbox to your specific reporting needs, ensuring that every resolved conversation provides actionable data that reflects your unique business outcomes.
How It Works
Resolve reasons are prompts that you can select when closing a conversation to categorize the outcome. With this update, you can:
Define as many custom reasons as your workflow requires (e.g., "Technical Issue Resolved," "Follow-up Needed," or "No Response").
Link specific CSAT surveys to individual resolve reasons, allowing you to send different feedback requests based on the type of conversation.
Analyze team performance and customer intent with granular reporting that fits your team's actual day-to-day operations.
With Hootsuite Inbox now you have the power to define custom resolve reasons and trigger specialized CSAT surveys, ensuring every conversation aligns with your specific workflows and reporting goals.
Learn more in Help Center
Please complete the form to learn more
* indicates required fields
Related updates
AI Classifiers in Inbox
AI Classifiers in Inbox automatically categorize and route messages, allowing teams to prioritize high-impact conversations and accelerate response workflows.
Inbox Conversation routing
Inbox Conversation Routing keeps all customer messages in one place, so you always see the full conversation, no matter where it started.
New ‘Following and Joined date’ for X and ‘Subscribers’ for YouTube
You can now leverage new X and YouTube author metrics -including Joined Date, Following count, and Subscriber data- to gain deeper audience context and drive more granular sorting, scoring, and reporting across your listening workflows.