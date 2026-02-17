Mobile-Per-Network Editing

Details

Hootsuite enhanced your mobile workflow by providing flexibility and reliability on the go. You can now create a single post template and easily tweak content, media, and formatting for each social network, ensuring posts meet platform-specific formatting requirements.

How It Works:

Start by creating a post in the Mobile Composer; your copy will populate across all selected social networks. Switch between network tabs to make edits to text, media, mentions, hashtags, or alt-text for each specific platform. Changes on one network only affect that network, keeping other versions intact.