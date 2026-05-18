Details

The Virtual Agent Integrator in Inbox now gives you precise control over which message types trigger automated responses, so your customers get relevant replies and your team isn't burdened by noise.

Key Benefits

Reduce irrelevant automation: Story mentions, story replies, and shared posts or reels no longer trigger your Auto-responder — keeping automated interactions meaningful.

Control your Custom VA behavior: Your Custom Virtual Agent now receives non-DM message types with enriched context, so you can decide exactly how to handle or drop them.

Cleaner care queues: Fewer automated responses to content that doesn't warrant one means less noise for your team to manage.

How it Works

Configuring these improvements requires no changes for Auto-responder users — the restriction to direct messages only is applied automatically. Custom VA customers can review their VA setup and use the new trigger object in the inbound payload to manage non-DM message types.

Auto-responder – Automatically restricted to direct messages; no configuration needed.

Custom Virtual Agents – Receive story mentions, replies, and shares via the VAI webhook with a new trigger object (type and action fields) to handle or drop them.

Trigger context – Identify whether a message was initiated by a STORY, POST, or REEL, and whether the action was a MENTION, REPLY, or SHARE.

These improvements keep your automated care tools focused on the interactions that matter, so your team spends time on conversations that need a human touch.

Please refer to the Inbox API documentation for additional implementation guidance.



