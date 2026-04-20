Google Business Profile Reviews in Inbox
Details
Google Business Profile Reviews are now integrated into Inbox to help you maintain a consistent presence across every business location. By bringing local feedback into your primary social care hub, you can view and respond to customer reviews alongside your other social conversations. This update ensures that your team has a complete, centralized view of brand interactions without the need to switch between different platforms or tools.
Key Benefits
Centralize brand feedback: Manage all Google Business Profile reviews in one place alongside your other social messages to maintain a unified workflow.
Accelerate response times: Use automated triggers to route specific feedback to the right team or automatically resolve reviews that do not require a written response.
Filter customer sentiment: Sort through reviews by star rating, message type, or location to prioritize high-impact conversations and protect your local reputation.
Scale local operations: Reduce the need for manual tool-switching by integrating local reputation management directly into your existing social care processes.
How It Works
Accessing your local feedback is simple within the Inbox interface. Once your Google Business Profiles are connected, reviews populate your feed, allowing you to manage your reputation with the same efficiency as your social messages.
Filter by Sentiment: Organize your inbox by star ratings or message types to identify and address critical reviews first.
Location-Specific Management: View and respond to feedback for individual business locations to ensure local relevance in every interaction.
Automate Triage: Apply automation rules to handle rating-only reviews or escalate specific complaints to specialized team members.
Track Response History: See the full context of customer interactions to deliver a seamless and informed service experience.
This integration connects your local reputation management to your broader social strategy, helping you turn every customer review into an opportunity for better engagement and improved business outcomes.
Please complete the form to learn more
* indicates required fields
Related updates
Google Drive Integration in Create
You can now browse, search, and attach multiple assets from Google Drive directly within Hootsuite.
Unlocking Insights across Mastodon + Fishbowl + Truth Social
Accessing data from these new networks is simple through your standard Talkwalker Listening setup, without requiring you to log in or connect individual tokens for each new source.
More signals, smarter workflows, and a platform built for impact
Solving your biggest challenges with a new listening channel, integrated AI and smarter automations
Unlock insights tailored to your business
Get your zero-risk trial to see how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI can power brand growth with the industry’s deepest insights.