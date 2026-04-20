Unlocking Insights across Mastodon + Fishbowl + Truth Social
Details
Talkwalker has expanded its Social Listening capabilities to include Mastodon, Fishbowl, and Truth Social, providing a more comprehensive view of the digital landscape. This update integrates these alternative networks into your standard media types, ensuring that niche and emerging conversations are captured alongside traditional social data.
Key Benefits
Monitor niche platforms: Track brand and competitor mentions on Mastodon, Fishbowl, and Truth Social to ensure complete coverage of the social conversation.
Eliminate blind spots: Identify sentiment and trends on evolving platforms where influential or specific industry discussions happen.
Streamline unified analysis: Access data from these alternative networks within your existing dashboards to simplify your global reporting.
How It Works
Accessing data from these new networks is simple through your standard Talkwalker Listening setup. These integrations are designed to fit into your existing workflows without requiring you to log in or connect individual tokens for each new source.
Integrated Data Access: View Mastodon and Fishbowl data directly within your standard media types for seamless analysis.
Automated Setup: Utilize Truth Social data which is enabled by default, ensuring immediate capture of relevant mentions.
Unified Dashboarding: Compare metrics across all three alternative networks in one place to understand your total share of voice.
This expanded coverage ensures your social strategy accounts for the full spectrum of online conversation, helping you turn data from emerging platforms into actionable business intelligence.
Visit the Help Center for additional details:
Please complete the form to learn more
* indicates required fields
Related updates
Google Drive Integration in Create
You can now browse, search, and attach multiple assets from Google Drive directly within Hootsuite.
Google Business Profile Reviews in Inbox
Manage local brand reputation by responding to reviews directly within your social care workflow to ensure faster response times and a unified view of customer sentiment.
More signals, smarter workflows, and a platform built for impact
Solving your biggest challenges with a new listening channel, integrated AI and smarter automations
Unlock insights tailored to your business
Get your zero-risk trial to see how Hootsuite powered by TalkwalkerAI can power brand growth with the industry’s deepest insights.