More columns added to Posts Tables in Analytics Reports
Details
This update simplifies your workflow by aligning metrics across all Posts Tables, eliminating data discrepancies and providing a single, consistent source of truth for more accurate cross-network performance analysis:
Ensure Consistency between different reporting widgets.
View and export in-depth, post-level data from a single location, removing the need to jump between the Post Performance section and various Report widgets.
Utilize a more robust set of columns to perform granular analysis.
How It Works
Posts tables are tables available in Reports which provide a post-level view of your content. To see the new columns:
Navigate to the Analytics module and open a report containing a Posts Table or add posts table in a report.
The available columns will be displayed.
You can sort, analyze, and export this data directly, ensuring your post-level insights are comprehensive and aligned across all social networks.
Learn more in Help Center.
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