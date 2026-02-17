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February 17, 2026

Mobile-Per-Network Editing

Mobile Per-Network-Editing lets you tailor posts for each social network directly on your phone so you can publish confidently.

Details

Hootsuite enhanced your mobile workflow by providing flexibility and reliability on the go. You can now create a single post template and easily tweak content, media, and formatting for each social network, ensuring posts meet platform-specific formatting requirements.

How It Works:

  1. Start by creating a post in the Mobile Composer; your copy will populate across all selected social networks.

  2. Switch between network tabs to make edits to text, media, mentions, hashtags, or alt-text for each specific platform.

  3. Changes on one network only affect that network, keeping other versions intact.

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