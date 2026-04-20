Google Business Profile Reviews in Inbox

Details

Google Business Profile Reviews are now integrated into Inbox to help you maintain a consistent presence across every business location. By bringing local feedback into your primary social care hub, you can view and respond to customer reviews alongside your other social conversations. This update ensures that your team has a complete, centralized view of brand interactions without the need to switch between different platforms or tools.

Key Benefits

Centralize brand feedback: Manage all Google Business Profile reviews in one place alongside your other social messages to maintain a unified workflow.

Accelerate response times: Use automated triggers to route specific feedback to the right team or automatically resolve reviews that do not require a written response.

Filter customer sentiment: Sort through reviews by star rating, message type, or location to prioritize high-impact conversations and protect your local reputation.

Scale local operations: Reduce the need for manual tool-switching by integrating local reputation management directly into your existing social care processes.

How It Works

Accessing your local feedback is simple within the Inbox interface. Once your Google Business Profiles are connected, reviews populate your feed, allowing you to manage your reputation with the same efficiency as your social messages.

Filter by Sentiment: Organize your inbox by star ratings or message types to identify and address critical reviews first.

Location-Specific Management: View and respond to feedback for individual business locations to ensure local relevance in every interaction.

Automate Triage: Apply automation rules to handle rating-only reviews or escalate specific complaints to specialized team members.

Track Response History: See the full context of customer interactions to deliver a seamless and informed service experience.

This integration connects your local reputation management to your broader social strategy, helping you turn every customer review into an opportunity for better engagement and improved business outcomes.

Learn more in the Help Center



