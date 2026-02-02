More columns added to Posts Tables in Analytics Reports

Details

This update simplifies your workflow by aligning metrics across all Posts Tables, eliminating data discrepancies and providing a single, consistent source of truth for more accurate cross-network performance analysis:

Ensure Consistency between different reporting widgets.

View and export in-depth, post-level data from a single location, removing the need to jump between the Post Performance section and various Report widgets.

Utilize a more robust set of columns to perform granular analysis.

How It Works

Posts tables are tables available in Reports which provide a post-level view of your content. To see the new columns:

Navigate to the Analytics module and open a report containing a Posts Table or add posts table in a report. The available columns will be displayed. You can sort, analyze, and export this data directly, ensuring your post-level insights are comprehensive and aligned across all social networks.