Repost with Personalization in LinkedIn for Mobile Amplify
Details
Hootsuite Mobile Amplify now supports personalized text when resharing a LinkedIn post, bringing the mobile advocate experience to full parity with the web.
Key Benefits
Personalize on the go: Add your own commentary to LinkedIn reposts from the Hootsuite mobile app, with no need to switch to desktop.
Reach parity with web: Give your advocates the same personalization options on mobile that they already use on the web, for a consistent advocate experience.
Boost advocate participation: Reduce the friction that has discouraged mobile usage, so your team shares more often and contributes more reach.
Stand out in the feed: Help your advocates publish unique, voice driven posts that perform better than generic reshares.
How it Works
Using personalization for LinkedIn reposts is easy from the Amplify section of the Hootsuite mobile app. These steps let you add commentary and publish a fully personalized repost in seconds:
Pick a LinkedIn repost – Open the Amplify feed in the Hootsuite mobile app and select the LinkedIn post you want to share.
Share with your thoughts – Tap the option to personalize the repost and open the mobile composer.
Add your commentary – Write a caption that reflects your perspective and tailor the post to your audience.
Publish or schedule – Send the post live right away or schedule it for the best moment, all without leaving mobile.
With LinkedIn Reposts with Personalization in Mobile Amplify, your advocates can capture moments of inspiration and share them in their own voice from anywhere, helping you grow employee advocacy reach and engagement without adding friction to their workflow.
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