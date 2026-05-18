Details

Building on TikTok Insights Monitoring, TikTok Hashtag Monitoring extends your Listening coverage on TikTok beyond owned posts and mentions.



Powered by the official TikTok mentions API, this addition to Hootsuite Listening and Talkwalker brings hashtag tracking into the same project view where you already analyze brand conversations.

Key Benefits

Monitor brand conversations: Track community discussions involving your brand on TikTok to protect your reputation and respond proactively.

Measure campaign impact: Follow branded hashtags to see how your TikTok campaigns are performing in the wild, well beyond owned posts.

Discover creators: Identify influencers and creators using your brand-related hashtags to build a stronger partnership pipeline.

Spot emerging trends: Surface popular topics and shifts in the conversation around your brand and your industry as they happen.

How it Works

Setting up TikTok Hashtag Monitoring is simple from your Project Settings.

Once your TikTok business token is connected, you can view and manage up to 50 monitored hashtags and apply them across your Listening workflows for:

Brand Monitoring – Track community conversations involving your brand to protect your reputation and respond before issues escalate.

Campaign Measurement – Follow branded hashtags to see how your TikTok activations are landing across the platform.

Creator Discovery – Identify influencers and creators mentioning your brand-related hashtags to fuel new partnerships.

Trend Research – Capture trending topics around your brand and within your industry to inform content and strategy.

With TikTok Hashtag monitoring, you get a complete view of brand conversations on one of the world's most influential platforms, so you can move faster on opportunities, defend your reputation in real time, and make stronger decisions backed by the full picture.



