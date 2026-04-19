Details

This quarter, Hootsuite advances on three fronts that matter to enterprise marketing leaders: richer and more trustworthy data, intelligence embedded where work happens, and workflows that scale with your organization.

Understand: Comprehensive data and deeper listening to eliminate blind spots across channels, markets, and audiences.

Act faster: AI-driven intelligence embedded directly into content, engagement, and publishing workflows.

Measure impact: Streamlined governance, approvals, and collaboration — built for how enterprise teams actually operate.





Data you can trust



Incomplete or disconnected data quietly erodes the quality of marketing decisions. When teams lack a full picture of what's happening across channels, markets, and audiences, they're left chasing signals that are already gone — or missing emerging ones entirely.

This quarter, Hootsuite expands and strengthens the data available within the platform. Coverage improvements span social networks, emerging channels, and customer feedback sources. Advanced listening capabilities deepen the quality of insights, bringing together social, cultural, and customer conversations into a single, coherent view.



The result: fewer blind spots, sharper context, and far greater confidence in how teams interpret and act on what they're seeing.

LLM Insights monitoring: stronger brand control over what AI assistants say about you, with real-time narrative tracking across large language model outputs.

Multilingual Conversation Clusters: scalable global insights that break down language barriers and surface what audiences worldwide are actually talking about.

Listening Deep Research Projects + Yeti Agent: more powerful research workflows with expanded topic and custom filters, from first signal to final analysis.

The outcome for your team: More accurate insights, stronger context for decision-making, and greater confidence in how teams interpret and act on data, all within the platform they already use.



Intelligence in every workflow



Insight only creates value when it reaches the moment of decision. Too often, social intelligence lives in a separate tool — disconnected from the content calendar, the approval queue, the engagement desk. Teams make decisions based on instinct because applying data requires switching context, and switching context takes time no one has.

Hootsuite brings real-time, in-context intelligence directly into content creation, engagement, and publishing workflows.



The result is faster decision-making, stronger consistency, and the ability to act on what's happening right now, not what was trending last week.

AI-generated creative assets and publishing workflows: faster campaign execution and content production, from brief to publish in fewer steps.

Brand voice consistency: post confidently on every network knowing that tone, language, and standards stay on-brand across all contributors.

Enhanced trend and competitor analysis: deeper in-platform analysis of trends, competitors, engaged audiences, and performance data, all in one view.

The outcome for your team: More efficient workflows, faster decision-making, and the ability to act on insights in real time, without switching tools or disrupting how teams already operate.





Real Impact



This quarter, Hootsuite focuses on the mechanics of day-to-day execution, from approvals to publishing, reporting, customer engagement, and advocacy.



Improvements reduce friction across each of these workflows, making it easier for teams to stay aligned and consistent at scale. Governance and compliance improvements also strengthen organizations' ability to manage risk and enforce standards without slowing things down.

Smarter Inbox routing: more efficient resolutions and automations that reduce manual triage and help teams respond at the speed customers expect.

External approval tracking: improved governance that brings external stakeholders into the workflow without sacrificing visibility or control.

Canva integration: faster creative workflows that connect design and publishing in one seamless motion, eliminating back-and-forth between tools.

The outcome for your team: Stronger impact, more consistent execution across teams, and faster time to value, without asking teams to change how they already operate.

Social moves fast. The organizations that win are the ones who can understand it, act on it, and measure what drives impact. That's what Hootsuite platform is built for.



