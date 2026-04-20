Unlocking Insights across Mastodon + Fishbowl + Truth Social

Details

Talkwalker has expanded its Social Listening capabilities to include Mastodon, Fishbowl, and Truth Social, providing a more comprehensive view of the digital landscape. This update integrates these alternative networks into your standard media types, ensuring that niche and emerging conversations are captured alongside traditional social data.

Key Benefits

Monitor niche platforms: Track brand and competitor mentions on Mastodon, Fishbowl, and Truth Social to ensure complete coverage of the social conversation.

Eliminate blind spots: Identify sentiment and trends on evolving platforms where influential or specific industry discussions happen.

Streamline unified analysis: Access data from these alternative networks within your existing dashboards to simplify your global reporting.

How It Works

Accessing data from these new networks is simple through your standard Talkwalker Listening setup. These integrations are designed to fit into your existing workflows without requiring you to log in or connect individual tokens for each new source.

Integrated Data Access: View Mastodon and Fishbowl data directly within your standard media types for seamless analysis.

Automated Setup: Utilize Truth Social data which is enabled by default, ensuring immediate capture of relevant mentions.

Unified Dashboarding: Compare metrics across all three alternative networks in one place to understand your total share of voice.

This expanded coverage ensures your social strategy accounts for the full spectrum of online conversation, helping you turn data from emerging platforms into actionable business intelligence.

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