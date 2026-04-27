Details

Google Drive integration in Create brings your cloud-based assets directly into your publishing workflow. By connecting your Google Drive folders to the Hootsuite platform, you can access your entire library of images and videos without leaving the composer, ensuring your content creation process remains fluid and centralized.

Managing social media assets often involves the tedious process of downloading files from cloud storage only to re-upload them into a secondary platform. This update removes those manual hurdles by providing a native file picker experience, which reduces content production time and allows your team to focus on crafting high-impact posts rather than managing data transfers.

Key Benefits

Streamline asset access : Browse, sort, and search your Google Drive folders directly within the Hootsuite platform to find the right media instantly.

Accelerate content production : Select and attach multiple images and videos simultaneously to any post to reduce repetitive manual work.

Maintain brand consistency: Ensure your latest approved brand assets are always available for social publishing by connecting directly to your primary storage.

How It Works

Using Google Drive in Create is simple via the native file picker within the Hootsuite composer. This integration allows you to bridge the gap between your storage and your social channels through a few practical applications:

Centralized Browsing : Search and sort through your Drive assets directly within Hootsuite to identify the exact media needed for your campaign.

Bulk Uploading : Select multiple image and video files at once to populate your posts across various networks in a single action.

Optimized Transfers: Attach files up to 8MB for images and 1GB for videos, ensuring your high-quality media meets platform-specific requirements without manual compression.

Google Drive integration simplifies your content pipeline by centralizing asset management, helping you move from creation to publication with greater speed and reliability.

Visit the Help Center for additional details on image and video requirements.