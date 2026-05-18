TikTok Hashtag monitoring
Details
Building on TikTok Insights Monitoring, TikTok Hashtag Monitoring extends your Listening coverage on TikTok beyond owned posts and mentions.
Powered by the official TikTok mentions API, this addition to Hootsuite Listening and Talkwalker brings hashtag tracking into the same project view where you already analyze brand conversations.
Key Benefits
Monitor brand conversations: Track community discussions involving your brand on TikTok to protect your reputation and respond proactively.
Measure campaign impact: Follow branded hashtags to see how your TikTok campaigns are performing in the wild, well beyond owned posts.
Discover creators: Identify influencers and creators using your brand-related hashtags to build a stronger partnership pipeline.
Spot emerging trends: Surface popular topics and shifts in the conversation around your brand and your industry as they happen.
How it Works
Setting up TikTok Hashtag Monitoring is simple from your Project Settings.
Once your TikTok business token is connected, you can view and manage up to 50 monitored hashtags and apply them across your Listening workflows for:
Brand Monitoring – Track community conversations involving your brand to protect your reputation and respond before issues escalate.
Campaign Measurement – Follow branded hashtags to see how your TikTok activations are landing across the platform.
Creator Discovery – Identify influencers and creators mentioning your brand-related hashtags to fuel new partnerships.
Trend Research – Capture trending topics around your brand and within your industry to inform content and strategy.
With TikTok Hashtag monitoring, you get a complete view of brand conversations on one of the world's most influential platforms, so you can move faster on opportunities, defend your reputation in real time, and make stronger decisions backed by the full picture.
Please complete the form to learn more
* indicates required fields
Related updates
Improvements to Virtual Agent Integrator (VAI) in Inbox
We are adding VAI improvements to Hootsuite Inbox to give you precise control over which message types trigger automated responses
Repost with Personalization in LinkedIn for Mobile Amplify
Advocates using the Hootsuite’s mobile Amplify app can now add their own notes and thoughts when they reshare a LinkedIn post, making their social updates feel more personal.
Google Drive Integration in Create
You can now browse, search, and attach multiple assets from Google Drive directly within Hootsuite.
Unlock insights tailored to your business
Get your zero-risk trial to see how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI can power brand growth with the industry’s deepest insights.