Improvements to Virtual Agent Integrator (VAI) in Inbox
Details
The Virtual Agent Integrator in Inbox now gives you precise control over which message types trigger automated responses, so your customers get relevant replies and your team isn't burdened by noise.
Key Benefits
Reduce irrelevant automation: Story mentions, story replies, and shared posts or reels no longer trigger your Auto-responder — keeping automated interactions meaningful.
Control your Custom VA behavior: Your Custom Virtual Agent now receives non-DM message types with enriched context, so you can decide exactly how to handle or drop them.
Cleaner care queues: Fewer automated responses to content that doesn't warrant one means less noise for your team to manage.
How it Works
Configuring these improvements requires no changes for Auto-responder users — the restriction to direct messages only is applied automatically. Custom VA customers can review their VA setup and use the new trigger object in the inbound payload to manage non-DM message types.
Auto-responder – Automatically restricted to direct messages; no configuration needed.
Custom Virtual Agents – Receive story mentions, replies, and shares via the VAI webhook with a new trigger object (type and action fields) to handle or drop them.
Trigger context – Identify whether a message was initiated by a STORY, POST, or REEL, and whether the action was a MENTION, REPLY, or SHARE.
These improvements keep your automated care tools focused on the interactions that matter, so your team spends time on conversations that need a human touch.
Please refer to the Inbox API documentation for additional implementation guidance.
Please complete the form to learn more
* indicates required fields
Related updates
TikTok Hashtag monitoring
TikTok Hashtag Monitoring lets you track up to 50 brand hashtags so you can see the full conversation shaping your brand.
Repost with Personalization in LinkedIn for Mobile Amplify
Advocates using the Hootsuite’s mobile Amplify app can now add their own notes and thoughts when they reshare a LinkedIn post, making their social updates feel more personal.
Google Drive Integration in Create
You can now browse, search, and attach multiple assets from Google Drive directly within Hootsuite.
Unlock insights tailored to your business
Get your zero-risk trial to see how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI can power brand growth with the industry’s deepest insights.